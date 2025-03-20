Green Technology & Sustainability Market Report 2025: Global Green Tech Market to Skyrocket to $73.9 Billion by 2030, Driven by AI & ESG Compliance

Dublin, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Green Technology & Sustainability Market - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research report categorizes the green technology and sustainability Market by offering (software and services), by application (corporate ESG & compliance, energy & emission reduction, sustainable supply chain & logistics, carbon neutrality & climate strategy, environmental protection & regulatory compliance, and other applications), by technology (cloud computing, artificial intelligence & analytics, blockchain, IOT, and cybersecurity) by end user (technology & software providers, telecommunications, retail & consumer goods, transportation & logistics, energy & utilities, manufacturing, healthcare & life sciences, and other end users) and by Region.



The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the green technology and sustainability market. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, solutions, and services; key strategies; contracts, partnerships, agreements, new product & service launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the green technology and sustainability market. Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the green technology and sustainability market ecosystem is covered in this report.



It is anticipated that the green technology and sustainability market will experience substantial growth, increasing from USD 25.47 billion in 2025 to USD 73.90 billion by 2030, with a strong CAGR of 23.7% throughout the forecast period. The green technology and sustainability market is driven by advancements in AI-driven energy management software, cloud-based carbon footprint tracking solutions, and blockchain-enabled sustainability reporting.



Increasing regulatory mandates on ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) compliance push organizations to adopt sophisticated data analytics platforms for real-time monitoring of emissions and resource usage. The rise of circular economy models has spurred demand for AI-powered waste optimization and supply chain transparency tools. Consumer awareness and corporate sustainability commitments further drive investments in predictive analytics software for eco-friendly business strategies. However, a key restraint is the high cost and complexity of integrating diverse sustainability software solutions across legacy IT infrastructures, leading to adoption barriers for smaller enterprises.



By offering, software segment is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period



The software segment is expected to dominate the green technology and sustainability market due to its critical role in optimizing energy efficiency, reducing carbon footprints, and enabling smart resource management. Solutions such as energy management systems, carbon footprint tracking, and AI-driven analytics help businesses comply with environmental regulations and achieve sustainability goals. The rising adoption of cloud computing, IoT, and AI further drives demand for software solutions. Additionally, software offers scalability, real-time monitoring, and automation, making it a cost-effective and efficient choice for organizations seeking sustainable operations. As businesses prioritize sustainability, software remains essential for driving eco-friendly innovations.



By technology, blockchain is expected to register the fastest market growth rate during the forecast period.



Blockchain technology is expected to witness the fastest growth in the green technology and sustainability market due to its ability to enhance transparency, security, and efficiency in environmental initiatives. It facilitates secure and tamper-proof data management for carbon credit trading, supply chain monitoring, and renewable energy transactions. By enabling decentralized and automated smart contracts, blockchain reduces fraud and operational costs while ensuring accountability in sustainability projects. Additionally, it supports peer-to-peer energy trading and tracks emissions reductions, driving compliance with global sustainability goals. As industries prioritize eco-friendly solutions, blockchain's role in optimizing green technology applications will continue to expand rapidly.



By region, Europe to have the largest market share in 2025 and Asia Pacific will account for fastest growth rate between 2025 to 2030.



Europe is projected to have the largest market share in the green technology and sustainability market in 2025 due to its stringent environmental regulations, ambitious climate policies, and strong government support for sustainable initiatives. The European Union's Green Deal, carbon neutrality goals, and significant investments in renewable energy, smart grids, and circular economy practices are key drivers. Additionally, high consumer awareness, corporate sustainability commitments, and financial incentives for green innovation further strengthen the region's leadership.



Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth from 2025 to 2030, fueled by rapid urbanization, rising environmental concerns, and increasing government initiatives for sustainable development. Countries like China, India, and Japan are investing heavily in clean energy, smart cities, and eco-friendly industrial processes, driven by both regulatory mandates and growing economic opportunities in sustainability. The rising demand for sustainable solutions across industries, coupled with advancements in digital technologies such as AI-driven climate solutions and blockchain for carbon tracking, will accelerate market expansion in the region, making it the fastest-growing globally.

The report includes the study of key players offering green technology and sustainability solutions. It profiles major vendors in the green technology and sustainability market. The major players in the green technology and sustainability market include :

IBM

Microsoft

Schneider Electric

Google

SAP

GE

Aws

Siemens

C3.AI

Ul Solutions

Oracle

Engie Impact

Salesforce

Amcs Group

Ecovadis

Uplight

Cority

Benchmark Gensuite

Constellation

Intelex

Treeni

Isometrix

Wint

Envirosoft

Trace Genomics

Factlines

Enechange Ltd.

Ecocart

Clarity AI

Watershed

Emitwise

Unravel Carbon

Optera

Normative

Greenly

Persefoni

Sweep

Pulsora

Miotech

Rio AI

Carbonchain



