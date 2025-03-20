Regenerated Cellulose Market Report 2025, with Profiles of Innovative Companies including CFF, Grasim, Kelheim Fibres, Lenzing, Corbion, Yield10 Bioscience, GP Cellulose, Sateri, Synthesia & more

Dublin, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Regenerated Cellulose Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The regenerated cellulose market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $16.2 billion in 2024 to $17.77 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to demand for sustainable fibers, shift from synthetic to natural fibers, fashion and textile industry trends, market acceptance, rising demand in various applications.



The regenerated cellulose market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $25.6 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to sustainability focus, stringent environmental regulations, consumer preferences for green products, circular economy initiatives, evolving textile industry trends.

Major trends in the forecast period include waste reduction initiatives, material innovation collaborations, corporate sustainability goals, innovative applications, consumer awareness.



The escalating global demand for eco-friendly textiles is anticipated to fuel the growth of the regenerated cellulose market. Eco-friendly textiles are crafted without the use of chemicals or pesticides during the fabric production process, aligning with environmentally conscious practices. Regenerated cellulose, formed by converting natural cellulose into soluble derivatives and transforming them into fibers or films, plays a pivotal role in meeting this demand surge. Forecasts from TheRoundup project a substantial $1.57 billion increase in annual global sales of eco-friendly clothing by 2025, underscoring the driving force behind the regenerated cellulose market's expansion.



Additionally, the rising utilization of natural and organic textiles is poised to drive the growth of the regenerated cellulose market in the forthcoming years. These textiles are fashioned from natural fibers sourced through chemical-free organic agricultural methods. Regenerated cellulose, derived from natural origins like wood pulp or cotton linters, serves as a common constituent in the manufacturing of these eco-conscious textiles. The 2022 Organic Industry Survey conducted by the Organic Trade Association revealed a notable 10% year-on-year upsurge in sales of organic fiber products, reaching a total of $2.3 billion in 2021, emphasizing the significant role of natural and organic textile adoption in propelling the regenerated cellulose market.



Major companies within the regenerated cellulose market are actively embracing technological advancements as a primary trend. These firms are innovating to develop progressive technologies and products, focusing on attributes like reduced carbon emissions and the conversion of discarded clothing and textile waste into regenerated cellulose. Notably, Polyplastics Co., Ltd., a Japan-based manufacturer of plastics and polymers, introduced PLASTRON LFT in March 2022. This ecologically friendly product, derived from specifically designed regenerated cellulose fibers, offers weight reduction and enhanced durability, meeting contemporary sustainability requirements. Investigations into eco-friendly resins, integrating natural fibers, starch, wood powder, and other plant-based materials, aim to expand applications. Polyplastics' development of LFT resins using regenerated cellulose addresses concerns over cellulose's lack of strength, showcasing a balance of physical qualities. Regenerated cellulose is essentially natural cellulose processed into continuous fibers, offering potential for reducing CO2 emissions.



Major companies in the regenerated cellulose sector are strategically investing to gain a competitive edge and bolster production capacities. These investments, characterized by financial commitments, aim to expand production capabilities, foster technological innovations, and reinforce market positions. For instance, GP Cellulose LLC disclosed an approximately $80 million investment in July 2022. This staged project, slated for completion in late 2023, intends to enhance the facility's capability to produce fluff pulp, significantly elevating productivity. The investment aims to broaden the scope of offerings, enhancing flexibility to meet diverse demands and further align with evolving client needs, ultimately strengthening GP Cellulose LLC's market position.



In September 2024, Suzano Papel e Celulose SA, a Brazilian company, acquired Lenzing AG for $251.56 million. This acquisition enables Suzano to broaden its portfolio by leveraging Lenzing's expertise in regenerated cellulose. Lenzing AG is an Austrian company specializing in the production of regenerated cellulose.



