Cannabidiolic Acid (CAS 1244-58-2) Industry Research 2025: Global and Regional Market Trends 2019-2024 and Forecasts 2025-2029 - Patents, Manufacturers/Suppliers, Trade Prices, Supply/Demand

Dublin, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cannabidiolic Acid (CAS 1244-58-2) Industry Research 2025: Global and Regional Market Trends 2019-2024 and Forecast to 2029" report



This report on Cannabidiolic acid provides comprehensive insights, including general information, synonyms, chemical composition, safety, hazards, handling, storage, and toxicological and ecological details, along with transport information. This in-depth study serves as a vital resource for understanding the Cannabidiolic acid market landscape and its growth potential worldwide.



It explores various applications and examines manufacturing methods, supported by an analysis of relevant patents. The global market analysis covers constraints, drivers, and opportunities from 2019 to 2024, supply and demand dynamics, suppliers and regional overviews across Europe, Asia, North America, and other regions.



The report forecasts future trends and supply-demand scenarios up to 2029, with detailed market predictions by region. Additionally, it analyzes market prices across different regions and evaluates the end-use sectors for Cannabidiolic acid.



The Cannabidiolic acid global market report covers the following key points:

Cannabidiolic acid description, applications and related patterns

Cannabidiolic acid market drivers and challenges

Cannabidiolic acid manufacturers and distributors

Cannabidiolic acid prices

Cannabidiolic acid end-users

Cannabidiolic acid downstream industries trends

Key questions answered in the report:

What were the main trends of the global Cannabidiolic acid market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the global Cannabidiolic acid market in 2019-2024?

Who are the main players in the global Cannabidiolic acid market?

Which drivers and challenges will determine the development of the global Cannabidiolic acid market during 2025-2029?

What will the CAGRs be for the global product industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1. CANNABIDIOLIC ACID

1.1. General information, synonyms

1.2. Composition, chemical structure

1.3. Safety information

1.4. Hazards identification

1.5. Handling and storage

1.6. Toxicological & ecological information

1.7. Transport information



2. CANNABIDIOLIC ACID APPLICATIONS



3. CANNABIDIOLIC ACID MANUFACTURING METHODS



4. CANNABIDIOLIC ACID PATENTS



5. CANNABIDIOLIC ACID WORLD MARKET ANALYSIS

5.1. Cannabidiolic acid market constraints, drivers and opportunities in 2019-2024

5.2. Cannabidiolic acid supply/demand in 2019-2024

5.3. Cannabidiolic acid market overview by region - Europe, Asia, North America, etc.



6. MANUFACTURERS OF CANNABIDIOLIC ACID

6.1. Cannabidiolic acid manufacturers in Europe

6.2. Cannabidiolic acid manufacturers in Asia

6.3. Cannabidiolic acid manufacturers in North America

6.4. Cannabidiolic acid manufacturers in RoW



7. SUPPLIERS OF CANNABIDIOLIC ACID

7.1. Cannabidiolic acid suppliers in Europe

7.2. Cannabidiolic acid suppliers in Asia

7.3. Cannabidiolic acid suppliers in North America

7.4. Cannabidiolic acid suppliers in RoW



8. CANNABIDIOLIC ACID WORLD MARKET FORECAST

8.1. Future trends in global Cannabidiolic acid market

8.2. Cannabidiolic acid supply/demand forecast to 2029

8.3. Cannabidiolic acid market forecast to 2029 by region (Europe, Asia, North America, etc.)



9. CANNABIDIOLIC ACID MARKET PRICES

9.1. Cannabidiolic acid prices in Europe

9.2. Cannabidiolic acid prices in Asia

9.3. Cannabidiolic acid prices in North America

9.4. Cannabidiolic acid prices in RoW



10. CANNABIDIOLIC ACID END-USE SECTOR



