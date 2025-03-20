The White Lotus Effect Fuels Surge in Thailand Tourism and Travel Insurance Sales

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thailand has rapidly become one of the world’s top travel destinations, thanks in part to the global success of the hit HBO series The White Lotus, whose current season takes place there.

Recent travel insurance comparison data from Squaremouth, the nation's top travel insurance marketplace, shows that Thailand has climbed into the 15 most popular global destinations for 2025, with a 12% increase in popularity since 2024. Similar to the tourism boost Sicily saw from the second season of the show (32% rise in searches), Thailand is on track to break tourism records this year.

Squaremouth reveals that trips to Thailand are not only more affordable and longer than those to other countries, but also highlights how travel insurance can provide essential protection and peace of mind.

Travelers Are Staying Longer

Thailand has the longest average trip duration among the top 15 global destinations.

Travelers visiting Thailand spend an average of 25 days there—66% longer than the typical international trip, which averages 15 days.

Travelers Are Getting More Bang for Their Buck

In addition to longer stays, Thailand offers more affordable trips.

The average trip to Thailand costs $3,275—41% lower than the international average of $5,617.

Travelers also benefit from insurance premiums that are 45% below the global average of $219, allowing them to enjoy extended stays and peace of mind without the hefty price tag.

Growing Demand for Travel Insurance for Thailand

The increase in trip length further contributes to the growing demand for Thailand travel insurance plans that cover everything from medical emergencies to trip cancellations, ensuring visitors are protected throughout their extended stays.

“As Thailand’s popularity continues to soar, we’re seeing an increasing trend of travelers seeking longer stays and more adventurous experiences,” said Ned Tadic, Manager of Public Relations at Squaremouth. “This shift is driving a growing demand for travel insurance that provides comprehensive protection, ensuring that travelers can explore Thailand with confidence.”

How Travel Insurance Can Help

Travel insurance provides invaluable coverage for travelers heading to Thailand and other exciting, exotic destinations. Some examples of key benefits include:

Trip Cancellation , which provides reimbursement for your prepaid, non-refundable travel expenses if you’re forced to cancel your trip due to unforeseen events.

, which provides reimbursement for your prepaid, non-refundable travel expenses if you’re forced to cancel your trip due to unforeseen events. Emergency Medical and Medical Evacuation benefits, which help in the event of illness during travel.

and benefits, which help in the event of illness during travel. Cancel For Any Reason (CFAR) is a flexible option that allows you to cancel your trip for any reason and receive reimbursement for most non-refundable costs, giving you peace of mind in uncertain situations.

(CFAR) is a flexible option that allows you to cancel your trip for any reason and receive reimbursement for most non-refundable costs, giving you peace of mind in uncertain situations. Adventure & Sports Travel Insurance , which can provide built-in protection for high-risk activities that are generally excluded by standard policies, such as scuba diving, surfing, motorcycle riding and ziplining.

