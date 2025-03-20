Titanium Dioxide Market Forecast Report 2029, with Profiles of The Chemours Company, Tronox, LB Group, Kronos, Venator Materials, INEOS, CNNC Huayuan Titanium Dioxide Co., Cinkarna Celje, Tayca & more

Dublin, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Titanium Dioxide Market by Grade (Rutile, Anatase), Process (Sulfate, Chloride), Application (Paints & Coating, Plastics, Paper, Inks), & Region - Global Forecasts to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research report categorizes the titanium dioxide market by grade, (rutile, anatase), by process, (chloride, sulfate), by application (paints & coatings, plastics, papers, inks and Others), and by region. The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the titanium dioxide market. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, solutions, and services; key strategies; Contracts, partnerships, agreements. new product & service launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the titanium dioxide market. Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the titanium dioxide market ecosystem is covered in this report.



The titanium dioxide market size is projected to grow from USD 20.72 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 24.41 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 3.33%. Titanium dioxide is an oxide of titanium found naturally in a variety of mineral sands. It is the most important white inorganic pigment, with excellent thermal stability. It also has outstanding light scattering qualities and is employed in applications that demand white opacity and brightness. Titanium dioxide can be found in two crystal structures such as anatase and rutile. Rutile pigments are selected over anatase pigments because they are more stable, durable, efficient, and have a high absorption capacity.



Titanium dioxide is utilized in numerous sectors and applications, including paints and coatings, paper, plastics, inks, and others. Titanium dioxide pigments are most extensively used for paints and coatings because they efficiently scatter visible light, imparting whiteness, brightness, and opacity to the coating. The constant rise of the construction industry, as well as the increased need for lightweight vehicles in the automotive industry, are expected to boost the market for titanium dioxide in paint and coating applications. Opportunities in the titanium dioxide market include rising demand for ultrafine titanium dioxide and increased use in photocatalytic applications.



Rutile is projected to be the largest segment by grade in Titanium Dioxide market



Rutile is the largest grade segment in the Titanium Dioxide market. Rutile has a more compact and stable structure than anatase does. Rutile grade titanium dioxide has outstanding optical qualities, including improved dispersion, coloring, opacity, weather resistance, anti-yellowing, and a bluer undertone. Rutile titanium dioxide is preferred in paints and coatings because it provides more color strength and opacity than anatase-grade titanium dioxide. Because of its high refractive index, it is more suited for exterior and interface applications; thus, these pigments have an improved capacity to scatter light in paint film.



Sulfate is projected to be the largest segment by process in Titanium Dioxide market



In the Titanium Dioxide market, sulfate is the largest process category. The sulfate process is a batch method for extracting titanium dioxide from ilmenite or titanium slag. The sulfate process for producing titanium dioxide is widely used in the APAC region, particularly in China. The sulfate process is more cost-effective because it uses lower-grade and less expensive ores and simpler titanium dioxide manufacturing technologies. Sulfate manufacturing has a significant cost, and a large amount of waste material is generated during the process technology, which also involves pollution control costs. Due of environmental concerns and end-use requirements for high-quality titanium dioxide, global producers are turning their focus to the chloride process.



Paints & Coating is the largest segment by application in Titanium Dioxide market during forecast region.



Titanium dioxide is an important white pigment used in the paint and coating industries. When employed in a paint and coating system, it extends the life of the paint and protects the substrate. Titanium dioxide is used in a variety of paint and coating applications to improve aesthetics, opacity, and durability. It is utilized for a variety of architectural and industrial coating applications. Pigments are used in architectural coatings such paints, stains, lacquers, primers, and clear coats. They are utilized in industrial coating applications such as automotive, coil, powder, and others. The quickly developing housing and construction sector, increasing GDP, continuous rapid urbanization, and increased disposable income propels the paints and coatings business, which further fuels the need for titanium dioxide.



APAC accounts for the largest share in Titanium Dioxide market by region



APAC had the largest Titanium Dioxide market in 2023. The region's overall expansion is driven by increased investments in infrastructure development projects, expanding urbanization, improving living standards, a robust automotive sector, and strong economic growth. The growing economies of countries such as China and India draw fresh investments from global manufacturers. APAC is the world's largest market for paints and coatings, owing to China and India's rapidly growing populations and urbanization. China is the world's largest producer and consumer of paints and coatings, with numerous major manufacturers investing in the nation to construct new manufacturing facilities.



Paints and coatings are the largest application category for titanium dioxide, and it is expected to rise in tandem with the expansion of paint and coating applications in the APAC region. China not only consumes titanium dioxide, but also exports it to India, Vietnam, Brazil, Spain, South Korea, Japan, and other countries. Lomon Billions Group, the world's third-largest maker of titanium dioxide, operates production units in China. Aside from Lomon Billions, TAYCA (Japan), ILUKA RESOURCES (Australia), ISHIHARA SANGYO KAISHA (Japan), and numerous small and medium-sized firms (SMEs) manufacture titanium dioxide in the APAC region.

The Chemours Company, Tronox Holdings, LB Group, Kronos Worldwide, Venator Materials, INEOS Group, CNNC Huayuan Titanium Dioxide Co., Cinkarna Celje, Evonik Industries, Tayca and others are covered in the titanium dioxide market.



The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the titanium dioxide market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



The report provides insights on:

Analysis of key drivers (Thriving construction sector worldwide, Growing demand for do-it-yourself paints and coating solutions, Surging demand for lightweight vehicles, Booming cosmetics and personal care industries, and Increasing use of titanium dioxide in plastics & packaging industry), restraints (Stringent environmental policies of governments regarding production of titanium dioxide), opportunities (High adoption of ultrafine particles of titanium dioxide in cosmetics and construction industries, Increased use of titanium dioxide as photocatalyst, and Potential use in advancing sustainable packaging and printing solutions) and challenges (Concerns about safety of titanium dioxide, and Volatility in cost of titanium dioxide).

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the titanium dioxide market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about profitable markets - the report analyses the titanium dioxide market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the titanium dioxide market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players The Chemours Company (US), Tronox Holdings Plc (US), LB Group (China), Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (US), Venator Materials PLC (UK), INEOS Group Limited (UK), CNNC Huayuan Titanium Dioxide Co., Ltd. (China), Cinkarna Celje d.d. (Slovenia), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), and Tayca Corporation (Japan), and among others in the titanium dioxide market.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 280 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $20.72 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $24.41 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.3% Regions Covered Global





Drivers Thriving Construction Sector Worldwide Growing Demand for Do-It-Yourself Paint & Coating Solutions Surging Demand for Lightweight Vehicles Booming Cosmetics and Personal Care Industries Increasing Use of Titanium Dioxide in Plastics and Packaging Industries

Restraints Stringent Environmental Policies of Governments Regarding Production of Titanium Dioxide

Opportunities Efficient Use of Titanium Dioxide in Lithium-Ion Battery Components Hydrogen Generation Using Titanium Dioxide (Tio2) High Adoption of Ultrafine Particles of Titanium Dioxide in Cosmetics and Construction Industries Increased Use of Titanium Dioxide as Photocatalyst Potential Use in Advancing Sustainable Packaging and Printing Solutions

Challenges Concerns About Safety of Titanium Dioxide Volatility in Cost of Titanium Dioxide



