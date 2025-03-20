A Must-Attend Event: 10th Annual State of Latino Entrepreneurship (SOLE) Summit & Gala

PALO ATO, CA, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the 10th consecutive year, the Latino Business Action Network (LBAN) , in collaboration with the Stanford Graduate School of Business, presents the latest findings on the State of Latino Entrepreneurship in the United States. This milestone report examines the challenges faced by Latino-owned businesses, their vital contributions to the U.S. economy, and key trends in post-pandemic recovery, AI adoption, sustainability, and more.

The 2025 State of Latino Entrepreneurship (SOLE) Summit , taking place on Thursday, March 27, 2025, is a free event that goes beyond powerful research. It catalyzes ecosystem building, networking, and action-driven discussions that foster meaningful connections and drive real change. Join a supportive ecosystem of over 1,200 attendees, including business owners, capital providers, corporate partners, policymakers, and ecosystem leaders, who will work together to shape the future of Latino entrepreneurship and economic growth in the U.S. Save your spot HERE .

This year’s event promises to be the most influential yet, featuring several networking opportunities, insightful data, engaging panel discussions, a business expo, and a closing gala celebration. Can’t attend in person? Join virtually for free and access groundbreaking research in real-time from anywhere!

LATEST RESEARCH FINDINGS & ENGAGING PANEL DISCUSSIONS

The latest research findings will be explored through thought-provoking panel discussions featuring business leaders and industry experts, fostering deeper conversations. The sessions will empower attendees with data and research, helping drive change in their communities. Don’t miss this opportunity to join the conversation and contribute to innovative solutions shaping the future!

Gain insights from top experts on critical topics such as access to equity and credit capital, the impact of immigration policies on business growth, exit planning, the future of (e)Commerce, the flow of capital from LPs to VCs to founders, access to contracts, and much more! This year’s summit includes speakers such as Julián Castro and Daryn Dodson . Learn more about this year’s panel discussions and speakers HERE .

BUSINESS EXPO & NETWORKING OPPORTUNITIES

At its core, the SOLE Summit is about ecosystem building—fostering collaboration and connections that elevate one another. The event is open to everyone and allows attendees to network and share insights with over 1,200 business owners, capital providers, corporate partners, government officials, and community leaders. Be part of this supportive ecosystem, elevating each other!

The event will also feature a Business Expo, where attendees can connect with pioneering Latino business owners from diverse industries who graduated from LBAN’s Business Programs . They can discover new products and services and learn firsthand about the entrepreneurial journeys of some of the community's most innovative leaders!