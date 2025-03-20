Smart Bot for the Easy Life: ANTHBOT Introduces Genie, Ushering in a New Era of Effortless Lawn Care

Singapore , March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For many homeowners, lawn care is a constant burden—consuming weekends, requiring physical effort, or adding to expenses with professional services. But what if keeping your lawn pristine no longer demanded your time or energy? ANTHBOT is proud to introduce the ANTHBOT Genie, an AI-powered robotic mower that is set to revolutionize lawn care. With advanced automation, precision technology, and seamless operation, Genie transforms lawn care into a fully hands-free experience. No more exhausting afternoons behind a mower, no more uneven patches, no more disrupted weekends. Just a consistently well-kept lawn and more time to enjoy the things that truly matter.





More Than Just Mowing: How ANTHBOT Genie Transforms Lawn Care

For homeowners who dream of a perfectly manicured lawn without the hassle, the ANTHBOT Genie delivers a truly hands-free experience. Unlike traditional mowers that require constant supervision, Genie thinks, adapts, and optimizes every aspect of lawn care, ensuring a pristine yard with minimal user effort.

Intelligent Mowing That Requires No Supervision

Traditional robotic mowers often leave patchy, uneven cuts, especially in complex yards with tight corners or slopes. ANTHBOT Genie solves this problem with cutting-edge AI technology and ACC automatic mapping. Using AI-powered path planning, Genie intelligently analyzes the lawn’s shape, identifies boundaries, and creates an optimized mowing route that ensures complete coverage—even in hard-to-reach spots.

Setup is effortless—one tap in the app generates a precise lawn map, with smart boundary recognition adapting to any yard without manual wiring. Genie also optimizes mowing for lawn health, following the 2/3 golden rule (cutting only the top third of the grass) and using rain detection sensors to avoid post-rain damage.





Reliable Performance in Any Environment

Weak signals and connectivity issues have long been a challenge for robotic mowers, especially in yards with trees, fences, or buildings. Genie’s Full-Band RTK technology offers 10x the signal strength of standard models, ensuring uninterrupted operation even in difficult environments. Whether navigating a backyard with tall hedges or moving between different mowing zones, Genie stays connected and gets the job done—without human intervention.

Effortless Navigation on Any Terrain

Equipped with enhanced wide-tread tires, Genie provides superior traction and grip, allowing it to climb slopes up to 24° with stability and ease. Its low center of gravity further enhances balance, preventing tipping or slipping—even on wet or loose soil.

Beyond navigation, Genie ensures a precise and clean cut on any lawn condition. Its titanium-coated stainless steel blades remain sharper for longer, reducing wear and tear while delivering a smooth, even trim without clumps of leftover grass. The self-rotating blade system minimizes impact from hard objects, preventing damage and extending the mower’s lifespan.

Multi-Layer Obstacle Avoidance for Seamless Operation

Unlike conventional robotic mowers, ANTHBOT Genie combines AI-powered vision with a 360° collision sensor for uninterrupted mowing.

Its four high-resolution cameras with a 300° ultra-wide field of view allow Genie to recognize and navigate around obstacles using advanced AI trained on hundreds of thousands of real-world images. When visual detection isn’t possible, the 360° collision sensor acts as a fail-safe—redirecting Genie upon contact to prevent getting stuck.





A Safer Choice for Pets and Wildlife

Safety has always been a concern with robotic mowers, especially when it comes to small animals. ANTHBOT Genie eliminates this risk with an AI-driven vision system trained to recognize various hedgehog species and behaviors. If a hedgehog is detected—whether curled up or moving—Genie instantly stops or reroutes, ensuring their safety. Beyond hedgehogs, Genie’s multi-object recognition system identifies birds, nests, and other small animals, adjusting its path in real time to avoid harm.

Why Homeowners Love Genie: The True Value of AI-Powered Lawn Care

Genie fundamentally changes how homeowners interact with their outdoor spaces, providing time, freedom, and a consistently perfect lawn with zero effort.

Reclaim Time: Genie runs autonomously, letting homeowners spend time on what truly matters—whether that’s relaxing, spending time with family, or simply enjoying a perfectly maintained lawn.

A Lawn That Always Looks Its Best: Genie solves this by using AI-driven precision cutting, mowing at the optimal frequency based on grass growth patterns, weather conditions, and seasonal changes.

Seamless User Experience: The plug-and-play setup, intuitive mobile app, and real-time tracking make Genie accessible to everyone, regardless of technical expertise.

Long-Term Savings: With no need for gasoline, costly repairs, or professional upkeep, it offers a one-time investment for a lifetime of effortless lawn care.

Redefining Lawn Care: A Future of Effortless, Intelligent Living

As AI-driven home automation continues to reshape modern living, robotic solutions like Genie are not just about convenience—they redefine how people interact with their outdoor spaces. By eliminating the manual labor traditionally associated with lawn care, Genie gives homeowners more time to relax, more time to spend with loved ones, and more time to enjoy their outdoor environments without the burden of maintenance.





ANTHBOT Genie is more than a robotic mower; it is a glimpse into a future where technology works seamlessly in the background, allowing people to focus on what truly matters.

Smarter Lawn Care Starts Here

The ANTHBOT Genie is an AI-powered lawn care assistant that delivers effortless, precise, and adaptive mowing. Now is the great moment to upgrade to AI-driven lawn care.





As part of ANTHBOT’s anniversary celebration, homeowners can enjoy exclusive limited-time savings on ANTHBOT Genie.

Standard Kit for Just $1 (Regular Value $437)

Premium Kit for Only $10 (Regular Value $557)

View the details:

US ANTHBOT Anniversary website

DE ANTHBOT Anniversary website

From March 19th, 17:00 CET to April 19th, 18:00 CEST, visit the ANTHBOT official website to explore a smarter way to care for your lawn.

Check out the Official Facebook and YouTube for more tailored information.

With the right technology handling the work, you can spend less time mowing and more time enjoying the moments that matter.

About ANTHBOT

ANTHBOT is a global leader in smart yard robotics, committed to its mission: "Smart Bot for the Easy Life." By integrating advanced robotics with AI, the company pioneers innovative solutions for a smart, convenient lifestyle.

With a strong focus on R&D, ANTHBOT develops proprietary AI algorithms, enhancing seamless software-hardware integration and building a solid competitive edge in robotics and AI.

As an AI robotics expert, ANTHBOT delivers efficient and intelligent service robots to households worldwide, bringing innovation and transformation for smart home industry.

Contact: pr@anthbot.com