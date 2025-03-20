Global Vitamin K2 Market Set for 13.7% CAGR Expansion to 2029, Fueling Growth in Supplements & Functional Foods

Dublin, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vitamin K2 Market - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research report categorizes the vitamin K2 market by Product Type (MK-4, MK-7), Source (Natural, Synthetic), Form (Capsules & Tablets, Powder & Crystalline, Oils & Liquid), Application (Pharmaceuticals, Functional Food & Beverages, Health Supplements), and Region.



The report covers information about the key factors, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges impacting the growth of the vitamin K2 market. It also provides a detailed analysis of the major players in the market, including their business overview, products offered, key strategies, partnerships, new product launches, expansions, and acquisitions. Competitive benchmarking of upcoming startups in the vitamin K2 market is covered in this report.

The global vitamin K2 market is estimated to be valued at USD 140 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 265 million by 2029 at a CAGR of 13.7%. The growth of the Vitamin K2 market is propelled by advancements in research and development. Ongoing studies continue to uncover new health benefits and potential applications for Vitamin K2, thereby expanding its appeal. These emerging benefits contribute to a broader consumer base and create new opportunities for product innovation in the nutraceutical and functional food sectors.



Furthermore, market growth is facilitated by increasing consumer awareness and education. Campaigns and informational resources provided by health organizations and supplement manufacturers have significantly raised awareness about the importance of Vitamin K2. This has led to higher consumer confidence and an uptick in the consumption of Vitamin K2-enriched products. Additionally, the trend towards personalized nutrition, where consumers seek tailored dietary solutions to meet their specific health needs, has spurred demand for Vitamin K2 supplements.



During the forecast period, the health supplements segment in applications emerges as the dominant segment in the vitamin K2 market.



This trend is largely driven by the increasing consumer inclination towards preventive healthcare and wellness. As individuals become more aware of the long-term benefits of maintaining bone and cardiovascular health, the demand for effective and reliable supplements has surged. Vitamin K2, known for its crucial role in calcium metabolism and cardiovascular protection, is gaining significant traction among health-conscious consumers.



One of the primary reasons for the dominance of the health supplements segment is the growing body of scientific evidence supporting the efficacy of Vitamin K2. Numerous studies have highlighted its role in promoting bone density and preventing arterial calcification, thereby reducing the risk of osteoporosis and cardiovascular diseases. These benefits are particularly appealing to aging populations, who are more susceptible to these conditions. As a result, Vitamin K2 supplements have become a popular choice among older adults looking to enhance their health and quality of life.



Powder & Crystalline form is the dominant market in the vitamin K2 market.



The powder & crystalline form of Vitamin K2 is emerging as the dominant segment in the Vitamin K2 market, driven by its versatile applications and numerous advantages over other forms. This trend reflects a growing preference for powdered supplements in both the consumer and industrial markets, underscoring the convenience, stability, and efficacy that powdered Vitamin K2 offers.



The factor contributing to the dominance of the powder form in the Vitamin K2 market is its exceptional versatility. Vitamin K2 powder can be easily incorporated into a wide range of products, including dietary supplements, functional foods, and beverages. This adaptability allows manufacturers to create a diverse array of Vitamin K2-enriched products, catering to various consumer preferences and dietary needs. For example, powdered Vitamin K2 can be seamlessly blended into protein shakes, nutritional bars, dairy products, and even baked goods, making it a suitable choice for both health enthusiasts and the general population.



Competitive Landscape

Prominent companies include Gnosis by Lesaffre (NattoPharma) (France), Kappa Bioscience AS (Balchem Corp.) (US), J-OIL MILLS INC. (Japan), Novozymes A/S (Denmark), BASF SE (Germany), Sungen Bioscience Co., (China), Vesta Nutra (US), Richen Nutritional Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Menadiona (Spain), and GENOFOCUS (Korea) among others.



The report provides insights on the following:

Analysis of key drivers (Growth in health consciousness among consumers and increasing health expenditure, and Increase in research and application of vitamin K2), restraints (Inconsistency in regulatory norms governing vitamin K2, and Price volatility of raw materials), opportunities (Growing demand for natural and functional foods, Demand for personalized nutrition and tailored menaquinone products, and Untapped vitamin K2 applications), and challenges (Lack of consumer awareness regarding benefits specific to vitamin K2, and High research and development costs) influencing the growth of the vitamin K2 market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the vitamin K2 market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the vitamin K2 market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the vitamin K2 market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players such as Gnosis by Lesaffre (NattoPharma) (France), Kappa Bioscience AS (Balchem Corp.) (US), J-OIL MILLS INC. (Japan), Novozymes A/S (Denmark), BASF SE (Germany), Sungen Bioscience Co.,Ltd. (China), Vesta Nutra (US), Richen Nutritional Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Menadiona (Spain), and GENOFOCUS (Korea), among others in the vitamin K2 market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the vitamin K2 market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 247 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $140 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $265 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Premium Insights

Attractive Opportunities for Players in Vitamin K2 Market

North America: Vitamin K2 Market, by Product Type and Key Country

Vitamin K2 Market: Share of Major Regional Submarkets

Vitamin K2 Market, by Product Type and Region

Vitamin K2 Market, by Application Form

Vitamin K2 Market, by Source

Vitamin K2 Market, by Application

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Health Consciousness Among Consumers

Growing Research and Development Activities

Restraints

Inconsistency in Regulatory Norms

Price Volatility of Raw Materials

Opportunities

Growing Demand for Natural and Plant-based Ingredients

Rising Need for Personalized Nutrition and Customized Products

Untapped Applications

Challenges

Lack of Consumer Awareness Regarding Specific Health Benefits of Vitamin K2

High Research and Development Costs

Case Study Analysis

Establishing Distinct Recommended Dietary Intake to Promote Healthier Dietary Choices

Enhancing Ability in Nutraceutical Formulations for Improved Quality and Efficacy

Company Profiles

Key Players (Manufacturers)

Gnosis by Lesaffre (Nattopharma)

Kappa Bioscience as (Balchem Corp.)

J-Oil Mills, Inc. (Plt Health Solutions, Inc.) (Plt Health Solutions, Inc.) (Japan)

Novozymes A/S, Part of Novonesis Group

Sungen Bioscience Co. Ltd.

Vesta Nutra

Richen Nutritional Technology Co. Ltd.

Menadiona

GF Fermentech (Genofocus)

Angelyeast Co. Ltd.

Geneferm Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Nakoda Chemicals Ltd.

Haihang Industry Co. Ltd.

Chemicea Limited

Kyowa Hakko U.SA Inc.

Distributors/Suppliers

Seebio Biotech (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.

Magnesia GmbH

Falcon Trading International

Abco India

Atlantic Chemicals Trading GmbH

