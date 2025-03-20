Psilocybine (CAS 520-52-5) Industry Research 2025: Global and Regional Market Trends 2019-2024 and Forecasts 2025-2029 - Patents, Manufacturers/Suppliers, Trade Prices, Supply/Demand, End-users

Dublin, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Psilocybine (CAS 520-52-5) Industry Research 2025: Global and Regional Market Trends 2019-2024 and Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on Psilocybine provides comprehensive insights, including general information, synonyms, chemical composition, safety, hazards, handling, storage, and toxicological and ecological details, along with transport information. This in-depth study serves as a vital resource for understanding the Psilocybine market landscape and its growth potential worldwide.



It explores various applications and examines manufacturing methods, supported by an analysis of relevant patents. The global market analysis covers constraints, drivers, and opportunities from 2019 to 2024, supply and demand dynamics, suppliers and regional overviews across Europe, Asia, North America, and other regions.



The report forecasts future trends and supply-demand scenarios up to 2029, with detailed market predictions by region. Additionally, it analyzes market prices across different regions and evaluates the end-use sectors for Psilocybine.



The Psilocybine global market report covers the following key points:

Psilocybine description, applications and related patterns

Psilocybine market drivers and challenges

Psilocybine manufacturers and distributors

Psilocybine prices

Psilocybine end-users

Psilocybine downstream industries trends

Key questions answered in the report:

What were the main trends of the global Psilocybine market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the global Psilocybine market in 2019-2024?

Who are the main players in the global Psilocybine market?

Which drivers and challenges will determine the development of the global Psilocybine market during 2025-2029?

What will the CAGRs be for the global product industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1. PSILOCYBINE

1.1. General information, synonyms

1.2. Composition, chemical structure

1.3. Safety information

1.4. Hazards identification

1.5. Handling and storage

1.6. Toxicological & ecological information

1.7. Transport information



2. PSILOCYBINE APPLICATIONS



3. PSILOCYBINE MANUFACTURING METHODS



4. PSILOCYBINE PATENTS



5. PSILOCYBINE WORLD MARKET ANALYSIS

5.1. Psilocybine market constraints, drivers and opportunities in 2019-2024

5.2. Psilocybine supply/demand in 2019-2024

5.3. Psilocybine market overview by region - Europe, Asia, North America, etc.



6. MANUFACTURERS OF PSILOCYBINE

6.1. Psilocybine manufacturers in Europe

6.2. Psilocybine manufacturers in Asia

6.3. Psilocybine manufacturers in North America

6.4. Psilocybine manufacturers in RoW



7. SUPPLIERS OF PSILOCYBINE

7.1. Psilocybine suppliers in Europe

7.2. Psilocybine suppliers in Asia

7.3. Psilocybine suppliers in North America

7.4. Psilocybine suppliers in RoW



8. PSILOCYBINE WORLD MARKET FORECAST

8.1. Future trends in global Psilocybine market

8.2. Psilocybine supply/demand forecast to 2029

8.3. Psilocybine market forecast to 2029 by region (Europe, Asia, North America, etc.)



9. PSILOCYBINE MARKET PRICES

9.1. Psilocybine prices in Europe

9.2. Psilocybine prices in Asia

9.3. Psilocybine prices in North America

9.4. Psilocybine prices in RoW



10. PSILOCYBINE END-USE SECTOR



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/marbg2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.