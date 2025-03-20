Exabits joins the AI Agent Alliance to drive the future of decentralized AI





As the demand for AI compute increases, the Alliance represents Exabit’s mission to broaden opportunities for compute ownership, building on its prior work of providing Web2 and Web3 companies with AI-ready GPUs, including 4090s, A100s, H100s, and H200s

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exabits , a compute base-layer platform that transforms GPU (graphic processing unit) clusters into AI-ready compute and tokenized financial assets, has joined the AI Agent Alliance, an influential group breaking down barriers of decentralized AI. First announced by Illia Polosukhin, co-founder of NEAR Protocol at ETHDenver 2025, the AI Agent Alliance brings together industry experts focused on creating an open, user-owned AI ecosystem. Through this collaboration, Exabits will continue contributing secure, high-performance compute while democratizing access to the infrastructure needed to build AI projects.

The artificial intelligence (AI) sector has seen significant growth with no signs of slowing down anytime soon. As AI agents gain popularity across various industries, projects face the stark reality that access to the infrastructure needed to run their AI models is facing a critical barrier. Most projects today rely on services like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud (GCP) for cloud computing. However, the escalating cost of renting such infrastructure, combined with a bottleneck in availability and a need for customization, has made this approach a growing challenge.

By joining the AI Agent Alliance, Exabits will reinforce its goal of ensuring decentralized AI projects have consistent access to enterprise-grade compute resources. At the same time, it will empower developers with the necessary tools to train, deploy, and operate AI models freely, without the constraints of centralized systems. Beyond offering hardware, Exabits also removes participation obstacles by allowing investors to take an active part in the growth of the AI AI ecosystem.

The Alliance includes projects such as Near AI , Coinbase , ElizaOS , MotherDAO , GAIA , Aethir , Akash , Hyperbolic , Phala , and Nevermined . The shared mission of all participating projects is to create an ecosystem where users and contributors can share in ownership and rewards, and build in an open and collaborative environment, freeing them from institutional control.

“As an established leader in decentralized AI compute, we see the importance of teaming up with industry professionals who share our commitment to make the future of AI agents and assistants open and user-owned, “ says Dr. Hoansoo Lee, co-founder of Exabits. “The truth is that the world is not prepared for the changes that lie ahead, and professionals must join together now and prioritize AI transparency and trust. Only through collaboration can we ensure the next generation of AI is built without putting limitations on innovators and developers.”

About Exabits:

Established in 2021, Exabits is a revolutionary compute base-layer platform transforming high-end GPU clusters into accessible digital investment assets. With proprietary hardware and software, Exabits enables users to invest in GPU infrastructure, generating yield through tokenized compute assets. The company serves both Web2 enterprises and decentralized Web3 protocols, powering innovation through its scalable and secure infrastructure. To learn more, please visit https://exabits.ai/

Contact:

ReBlonde

contact@exabits.ai

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by Exabits. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector--including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining--complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/613c0dcb-51f5-4d75-8985-046c72ba304b