Webinar: Learn How to Manage Payroll Raxes for Employees that Hold F-1 and J-1 VISAs

Learn how to manage payroll taxes for employees that hold F-1 and J-1 VISA.

Payroll Taxes for Non-Resident Aliens is different than taxes for US Citizens. Many countries have tax treaties with the United States which allow Non-Resident aliens an exemption from all or part of Federal tax withholdings.

Different types of VISA Holders get certain exemptions from Federal Tax and FICA/Medicare tax.

An F-1 VISA is specifically for Full-time Students who come to the US to study at an accredited college or university.

These students can also apply for Optional Practical Training (OPT) in their major field of study which allows them to remain in the US for an extended period of time after they have completed their studies. A J-1 VISA is similar to an F-1 VISA but is for Teachers and Researchers in a specific field of study for a specific amount of time.

The F-1 & J-1 VISA holders are both exempt from FICA/Medicare tax if they become employed for personal services while in the US. They may also be exempt from Federal Tax withholding if their country has a Tax Treaty with the US. Some treaties exempt all wages from tax and others have specific dollar limits that can be earned before they are subject to taxes.

This webinar will go over what Employers need to know about managing payroll taxes for these employees. What forms they need to complete to receive a tax treaty exemption and the specific forms that must be filed at Year-End. Also what to do if there is not a tax treaty in their country.

Learning Objectives

You will be able to discuss these 2 types of VISA's.

You will be able to explain what taxes they are exempt from and what to withhold.

You will be able to identify what forms should be completed by the employee and employer.

You will be able to recognize how to treat these employees for payroll tax purposes.

Key Topics Covered:

Understanding the VISA and OPT

F-1 VISA

Opt-Optional Practical Training

J-1 VISA

I-94

Federal Tax Treatment

FICA/Medicare and FUTA Exemption

Tax Treaty

Form 8233

W-4

Calculating Non-Resident Tax

Year-End Reporting

Form 1042-S

Form 1042 and 1042-T

Form 941

Helpful Publications and Websites

