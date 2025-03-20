U.S. Alternative Adult Beverages Industry Report 2025 - Hard Seltzers, RTD Cocktails and Cannabis Beverages Reshape U.S. Adult Beverage Industry

Dublin, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2024 Alternative Adult Beverages in the U.S." report from Beverage Marketing has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report examines the burgeoning adult beverage types expanding the adult beverage horizon beyond the standard beer, wine and distilled spirits categories. This market report includes data as well as discussion of innovation and the consumer need states and attitudes driving it. This report is a must have for adult beverage companies as well as non-alcohol beverage companies interested in taking advantage of the changing industry paradigm in which convergence of beverage alcohol and no-alcohol sectors offers opportunities to partner in product development as well as for distribution synergies.
Report Scope
- This research report profiles fast-growing emerging segments and the brands comprising them, documenting their performance (providing volume, growth and market share data) and indicating what makes them noteworthy.
- Emerging adult beverage sectors covered include: hard seltzers and other flavored malt beverages (FMBs), hard ciders, distilled spirits related alternative adult beverages (AABs), ready-to-drink cocktails, hard kombucha, RTD mocktails, wine-related AABs including no-alcohol wines, CBD and THC infused beverages, emerging AABs such as hard tea, hard coffee, on-premise craft mocktails, healthy cocktails and much more.
- The report discusses a broad range of entrepreneurial brands in various emerging sectors and sub-sectors and quantifies key sectors and brands.
- In addition, it examines which segments represent the possible formation of something rather different (like alcohol-free distilled spirits) and which amount to efforts to give new life to an already established niche adult drink (like a number of newer takes on FMBs). It also covers cannabis beverages.
- This report will be useful to beverage marketers, suppliers to the industry, financial executives, entrepreneurs, producers in various segments of the multiple beverage marketplace and others with a special interest in innovative beverage alcohol companies.
This report offers insights on trends such as the move, especially among younger adult consumers, toward no- and low-alcohol alternatives to conventional cocktails. It also explores developments like the emergence of new-style categories like hard kombucha and hard seltzer.
Questions answered include:
- What are the top hard seltzer brands?
- What are the leading spirits-based RTD cocktail brands?
- What gave rise to the hard kombucha segment, and what are its growth prospects?
- What are issues with positioning certain adult drinks as "healthy"?
Report Features
The report features analysis of trends behind emerging and niche beer, wine and spirits segments as well as segments that do not fit easily into those categories. It profiles key brands and companies in a broad range of sectors and sub-sectors. It assesses the prospects as well as some challenges and implications for each.
Volume data, growth and market share for the various segments and the brands that comprise them are included to help marketers wrap their arms around the opportunity.
Brands covered include:
- Angry Orchard
- Barefoot Spritzer
- BON V!V
- Bud Light Seltzer
- Corona Hard Seltzer
- Henry's Hard
- White Claw
- Truly Hard Seltzer
- Twisted Tea
- Natural Light Seltzer
- Smirnoff Spiked
- Wild Basin Seltzer
- Vizzy
- Cutwater Spirits Canned Cocktails
- Mike's Hard
- High Noon Sun Sips
- Jose Cuervo RTD cocktails
- Martini & Rossi RTD
- Modelo Especial Chelada
- Myx Fusions
- Strongbow Cider
- Topo Chico
- Uptown Wine Cocktails
- Woodchuck Hard
- and many more.
Key Topics Covered:
1. THE ALTERNATIVE ADULT BEVERAGE MARKET
- Overview & Issues
- Volume
- Per Capita Consumption
2. ALTERNATIVE ADULT BEVERAGES AND BEVERAGE ALCOHOL
- Overview & Issues
- Volume by Segment
3. THE ALTERNATIVE ADULT BEVERAGE MARKET BY SEGMENT
- Overview & Issues
- Beer-Related Beverages
- Wine-Related Beverages
- Distilled Spirits-Related Beverages
- Cannabis Beverages
- Other Alternative Adult Beverages
4. THE HARD SELTZER AND OTHER FLAVORED MALT BEVERAGES MARKET
Hard Seltzers
- Overview & Issues
- Volume
- AriZona Sun Rise Hard Seltzer
- BON V!V
- Bud Light Seltzer
- Cacti Agave Spiked Seltzer
- Clear Coast Fresh Hard Seltzer
- Corona
- Dos Equis Ranch Water
- Henry's Hard Sparkling Water1
- Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer
- Natural Light Seltzer
- Nauti Seltzer Premium Hard Seltzer
- Pabst Blue Ribbon Stronger Seltzer
- Smirnoff Spiked Sparkling Seltzer
- Social Club Seltzer
- Sparkling ICE Spiked
- Svedka Spiked Premium Seltzer
- Topo Chico
- Truly Hard Seltzer
- Vizzy
- White Claw Hard Seltzer
- Wild Basin Hard Seltzer
Other Flavored Malt Beverages
- Overview & Issues
- Volume
- Mike's Hard Lemonade
- HARD MTN DEW
- Happy Thursday
- Jim Beam Kentucky Coolers
- General Admission
- The Beast Unleashed
- Nasty Beast Hard Tea
- Peace Hard Tea
- Spindrift Spiked
- Simply Spiked
- Tampico Hard Punch
5. THE HARD CIDER MARKET
- Overview & Issues
- Volume
6. THE DISTILLED SPIRITS-RELATED AAB MARKET
Distilled Spirits-Related Alternative Adult Beverages
- Overview & Issues
- Volume
Ready-to-Drink Cocktails
- Overview & Issues
- Absolut Cocktails and Vodka Soda
- Bacardi Real Rum Cocktails
- Bombay Sapphire Gin & Tonic
- Crown Royal RTD Cocktails
- Cutwater Spirits Canned Cocktails
- Dos Equis Classic Lime Margarita
- Fresca Mixed
- High Noon
- Jack Daniel's & Coca-Cola
- Jameson
- Jim Beam RTD Cocktails
- Jose Cuervo
- Malibu Pre-Mix Cans
- Monoco
- Nutrl Vodka Seltzer
- Red Stripe Rum Drinks
- Skinnygirl
- Stone Buenafiesta Margaritas
- The Spritz
- White Claw Tequila Smash
Ready-to-Drink "Mocktails"
- Overview & Issues
- ArKay Beverages
- Bar None
- Ceder's
- Curious Elixirs
- Gordon's Ultra Low Alcohol Gin & Tonic
- Herbie Virgin
- Mocktails
- Seedlip
- Stryyk
- Surendran & Bownes
7. THE WINE-RELATED AAB MARKET
- Wine-Related Alternative Adult Beverages
- Overview & Issues
- No-Alcohol Wine
- Overview & Issues
- O.Vine Wine Grape Infused Water
8. THE CANNABIS-INFUSED BEVERAGE MARKET
Cannabis Beverages
- Overview & Issues
- Retail Dollar Sales
- Cann/Sweet Reason
- Wynk/Countdown
- Recess
- Daytrip
- Vybes
- Ceria
- Weller
- Sprig
- Kalo
- Wnder
- CBD Living
- Cloud Water
- Defy
- Mad Tasty
- Trip Hemp
- Sati
- Altitude
- Loki
- Cann-Ade
- Stay Cool
- Gym Weed
- Centr
- Harney & Sons
- Bimble
- TreTap
- Other CBD Beverage Brands
- Other THC Beverage Brands
9. EMERGING ALTERNATIVE ADULT BEVERAGES
- Non-FMB Hard Ready-to-Drink Tea
- Noveltea
- Vrai
- Hard Ready-to-Drink Coffee
- Hard Kombucha
- Bambucha Organic Hard Kombucha
- Boochcraft
- Kombrewcha
- KYLA Hard Kombucha
- Unity Vibration
- Wild Tonic
- On-Premise/Craft "Mocktails"
- "Healthier" Cocktails
10. THE PROJECTED ALTERNATIVE ADULT BEVERAGE MARKET
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vutmt8
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.