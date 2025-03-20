New Self-Help Author Mark Gogolewski Says Working With a Ghostwriter to Share His Story About Addiction Was Cathartic

TAHOE CITY, Calif., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silicon Valley tech entrepreneur Mark Gogolewski, whose new book “How to Be OK (When You’re Supposed to Be OK But You’re Not),” tackles difficult conversations about addiction and mental health problems among men, says hiring a ghostwriter to help him share his personal story was cathartic. In working with Lisec Ghostwriting, Gogolewski effectively conveyed the depth of his struggles, insights, and eventual triumphs, with the hope of bringing to light the vital health challenges men face and sparking a much-needed conversation.

In his new book, now available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K., Gogolewski talks about his personal struggles with acceptance and addiction and gives advice tailored to high-achieving men who are facing similar struggles. He says that ghostwriter Joshua Lisec helped him personally as well as professionally.

“Over the years, I have used ayahuasca, gone through 12-step programs, and talked with a therapist to work through my experiences. Now I need to add working with a ghostwriter to my list,” said Gogolewski. “During our one-on-one sessions, we took the experiences that I have gone through and put them into a narrative that could help others in a way I could have never done alone.”

Gogolewski says that he hopes being upfront about working with a ghostwriter will destigmatize an industry that he says is surrounded by secrecy and even shame, much like addiction itself. He argues that successful men are often loath to admit when they’ve received help, which is the source of their resistance to crediting ghostwriters as well as their problems with mental health.

As an industry, ghostwriting has always been a popular way for CEOs and other busy public leaders to quickly publish memoirs or advice books, but until recently, few have been willing to admit they have used one publicly. According to Lisec, who has worked on over 90 books, ghostwriting has become less stigmatized in recent years.

“The myth of the self-made man is strong in business circles, but it enacts a terrible toll,” added Gogolewski. “High-achieving men find it difficult to admit that they have succeeded in part because of the help they’ve received along the way, making it even harder for them to ask for help when they most need it. I hope this book — and being open about working with a ghostwriter — can help push back on that damaging belief.”

To learn more about “How to Be OK,” visit http://markgogolewski.com .

To order a copy on Amazon, go to https://bit.ly/howtobeok .

Mark Gogolewski is a serial entrepreneur, startup advisor, investor, filmmaker, and father of two based in Tahoe City, California. An avid skydiver with more than 3,700 completed jumps, Mark has achieved notable success in the tech industry, including the sale of Denali Software to Cadence Design Systems for $315 million and Nvelo to Samsung for an undisclosed amount. As the CEO of Realization Films, he produced the documentary “Buried,” which became the sixth most-watched title on Netflix US during its first week of release. It is now being adapted by Martin Scorsese as "Wall of White," with Mark serving as executive producer. http://markgogolewski.com.

Founded in 2011, Lisec Ghostwriting is the premier ghostwriting and concierge publishing experience for subject matter experts to turn their knowledge into a tool that converts readers into clients. www.lisecghostwriting.com.



Media Contact:

Alison Beckwith

c: 202-536-7174

alison@alisonbeckwith.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6926613c-1e32-42b0-b6d4-6c16811290eb