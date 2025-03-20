IRC Section 183 Hobby Loss Rules Webinar: Learn How the IRS Distinguishes Hobbies from Businesses, Key Criteria, Tax Implications, and Strategies to Prove a Profit Motive

Dublin, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IRC Section 183 Hobby Loss Rules" webinar has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Learn how the IRS distinguishes hobbies from businesses, key criteria, tax implications, and strategies to prove a profit motive.

By attending this presentation on Hobby Loss Rules, participants will gain a clear understanding of how the IRS distinguishes between a profit motivated business activity and an activity that is for personal enjoyment and tax benefits. You will learn the tax implications of that classification and the potential financial consequences of misreporting.

The session will cover key IRS criteria, real-world court cases, and practical strategies for proving a profit motive to ensure compliance and avoid costly audits or penalties. Whether you're a small business owner, freelancer, or someone earning income from a passion project, this presentation will provide essential insights to help you maximize deductions legally and safeguard your financial interests.

Learning Objectives

You will be able to identify when your clients activity might be at risk of being considered a hobby.

You will be able to explain to your client the importance of demonstrating business with the intent to avoid the hobby limitations.

You will be able to recognize the key attributes that can make a business activity legitimate

You will be able to discuss the risks of poor documentation and recordkeeping with your client.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction to Hobby Loss Rules

Overview of Hobby vs. Business

Purpose of Hobby Loss Rules

Key Criteria for Determining Hobby vs. Business

IRS - Key Questions Consider

Relevant Court Cases

Tax Implications of Hobby Income and Expenses

Income Reporting Requirements

Deduction Limitations for Hobby Expenses

Relevant Court Cases

Strategies to Prove Profit Motive

Best Practices for Establishing Business Intent

Case Studies and Court Cases

Risks of Non-Compliance

IRS Audits

Penalties for Misclassification

Relevant Court Cases

Q&A Session

Conclusion and Takeaways

Summary of Key Points

Resources for Further Learning

