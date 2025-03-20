Company announcement no 13 2025 Danske Bank

20 March 2025







Annual general meeting 2025 of Danske Bank A/S

At the annual general meeting of Danske Bank on Thursday, 20 March 2025, the general meeting

adopted the Annual Report 2024 and the proposal for allocation of profit according to the adopted Annual Report 2024,

approved the Board of Directors’ proposed Remuneration Report 2024 by advisory vote,

adopted the Board of Directors’ proposal for approval of the Remuneration Policy 2025,

adopted the Board of Directors’ proposal for remuneration of the Board of Directors in 2025,

re-elected Martin Blessing, Martin Nørkjær Larsen, Lars-Erik Brenøe, Jacob Dahl, Lieve Mostrey, Allan Polack and Helle Valentin to the Board of Directors. Rafael Salinas and Marianne Sørensen were elected as new members of the Board of Directors,

re-appointed Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab as external auditor regarding auditing as well as assurance engagements relating to sustainability reporting,

adopted the Board of Directors’ proposal to amend the Articles of Association regarding reduction of Danske Bank’s share capital by nominally DKK 271,894,960 by cancellation of shares,

adopted the Board of Directors’ proposal to amend the Articles of Association regarding extension by three years and reduction of the existing authorisations in articles 6.1 and 6.2 regarding capital increases with pre-emption rights and issuance of convertible debt,

adopted the Board of Directors’ proposal to amend the Articles of Association regarding extension by three years and reduction of the existing authorisation in article 6.5.a regarding capital increases without pre-emption rights,

adopted the Board of Directors’ proposal to amend the Articles of Association regarding extension by one year of the existing authorisation in articles 6.5.b and 6.6 regarding capital increases without pre-emption rights and issuance of convertible debt,

adopted the Board of Directors’ proposal to renew the Board of Directors’ existing authorisation to acquire own shares until 1 March 2030,

adopted the Board of Directors’ proposal for renewal of the existing indemnification of directors and officers with effect until the annual general meeting in 2026, and

adopted the Board of Directors’ proposal for authorisation to the chairman of the general meeting.





The general meeting did not adopt the shareholder proposal recommending payment of dividends quarterly instead of once a year.

At the board meeting held immediately after the annual general meeting, Martin Blessing was elected Chairman and Martin Nørkjær Larsen Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The composition of the Board’s committees will be announced on danskebank.com under “Our management” as soon as possible.

The Board of Directors of Danske Bank A/S

