Healthcare Supply Chain Management (SCM) Market to Exceed $5 Billion by 2030: Increasing Pressure on Healthcare Providers to Improve Operational Efficiency and Profitability

The global healthcare supply chain management market is projected to reach USD 5.06 billion by 2030 from USD 3.71 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.

The market is expected to grow as strict regulatory and compliance demands encourage healthcare organizations to implement advanced supply chain management solutions to adhere to safety standards. Increasing healthcare expenses and the necessity for operational efficiency are also motivating the adoption of systems that enhance inventory management, minimize waste, and reduce operational costs. The shortage of skilled professionals managing complex supply chain systems makes implementation and operation more difficult. Additionally, the varying regional regulations also create challenges for internationally operating companies.



The pharmaceutical & biotechnology segment is expected to register fastest growth during the forecast period, by product managed



The healthcare supply chain management, by product managed segment, is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology, medical devices & equipment, and others. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology segment is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for innovative drugs and vaccines driven by rising chronic diseases and an aging population. Advances in biotechnology, such as gene therapies and personalized medicine, add to the growth by creating complex supply chain needs. Additionally, increased concern to address global health issues combined with the imperative to quickly and compliantly distribute urgently needed medicines continues to facilitate this segment's growth.



On-premise segment dominated the market in the healthcare supply chain management market, by deployment model in 2023



By deployment model, the healthcare supply chain management market is divided into the on-premise models and cloud based models. In 2023, on-premise models accounted to hold a significant share of the healthcare supply chain management market, by deployment model. This segment's prominent position is due to the need to secure private and confidential data and control information workflow in the organization. The absence of incremental costs throughout the ownership of solutions compared to cloud-based deployment also drives the adoption of on-premises solutions. Additionally, internet penetration, ease of access, online documentation, the need for security requirements, and in-house hosting options are the key factors encouraging the growth of the on-premises healthcare supply chain management software market.



Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest market growth during the forecast period



The healthcare supply chain management market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. This rapid expansion can be attributed to government initiatives in the region focused on enhancing healthcare infrastructure and fostering digital transformation. This has resulted in the development of more efficient and resilient supply chains. India's National Digital Health Mission (NDHM) aims to create a strong digital health ecosystem that boosts accessibility, quality, and efficiency in healthcare delivery while enhancing healthcare supply chain management.

Research Coverage



The report analyzes the healthcare supply chain management market and aims to estimate the market size and future growth potential of various market segments based on offering, function, product managed, deployment model, end user, and region. The report also analyses factors (such as drivers, opportunities and challenges) affecting market growth.

It evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders. The report also studies micro markets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total healthcare supply chain management market. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five major regions.

The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players operating in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Market Dynamics

Drivers Increasing Pressure on Healthcare Providers to Improve Operational Efficiency and Profitability Rising Demand for Healthcare Services due to Population Growth and Aging Demographics Focus on Reducing Supply Chain Costs Demand for Transparency and Traceability Availability of Funding, Investments, and Partnerships Large-Scale Drug Counterfeiting in Pharmaceutical Industry

Restraints High Implementation Costs for Advanced Technologies Data Security and Privacy Concerns Supply Chain Disruptions due to Global Events or Geopolitical Tensions

Opportunities Increasing Use of AI-Powered Solutions Expansion into Emerging Markets with Growing Healthcare Demands Expansion of E-Commerce in Healthcare Enhanced Focus on Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Practices in Healthcare Logistics

Challenges Complex and Varying Regulatory Requirements Across Regions Shortage of Skilled Professionals to Manage Sophisticated Systems



Case Study Analysis

Case Study 1: Transforming Supply Chain at Dayton Children's Hospital

Case Study 2: Olympus Corporation's Path to Efficient Healthcare Supply Chain Management

Case Study 3: Improving Supply Chain Efficiency by Overcoming Forecasting and Inventory Barriers

Additional Insights Covered

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business

Industry Trends

Ecosystem Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Technology Analysis

Regulatory Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

Patent Analysis

End-user Analysis

Key Conferences & Events, 2024-2025

Investment and Funding Scenario

Business Models

Trade Analysis

Impact of AI/Gen AI on Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market

