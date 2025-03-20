Employee Stock Ownership Plan Webinar 2025: Learn How ESOPs Provide Tax Benefits and Succession Planning Flexibility, Ensuring Business Stability and Employee Ownership

Dublin, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ESOPs - A Valuable Tool for the Closely-Held Business" webinar has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Learn how ESOPs provide tax benefits and succession planning flexibility, ensuring business stability and employee ownership
Attendees can learn the basics of this valuable tool for business succession in this course and leave equipped with an introduction to ESOPs which can be useful in advising clients on business succession.
Many closely held businesses have little or no succession plan in place. As a result, the day a founder or primary shareholder leaves the business often results in significant adverse consequences for the company, the employees, and the exiting owner. ESOPs offer transitional flexibility that can facilitate succession planning. An ESOP is a tax- qualified retirement plan authorized and encouraged by federal tax laws.
Unlike most retirement plans, ESOPs:
- Are required by law to invest primarily in the shares of stock of the sponsoring employer.
- Are trusts that hold shares of the business for employees, making them beneficial owners of the company that employs them.
- Can provide tax benefits to the company and to the exiting owner(s).
Learning Objectives
- You will be able to identify Identify different business succession strategies.
- You will be able to recognize the the characteristics of a good ESOP candidate.
- You will be able to explain how financing works for ESOP transactions.
- You will be able to describe how shares are allocated to participants.
Key Topics Covered:
Business Succession Planning Options
- Options
- A Good ESOP
- Candidate Profile
ESOP Tax Benefits for Selling Shareholders
- IRC Section 1042
ESOP-Owned Company Tax Advantages
- S-Corporations and ESOPs
Feasibility Analysis
- Score
- Who Conducts?
- Results
Leveraged ESOP Transactions
- Financing Sale to an ESOP
- Structure
- Effect of Leverage
- Alternatives
Costs and Expenses
- ESOP
- ESOP Compared to Other Business Succession Alternatives
ESOPs Are Retirement Plans
- Defined Contribution Plan
- Participation and Vesting
- Diversification
- Distributions
The Employee Ownership Incentive
- Economic Performance of ESOP Companies
- Recruiting/Retention Tool
- Corporate Governance in an ESOP Company
The Employee Stock Ownership Plan Trust
- Trustee Considerations
- Participant Allocations
The Company Repurchase Obligation
ESOP Participant Voting
- Passthrough Voting
The Regulatory Environment
- Department of Labor
- Internal Revenue Service
- Current Developments, Opportunities and Challenges
Example of a Standard Leveraged - ESOP Transaction
