Employee Stock Ownership Plan Webinar 2025: Learn How ESOPs Provide Tax Benefits and Succession Planning Flexibility, Ensuring Business Stability and Employee Ownership

Learn how ESOPs provide tax benefits and succession planning flexibility, ensuring business stability and employee ownership

Attendees can learn the basics of this valuable tool for business succession in this course and leave equipped with an introduction to ESOPs which can be useful in advising clients on business succession.

Many closely held businesses have little or no succession plan in place. As a result, the day a founder or primary shareholder leaves the business often results in significant adverse consequences for the company, the employees, and the exiting owner. ESOPs offer transitional flexibility that can facilitate succession planning. An ESOP is a tax- qualified retirement plan authorized and encouraged by federal tax laws.

Unlike most retirement plans, ESOPs:

Are required by law to invest primarily in the shares of stock of the sponsoring employer.

Are trusts that hold shares of the business for employees, making them beneficial owners of the company that employs them.

Can provide tax benefits to the company and to the exiting owner(s).

Learning Objectives

You will be able to identify Identify different business succession strategies.

You will be able to recognize the the characteristics of a good ESOP candidate.

You will be able to explain how financing works for ESOP transactions.

You will be able to describe how shares are allocated to participants.

Key Topics Covered:

Business Succession Planning Options

Options

A Good ESOP

Candidate Profile

ESOP Tax Benefits for Selling Shareholders

IRC Section 1042

ESOP-Owned Company Tax Advantages

S-Corporations and ESOPs

Feasibility Analysis

Score

Who Conducts?

Results

Leveraged ESOP Transactions

Financing Sale to an ESOP

Structure

Effect of Leverage

Alternatives

Costs and Expenses

ESOP

ESOP Compared to Other Business Succession Alternatives

ESOPs Are Retirement Plans

Defined Contribution Plan

Participation and Vesting

Diversification

Distributions

The Employee Ownership Incentive

Economic Performance of ESOP Companies

Recruiting/Retention Tool

Corporate Governance in an ESOP Company

The Employee Stock Ownership Plan Trust

Trustee Considerations

Participant Allocations

The Company Repurchase Obligation

ESOP Participant Voting

Passthrough Voting

The Regulatory Environment

Department of Labor

Internal Revenue Service

Current Developments, Opportunities and Challenges

Example of a Standard Leveraged - ESOP Transaction

