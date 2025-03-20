India Metals & Mining Industry Report 2025-2030, with Coal India, Gujarat Mineral Development Corp, Hindalco, Hindustan Zinc, National Aluminium Company, National Mineral Development Corp & Vedanta

Dublin, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metals & Mining Industry in India (2025-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The metals and mining industry in India plays a crucial role in the country's economic growth and industrial development. It contributes significantly to the GDP, employment, and the country's infrastructure development.



Indian mining companies are increasingly exploring international partnerships to secure long-term supplies of minerals. This includes ventures overseas for coal and other minerals, enhancing India's position in the global mining market. Partnerships often center around adopting cutting-edge technologies like AI, IoT, and autonomous vehicles in mining operations.



India ranks as the third-largest energy consumer globally, following China and the United States, leading to a consistent rise in the demand for power and electricity, which in turn drives an increase in coal consumption. The Indian government has taken steps to ensure a steady supply of coal through initiatives like the Coal Block Allocation Policy and Make in India campaign, aimed at boosting domestic production.



The demand for steel in FY25 as per ICRA is projected to rise by approximately 10% as the government's intensified focus on infrastructure development continues, resulting in more construction of roads, railways, and airports. Zinc demand in India is anticipated to double over the next five to ten years, fueled by significant investments in the infrastructure sector, including steel production, as noted by the International Zinc Association.



India's mining sector is grappling with stringent environmental, social, and governance (ESG) requirements alongside complex regulatory frameworks. These challenges contribute to higher compliance costs and inefficiencies in operations. In India, high taxation rates on mining operations have led several international players to exit the market. The tax regime is seen as a significant barrier to attracting investments, with experts suggesting that future investments will heavily depend on a country's geological potential, political stability, and tax policies



Political instability globally can disrupt supply chains critical to mining operations. Companies face challenges related to logistics costs and inefficient transportation networks, which can hinder their ability to operate effectively and profitably



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Executive Summary



Chapter 2: Socio-Economic Indicators



Chapter 3: Introduction

Market Definition and Structure

Evolution of Metals & Mining Market in India

Chapter 4: Metals & Mining Industry in India - An Overview

Coal Production in India - in terms of volume (2019 - 2024)

Steel Production in India - in terms of volume (2019 - 2024)

Aluminum Production in India - in terms of value (2019-2024)

Bauxite Production in India- in terms of value (2019-2024)

Iron Production in India - in terms of value (2019-2024)

Precious Metals and Minerals Production in India - in terms of value (2019-2024)

Base Metals Production - in terms of value (2019-2024)

Chapter 5: Market Influencers

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Chapter 6: Key Market Trends

Key Market Trends

Chapter 7: Government Initiatives

Favorable Government Initiatives

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape

Coal India Limited

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation

Hindalco Industries Limited

Hindustan Zinc Limited

National Aluminium Company Limited

National Mineral Development Corporation

Vedanta Limited

Chapter 9: Recent Developments

Key Recent Developments

