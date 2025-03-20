DSV, 1152 - ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF DSV A/S 20 MARCH 2025

Company Announcement No. 1152



The Annual General Meeting of DSV A/S was held today.

Agenda and resolutions

1. Report of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board on the Company's activities in 2024

The report was not subject for voting. The Annual General Meeting took note of the report.

2. Presentation of the 2024 Annual Report with the audit report for adoption

The 2024 Annual Report was approved.

3. Resolution on application of profits or covering of losses as per the adopted 2024 Annual Report

The Board of Directors’ proposal for application of the profit of the year, including the proposal for a dividend of DKK 7.00 per share to be paid out, was approved.

4. Approval of the proposed remuneration of the Board of Directors for the financial year 2025

It was approved that the basic fee for remuneration of the Board of Directors will be DKK 800,000 in 2025.

5. Presentation and approval of the 2024 Remuneration Report

At the advisory vote on the 2024 Remuneration Report the report was approved.

6. Election of members for the Board of Directors

Thomas Plenborg, Jørgen Møller, Beat Walti, Tarek Sultan Al-Essa, and Benedikte Leroy were re-elected as members of the Board. Further, Natalie Shaverdian Riise-Knudsen and Sabine Bendiek were elected as new members of the Board.

7. Election of auditor(s)

PricewaterhouseCoopers, Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab (CVR.no. 33 77 12 31) was re-elected as auditor for both financial and sustainability reporting purposes of the Company.

8. Proposed resolutions

8.1 Authorisations to increase the share capital

The authorisation to the Board of Directors to increase DSV A/S’ share capital by a nominal amount of up to DKK 48,088,000 and the relevant amendments to the Articles of Association were approved.

8.2 Authorisation to acquire treasury shares

The Board of Directors was granted authority to procure that the Company acquires treasury shares of a nominal value of up to DKK 24,044,000 during the next five years, corresponding to 10 per cent of the share capital provided that the Company's portfolio of treasury shares does not exceed 10 per cent of the Company’s share capital at any time.

8.3 Amendment to the Remuneration Policy

The Board of Directors’ proposal to amend the Remuneration Policy was approved.

