From Cloud to Edge: Why Decentralized Data Centers Are the Future of IT & Telecom

The global edge data center market, valued at $20.62 billion in 2024, is expected to reach $109.78 billion by 2034, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 17.63% during the forecast period 2025-2034. One of the primary drivers for the growth of the edge data center market is the increasing demand for low-latency data processing and real-time computing.

This growth is further fueled by the rapid expansion of 5G networks, the increasing adoption of IoT applications, and the need for decentralized computing infrastructure to support emerging digital technologies.



Additionally, advancements in modular data center architecture and AI-driven automation enable more efficient deployment and management of edge data centers. Government policies promoting energy-efficient data centers and investments in smart city initiatives are also contributing to the expansion of the edge data center market. As businesses continue to prioritize scalability, security, and operational efficiency, the demand for edge data centers is expected to surge significantly over the coming years.





Industrial Impact



The edge data center market is significantly impacting various industries, particularly in IT and Telecom, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, manufacturing, automotive, and retail. In the IT and Telecom sector, edge data centers are revolutionizing network infrastructure by enabling low-latency data processing, reducing congestion in core networks, and supporting the expansion of 5G and IoT ecosystems. This shift enhances real-time computing capabilities, improves data security, and enables faster content delivery, making operations more efficient and scalable.



In the BFSI industry, edge data centers play a vital role in ensuring secure and real-time financial transactions. They reduce data transmission delays, improve fraud detection mechanisms, and support automated banking services, making digital financial operations more reliable and efficient. The healthcare sector is also experiencing transformation through edge computing, which facilitates real-time patient monitoring, AI-driven diagnostics, and remote healthcare services, ultimately enhancing patient care and medical data security.



The manufacturing and automotive industries benefit from edge data centers by supporting smart factory automation, AI-driven predictive maintenance, and autonomous vehicle technologies. These improvements drive operational efficiency, reduce downtime, and optimize supply chain processes. In the retail sector, edge data centers enable personalized shopping experiences, real-time inventory management, and enhanced cybersecurity, allowing businesses to improve customer engagement and operational efficiency.



Overall, the edge data center market has been reshaping digital infrastructure across multiple industries, fostering innovation, scalability, and real-time data processing, ultimately improving efficiency, security, and connectivity in the evolving digital landscape.



In 2023, the global edge data center market reached a valuation of $16.7 billion. Over the forecast period, the market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 17.63%, reaching $109.78 billion by 2034. The surge in demand for edge data centers is driven by the increasing need for low-latency computing, real-time data processing, and decentralized infrastructure. The growing adoption of 5G technology, IoT applications, and AI-driven analytics is further accelerating market expansion.



Additionally, industries such as IT and telecom, BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, automotive, and retail are increasingly leveraging edge computing solutions to enhance network performance, reduce data transmission costs, and ensure data security. Stricter government regulations on data privacy and energy efficiency, along with rising investments in smart city projects and digital transformation, are fueling the adoption of edge data centers. Businesses across various sectors are recognizing the operational, financial, and technological advantages of edge computing, contributing to the rapid growth of the edge data center market.

Recent Developments in the Global Edge Data Center Market

In June 2023, SBA Communications, a tower firm, launched a new edge data center at a tower location in the Dallas Fort Worth area of Texas, U.S.

In October 2023, Edge Centers, one of the frontrunners in the edge data center sector in the U.S., celebrated the inauguration of its fifth cutting-edge facility. This achievement marks a significant industry milestone, also demonstrating the infrastructural expansion of the edge data centers in the U.S.

In December 2023, Cologix, a leading hyperscale edge data center provider, successfully finalized the acquisition of two Cyxtera data center colocation provider facilities located in Vancouver and Montreal, Canada.

In December 2023, Arcus, an independent infrastructure fund management company, announced the establishment of Portus Data Centers, a new edge data center platform for the Germany edge data center market. Moreover, in December 2023, Arcus also acquired IPHH Internet Port Hamburg, a prominent regional data center operator and internet service provider, providing significant growth in the edge data center market.

In November 2023, Rakuten Mobile, Inc. announced that its research and development (R&D) project into advanced edge cloud technologies for next-generation communications has been selected by Japan's National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT). The objective of this project for the company is to enhance the functionalities of the edge platform and provide robust services within the edge cloud to meet the escalating communication demands anticipated in the post-5G era. This initiative aims to contribute to the expansion of the edge data center market.

Demand Drivers, Challenges and Opportunities

Minimizing Latency and Bandwidth Usage

Minimizing latency and bandwidth usage is a key driver of the edge data center market, as businesses demand real-time data processing for applications such as video streaming, IoT, and AI-driven analytics. Traditional cloud data centers often suffer from high latency due to long transmission distances, impacting performance. Edge data centers, strategically located near end users, enable faster data processing, reduced congestion, and improved service reliability. Studies show that 55% of users can access edge servers with under 10 ms latency, rising to 82% at 20 ms latency, compared to centralized cloud solutions. This shift toward edge computing transforms digital infrastructure, optimizing network efficiency and driving technological advancements across industries.

Lack of Consideration of Security-by-Design

One of the major challenges hindering the widespread adoption of edge data centers is the lack of security by design in their infrastructure. As edge computing prioritizes performance and agility for applications such as IoT, smart cities, and autonomous systems, security is often overlooked during design. This increases exposure to cyber threats, data breaches, and network vulnerabilities, making edge data centers more susceptible to attacks. Without robust security frameworks, businesses face higher data integrity and privacy risks, creating a significant challenge for the edge data center market. Addressing this requires integrated cybersecurity measures from the initial design phase to ensure resilient and secure edge computing environments.

Surge in Investment by Data Center Providers

The edge data center market has been witnessing a surge in investment from data center providers, driven by the growing demand for localized data processing, reduced latency, and support for IoT, AI, and 5G technologies. This shift toward decentralized computing is enhancing connectivity, data sovereignty, and user experience across digital services. For example, in February 2024, Azora and Core Capital announced a $530 million investment in constructing six edge data centers across Spain and Portugal, totaling 60MW capacity. Similarly, in May 2023, CTRLS Datacenters Ltd. invested $18.1 million in an edge data center in Odisha, India, reinforcing the rising demand for localized infrastructure. These strategic investments highlight the expanding role of edge data centers in scaling digital ecosystems and driving future technological advancements.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies profiled in the edge data center market have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and through an analysis of company coverage, product portfolio, application, and market penetration. The edge data center market is characterized by the presence of companies developing advanced data center infrastructure and offering innovative solutions to enhance decentralized computing. The edge data center market has been witnessing significant growth, driven by the increasing adoption of IoT, real-time data processing needs, and the expansion of 5G networks.



Major edge data center market players include AtlasEdge Data Centres, ATC TRS V LLC, Cologix, Vapor IO, DartPoints, Digital Realty, Edge Centres, and EdgeConneX. These companies focus on deploying modular and scalable data centers, optimizing energy efficiency, and integrating AI-driven solutions to improve operational performance. The edge data center market attracts substantial investment as businesses seek to reduce latency, enhance network reliability, and support emerging digital applications.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 116 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $25.46 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $109.78 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1 Markets

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Trends Shaping Edge Data Center Market

1.1.2 5G Network Deployment

1.1.3 Proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) Devices

1.1.4 Adoption of Software-Defined Networking (SDN) Technology

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.3 Research and Development Review

1.4 Technological Analysis

1.5 Implications for Investors, Operators, and Enterprises

1.6 Regulatory Landscape

1.7 Use Cases

1.8 Market Dynamics Overview

1.8.1 Market Drivers

1.8.1.1 Minimizing Latency and Bandwidth Usage

1.8.1.1.1 Case Study: Comparing Edge Servers and Cloud Locations for Enhanced User Experience

1.8.1.2 Increasing Focus on Providing Personalized AI Services

1.8.2 Market Restraints

1.8.2.1 Lack of Consideration of Security-by-Design

1.8.2.2 Non-Migratability of Security Frameworks

1.8.3 Market Opportunities

1.8.3.1 Surge in Investment by Data Center Providers

1.8.3.2 Increase in Data Generation



2 Application

2.1 Application Segmentation

2.2 Application Summary

2.3 Global Edge Data Center Market (by Application)

2.3.1 IT and Telecom

2.3.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

2.3.3 Government and Public Sector

2.3.4 Healthcare

2.3.5 Manufacturing

2.3.6 Automotive

2.3.7 Retail

2.3.8 Others



3 Products

3.1 Product Segmentation

3.2 Product Summary

3.3 Global Edge Data Center Market (by Type)

3.3.1 On-Premise Edge

3.3.2 Network Edge

3.3.3 Regional Edge



4 Regions

4.1 Regional Summary

4.2 North America

4.3 Europe

4.4 Asia-Pacific

4.5 Rest-of-the-World



5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Competitive Landscape

5.2 Company Profiles

AtlasEdge Data Centres

ATC TRS V LLC

Cologix

Vapor IO

DartPoints

Digital Realty

Edge Centres

EdgeConneX

Ubiquity Management

Leading Edge Data Centres

Proximity Data Centres

Switch

Vertiv Group Corp

Evoque Data Center Solutions

Flexential

