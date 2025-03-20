Global Graphite Market Poised for Steady Growth (2025-2035) Driven by EV Demand, Energy Storage, and Industrial Applications, Projected to Reach USD 26,060.6 Million with a CAGR of 6.2% | FMI

NEWARK, Del, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global graphite market is experiencing a surge in demand, driven by its increasing utilization in electric vehicle (EV) batteries, energy storage applications, and industrial processes. As technological advancements continue to reshape industries, the market for natural and synthetic graphite is set to witness unprecedented growth over the coming decade.

Graphite Market Growth and Forecast

The graphite market trends and forecast (2025-2035) indicate that demand for high-purity graphite in electronics and spherical graphite for lithium-ion battery applications is set to rise. Governments and major industry players are investing heavily in the graphite electrode market for steel manufacturing, alongside new developments in graphene and advanced carbon materials.

According to recent reports, the market is expected to reach an estimated valuation of USD 26,060.6 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.2%. The increasing application of synthetic graphite industry growth analysis across diverse sectors is anticipated to boost market expansion further.

Request Your Sample Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/report-sample#5245502d47422d383734



Graphite Market Growth in Electric Vehicle Batteries

With the rapid expansion of the electric vehicle industry, graphite has emerged as a critical material for lithium-ion battery production. Graphite serves as a primary component in anodes, enabling higher efficiency and longer battery life. The growing global shift toward EV adoption is expected to propel the demand for graphite in lithium-ion batteries, reinforcing its status as an essential material for sustainable energy solutions.

According to industry experts, the graphite electrode market analysis for steel manufacturing also reveals a strong correlation between steel production and graphite demand. With graphite electrodes playing a key role in electric arc furnace (EAF) steelmaking, increased infrastructure and construction activities further contribute to market expansion.

Natural Graphite vs. Synthetic Graphite Market Trends

The graphite industry is witnessing a shift in preference between natural and synthetic graphite. While natural flake graphite for battery anode manufacturing is gaining traction due to its lower production cost and environmental benefits, synthetic graphite production cost analysis indicates a steady rise in demand due to its high purity and consistency.

Leading manufacturers are increasingly investing in graphite powder for industrial applications, particularly for lubricants, coatings, and energy storage. Furthermore, expandable graphite for fire retardant materials is gaining significance, enhancing safety in construction and automotive applications.

Impact of Renewable Energy on Graphite Consumption

As global energy policies focus on reducing carbon footprints, the role of graphite in renewable energy and energy storage applications is becoming more prominent. Future outlook of graphite for energy storage applications indicates a surge in research and development efforts aimed at improving battery performance and extending their lifecycle.

Graphite is also essential in the development of next-generation energy storage systems, including solid-state batteries and fuel cells. Its superior electrical and thermal conductivity make it an ideal material for thermal management solutions in electronics cooling and high-power applications.

Investment Opportunities in the Global Graphite Industry

With increasing industrial demand and advancements in battery technologies, investors are actively exploring opportunities in graphite mining, production, and recycling. The recycling of graphite from spent batteries is gaining traction, presenting an eco-friendly solution to mitigate supply chain constraints.

Regions such as North America and Asia-Pacific are witnessing significant investments in graphite supply chain development. The growing need for localized production and graphite supply challenges in North America and Asia have prompted government incentives and funding for sustainable mining practices.

Gain Detailed Understanding by Reviewing the Complete Report! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/graphite-market

Graphite and the EV Battery Revolution

One of the major catalysts for market growth is the surging adoption of graphite-based anode materials for energy storage, particularly in electric vehicles (EVs). Graphite, both natural and synthetic, plays a crucial role in lithium-ion battery production, which is a key component in modern EV technology. With governments worldwide pushing for electrification and sustainability, battery manufacturers are looking for reliable battery-grade graphite supply chains to meet production demands.

As Tesla, General Motors, and Volkswagen continue to ramp up their EV production, the need for high-quality graphite electrodes is expected to skyrocket.

Graphite Mining and Processing Techniques

The graphite mining and processing techniques are evolving rapidly to meet the stringent requirements of the battery-grade graphite supply chain. Traditional flake graphite mining is now being supplemented with advanced synthetic graphite production techniques, ensuring consistent high-purity graphite in electronics and battery applications.

To enhance productivity and sustainability, mining companies are incorporating eco-friendly mining techniques, reducing environmental impact while increasing output. The competitive landscape of the global graphite industry is also shifting, with new players entering the market and major corporations acquiring smaller firms to expand production capacity.

Emerging Technologies in Graphite Processing

Innovation in graphite processing and purification is accelerating market growth. The development of next-generation battery materials has increased the need for spherical graphite for lithium-ion battery applications. Companies are investing in advanced refining technologies to enhance the quality and efficiency of graphite production.

The impact of government policies on graphite mining has also been significant, with regulatory bodies ensuring sustainable resource extraction while promoting investment in new graphite-based technologies. With these advancements, graphene and advanced carbon materials are expected to play an increasingly important role in sectors such as aerospace, defense, and biomedical applications.

Which Factors Are Affecting the Demand for Graphite Negatively?

Flake graphite is used to make anodes in li-ion battery material. The graphite, which is to be used in the Li-ion battery, must be processed and must have 99.9% purity. Thus, the graphite to be used must be purified up to a required level so that it attains a “spherical” shape.

The purification process is quite expensive and hence, the price of spherical graphite is nearly 2-3 times of flake graphite. Furthermore, waste by-products of the process are high in quantity and must be managed carefully to avoid pollution. Therefore, the high price of graphite used in li-ion battery material might hamper sales in the graphite market during the forecast period.

Category-wise Insights

Which is the Dominant Application of Graphite Worldwide?

“Refractories across the Globe to Drive Sales of Natural Flake Graphite”

Based on application, the graphite market is segmented into refractories, lubricants & crucibles, foundry facing, and batteries among others. Out of these, the refractories segment is anticipated to remain at the forefront in the evaluation period, says FMI. Expansion of the steel industry across the globe is projected to push the segment.

A wide variety of refractory materials such as bricks, monolithic, and high-temperature insulation wool are used to line every single reactor, transport vessel, and kiln. Refractories perform the triple functions of mechanical strength, corrosion resistance, and thermal insulation. Through careful selection of various raw materials and their processing, they are tailored to each individual application.

The creation of important ground-breaking processes has been made possible by the development of innovative refractory goods, which provide downstream industries with resource-efficient solutions. Refractories are also essential for kiln linings or for providing physical support while all ceramic goods are being fired. Growing demand for refractories all over the globe is thus boosting the consumption rate of graphite.

Which is the Highly Preferred Type of Graphite?

“Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles to Spur Sales of Synthetic Graphite Lubricants”

The synthetic segment is anticipated to remain one of the prominent product type segments in the global graphite market. Electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles consume a significant amount of synthetic graphite. Growing demand for these vehicles all over the globe is thus boosting the consumption rate of synthetic graphite.

The automotive industry in developed countries has been observing an inclination of consumers toward the adoption of electric and hybrid electric vehicles over the past few years. Japan, in particular, accounts for an impressive share of 48% of the overall hybrid vehicles market. Hybrid electric and electric vehicles are generally preferred due to the fact that they do not emit harmful gases, such as CO2. These factors are estimated to push the global graphite market in the next decade.

Competitive Landscape and Key Players

The competitive landscape of the global graphite industry is characterized by major players such as

SGL Carbon

Imerys Graphite & Carbon

Graphite India Limited

AMG

Syrah Resources Limited

EcoGraf Limited

Focus Graphite

Graphex Group

Hunan Zhongke Shinzoom Co., Ltd.

International Graphite Ltd

Lomiko Metals Inc.

Northern Graphite Corporation

Nouveau Monde Graphite

Qingdao Tianshengda Graphite Co., Ltd.

Triton Minerals Limited



These companies are focusing on expanding their production capabilities, investing in research and development, and forming strategic partnerships to solidify their market presence.

As the industry moves towards vertical integration, key companies are securing long-term supply contracts with EV manufacturers and energy storage firms. Additionally, startups in the graphene sector are exploring innovative ways to enhance graphite’s conductivity and durability in cutting-edge applications.

Exploring the Minerals & Ores Industry: Market Trends, Challenges, and Opportunities

Key Segments

By Product Type:

Natural, Synthetic

By Purity:

High Purity, Medium Purity, Low Purity

By End Use:

Metallurgy, Electrical & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Energy Generation, Others

By Application:

Refractories, Lubricant, Foundry Facing, Batteries, Fire Retardant, Others

By Region:

North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, Middle East and Africa

Have a Look at Related Research Reports on Chemicals & Materials

The global calcite market is projected to witness steady growth over the forecast period, expanding from an estimated market value of USD 12,067.1 million in 2025 to USD 21,407.4 million by 2035, registering a CAGR of 5.9%.

Global boron carbide market sale is estimated to be USD 177.6 million in 2025 and expected to reach a valuation of USD 298.4 million by 2035.

The dysprosium demand is projected to rise to USD 1,750.3 million by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2035.

Global mica market sale is estimated to be USD 598.7 million in 2025 and expected to reach a valuation of USD 870.7 million by 2035. The market is projected to grow at a rapid growth rate of 3.8% over the forecast period between 2025 and 2035.

The global rare earth metals market size is predicted to reach USD 6.2 billion in 2024. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period to reach a value of USD 16.1 billion by 2034.

At a CAGR of 4.4% from 2024 to 2034, Dolomite sales are projected to grow to USD 5,728.6 million by 2034.

The global bentonite market size is estimated to reach USD 1,549.3 million in 2024. It is projected to rise at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period ranging from 2024 to 2034.

The europium market size is projected to be valued at USD 246.6 million in 2024 and further increase at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034. Global sales of the rare metal are set to total USD 418.5 million by 2034.

The gadolinium market size stands at USD 5,883.8 million in 2024. Demand is set to rise at a 5.2% CAGR until 2034. Revenues are expected to reach USD 9,672.1 million by 2034.

The barite market value is estimated to be USD 1,582.2 million in 2024. The market is predicted to grow at a sluggish CAGR of 3.90% during the forecast period. The barite industry share is estimated to reach nearly USD 2,317.0 million by 2034.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries. Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube