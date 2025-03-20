WithSecure Corporation: SHARE REPURCHASE 20.3.2025

WithSecure Corporation, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 20 March 2025 at 6.30 PM (EET) 
      
      
WithSecure Corporation: SHARE REPURCHASE 20.3.2025   
      
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange     
      
Trade date          20.3.2025    
Bourse trade        Buy    
Share                 WITH    
Amount            15 000Shares   
Average price/ share   0,9229EUR   
Total cost           13 843,50EUR   
      
      
WithSecure Corporation now holds a total of 211 890 shares   
including the shares repurchased on 20.3.2025    
      
The share buybacks are executed in compliance with Regulation    
No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council (MAR) Article 5  
and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.   
      
      
On behalf of Withsecure Corporation    
      
Nordea Bank Oyj     
      
Janne Sarvikivi          Sami Huttunen    
      
      
Contact information:     
Laura Viita     
Vice President Controlling, Investor relations and Sustainability  
WithSecure Corporation     
Tel. +358 50 4871044     
Investor-relations@withsecure.com     
      

Attachment


Attachments

WithSecure 20.3.2025