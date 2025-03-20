CREDIT AGRICOLE SA: Share buyback programme as part of a free share allocation plan

Montrouge, 20 March 2025

Share buyback programme as part of a free share allocation plan

Statement of treasury share transactions completed on 18 March 2025

(Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse and Article 3(3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures).

Name of issuer Issuer identifier code Day of transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average daily share acquisition price Market Crédit Agricole S.A. 969500TJ5KRTCJQWXH05 Tuesday 18 March 2025 FR0000045072 186838 16.748231 XPAR

Detailed information is available on the Crédit Agricole S.A. website at the following address:

https://www.credit-agricole.com/en/finance/regulated-information

