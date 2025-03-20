CREDIT AGRICOLE SA: Share buyback programme as part of a free share allocation plan

Montrouge, 20 March 2025
Share buyback programme as part of a free share allocation plan
Statement of treasury share transactions completed on 18 March 2025
(Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse and Article 3(3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures).
|Name of issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Day of transaction
|Financial instrument identifier code
|Total daily volume (number of shares)
|Weighted average daily share acquisition price
|Market
|Crédit Agricole S.A.
|969500TJ5KRTCJQWXH05
|Tuesday 18 March 2025
|FR0000045072
|186838
|16.748231
|XPAR
Detailed information is available on the Crédit Agricole S.A. website at the following address:
https://www.credit-agricole.com/en/finance/regulated-information
CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. PRESS CONTACTS
Mathilde Durand mathilde.durand@credit-agricole-sa.fr + 33 6 25 94 01 98
Tristan Gobit tristan.gobit@credit-agricole-sa.fr + 33 6 11 75 07 38
