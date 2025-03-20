Security Federal Corporation Announces Special Dividend

AIKEN, S.C., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Federal Corporation (“Company”) (OTCBB: SFDL), the parent company of Security Federal Bank (“Bank”), today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a special cash dividend of $0.10 per share. The dividend will be paid on April 15, 2025 to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2025.

Chief Executive Officer J. Chris Verenes, commented that “As a result of our continued profitability, we are very pleased to provide this additional payment to our shareholders. This is a special dividend and the payment and amount of future dividends will be predicated on the Board’s assessment of the financial condition, earnings and capital requirements of the Company.”

Security Federal Bank has nineteen full-service branch locations in Aiken, Ballentine, Clearwater, Columbia, Graniteville, Langley, Lexington, North Augusta, Ridge Spring, Wagener and West Columbia, South Carolina and Augusta and Evans, Georgia. A full range of financial services, including trust and investments, are provided by the Bank, and insurance services are provided by the Bank’s wholly owned subsidiary, Security Federal Insurance, Inc.

Security Federal Corporation common stock is traded on the Over-the Counter Bulletin Board under the symbol SFDL.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements