Large and Small-Scale Bioprocessing Market Analysis Report with Growth Forecasts for 2025-2030

The Large and Small-Scale Bioprocessing Market was valued at USD 80.5 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 177.8 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 13.80%. Bioprocess engineering has been effectively explored for the development of biopharmaceuticals, and it has provided bio manufacturers and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) with lucrative avenues of growth. This, in turn, is expected to attract focused efforts to bolster the market adoption of various bioprocess engineering solutions.



Large Scale Bioprocessing involves the production of biopharmaceuticals and other biological products on a massive scale, typically using large bioreactors and extensive facilities. Whereas, small scale bioprocessing focuses on smaller batches, often utilizing micro-bioreactors and flexible systems for more precise control over production conditions. Both scales are crucial for meeting diverse market demands, from mass-produced vaccines to personalized medicines. The demand for biopharmaceuticals is a significant driver of this market, as these products offer targeted therapies for chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes. This increasing demand fuels investments in technologies such as advanced incubation systems and filtration devices, ensuring that bioprocessing systems can scale efficiently while maintaining regulatory compliance.



As bioprocessing technologies evolve, manufacturers are adopting innovative solutions to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and improve product quality. Technological advancements, including single-use technologies and automation, play a pivotal role in driving market growth. These innovations enable more efficient and cost-effective production methods, enhance process control, and minimize contamination risks. Furthermore, the shift towards personalized medicine necessitates scalable bioprocessing solutions that can adapt to smaller batch sizes without compromising quality. This customization trend positions the bioprocessing market for robust growth.



Rising investments in biotechnology research also significantly boost the market. Governments and private sectors are directing substantial funding towards biotechnological innovations, promoting collaborations between academic institutions, research organizations, and industry players. For instance, according to the UK Bio industy Association (BIA), UK biotechnology grant funding is expected to grow in 2025/2026. The Biotech and Medical sector received approximately over USD 160 million for R&D and over USD 50 million for capital investments in equipment. Innovation funding experienced a five-fold is projected to reach over USD 1 billion, focusing on under-funded regions and sectors undergoing digitalization such as healthcare.



The UK government plans to enhance innovation and economic growth via targeted incentives. This surge in funding supports the development of advanced bioprocessing techniques and facilities, driving substantial growth in the coming years. As more resources are allocated towards enhancing bioprocessing infrastructures, the market is poised to expand further, driven by the interplay of technological advancements, increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, and strategic investments in research and development.



Global Large And Small-scale Bioprocessing Market Report Segmentation



This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2018 to 2030. For this study, the analyst has segmented the global large and small-scale bioprocessing market report based on scale, workflow, product, application, use type, mode, and region.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making.

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030.

Growth opportunities and trend analyses.

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment.

Competition strategy and market share analysis.

Product innovation listings for you to stay ahead of the curve.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $80.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $177.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Large and Small-Scale Bioprocessing Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. Business Environment Analysis

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.2. PESTLE Analysis



Chapter 4. Large and Small-Scale Bioprocessing Market: Scale Business Analysis

4.1. Scale Market Share, 2024 & 2030

4.2. Scale Segment Dashboard

4.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Scale, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Industrial Scale (Over 50,000 Litre)

4.5. Small Scale (Less Than 50,000 Litre)



Chapter 5. Large and Small-Scale Bioprocessing Market: Workflow Business Analysis

5.1. Workflow Market Share, 2024 & 2030

5.2. Workflow Segment Dashboard

5.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Workflow, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Downstream Processing

5.5. Fermentation

5.6. Upstream Processing



Chapter 6. Large and Small-Scale Bioprocessing Market: Product Business Analysis

6.1. Product Market Share, 2024 & 2030

6.2. Product Segment Dashboard

6.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Product, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Bioreactors/Fermenters

6.5. Cell Culture Products

6.6. Filtration Assemblies

6.7. Bioreactors Accessories

6.8. Bags & Containers

6.9. Other



Chapter 7. Large and Small-Scale Bioprocessing Market: Application Business Analysis

7.1. Application Market Share, 2024 & 2030

7.2. Application Segment Dashboard

7.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Application, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

7.4. Biopharmaceuticals

7.5. Speciality Industrial Chemicals

7.6. Environmental Aids



Chapter 8. Large and Small-Scale Bioprocessing Market: Use Type Business Analysis

8.1. Use Type Market Share, 2024 & 2030

8.2. Use Type Segment Dashboard

8.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Use Type, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

8.4. Multi-Use

8.5. Single-Use



Chapter 9. Large and Small-Scale Bioprocessing Market: Mode Business Analysis

9.1. Mode Market Share, 2024 & 2030

9.2. Mode Segment Dashboard

9.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Mode, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

9.4. Biopharmaceuticals

9.5. Speciality Industrial Chemicals

9.6. In-House

9.7. Outsourced



Chapter 10. Large and Small-Scale Bioprocessing Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

10.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

10.2. Regional Market Dashboard

10.3. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030



Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Participant Overview

11.2. Company Market Position Analysis

11.3. Company Categorization

11.4. Strategy Mapping

11.5. Company Profiles

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

GE healthcare

Corning, Inc.

Sartorius AG

CESCO BIOENGINEERING CO., LTD

Bio-Process Group

Bioprocess Control AB

Eppendorf AG

Applikon Biotechnology

Lonza

PBS Biotech, Inc

Finesse

Meissner Filtration Products, Inc.

CellGenix GmbH

Boehringer Ingelheim

Samsung BioLogics

Patheon

CMC Biologics

Binex Co., Ltd

Rentschler Biotechnology GmbH

TOYOBA CO., LTD.

Inno Biologics Sdn Bhd

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

