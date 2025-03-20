Large and Small-Scale Bioprocessing Market Analysis Report with Growth Forecasts for 2025-2030

Dublin, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Large and Small-Scale Bioprocessing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Workflow (Downstream, Upstream), Product, Use Type, Mode (in-House, Outsourced), and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Large and Small-Scale Bioprocessing Market was valued at USD 80.5 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 177.8 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 13.80%. Bioprocess engineering has been effectively explored for the development of biopharmaceuticals, and it has provided bio manufacturers and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) with lucrative avenues of growth. This, in turn, is expected to attract focused efforts to bolster the market adoption of various bioprocess engineering solutions.
Large Scale Bioprocessing involves the production of biopharmaceuticals and other biological products on a massive scale, typically using large bioreactors and extensive facilities. Whereas, small scale bioprocessing focuses on smaller batches, often utilizing micro-bioreactors and flexible systems for more precise control over production conditions. Both scales are crucial for meeting diverse market demands, from mass-produced vaccines to personalized medicines. The demand for biopharmaceuticals is a significant driver of this market, as these products offer targeted therapies for chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes. This increasing demand fuels investments in technologies such as advanced incubation systems and filtration devices, ensuring that bioprocessing systems can scale efficiently while maintaining regulatory compliance.
As bioprocessing technologies evolve, manufacturers are adopting innovative solutions to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and improve product quality. Technological advancements, including single-use technologies and automation, play a pivotal role in driving market growth. These innovations enable more efficient and cost-effective production methods, enhance process control, and minimize contamination risks. Furthermore, the shift towards personalized medicine necessitates scalable bioprocessing solutions that can adapt to smaller batch sizes without compromising quality. This customization trend positions the bioprocessing market for robust growth.
Rising investments in biotechnology research also significantly boost the market. Governments and private sectors are directing substantial funding towards biotechnological innovations, promoting collaborations between academic institutions, research organizations, and industry players. For instance, according to the UK Bio industy Association (BIA), UK biotechnology grant funding is expected to grow in 2025/2026. The Biotech and Medical sector received approximately over USD 160 million for R&D and over USD 50 million for capital investments in equipment. Innovation funding experienced a five-fold is projected to reach over USD 1 billion, focusing on under-funded regions and sectors undergoing digitalization such as healthcare.
The UK government plans to enhance innovation and economic growth via targeted incentives. This surge in funding supports the development of advanced bioprocessing techniques and facilities, driving substantial growth in the coming years. As more resources are allocated towards enhancing bioprocessing infrastructures, the market is poised to expand further, driven by the interplay of technological advancements, increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, and strategic investments in research and development.
Global Large And Small-scale Bioprocessing Market Report Segmentation
This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2018 to 2030. For this study, the analyst has segmented the global large and small-scale bioprocessing market report based on scale, workflow, product, application, use type, mode, and region.
This report addresses:
- Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making.
- Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030.
- Growth opportunities and trend analyses.
- Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment.
- Competition strategy and market share analysis.
- Product innovation listings for you to stay ahead of the curve.
Why Should You Buy This Report?
- Comprehensive Market Analysis: Gain detailed insights into the market across major regions and segments.
- Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players.
- Future Trends: Discover the pivotal trends and drivers shaping the future of the market.
- Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover new revenue streams and guide strategic business decisions.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|110
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$80.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$177.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot
2.2. Segment Snapshot
2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot
Chapter 3. Large and Small-Scale Bioprocessing Market Variables, Trends, & Scope
3.1. Market Lineage Outlook
3.2. Market Dynamics
3.3. Business Environment Analysis
3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.3.2. PESTLE Analysis
Chapter 4. Large and Small-Scale Bioprocessing Market: Scale Business Analysis
4.1. Scale Market Share, 2024 & 2030
4.2. Scale Segment Dashboard
4.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Scale, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)
4.4. Industrial Scale (Over 50,000 Litre)
4.5. Small Scale (Less Than 50,000 Litre)
Chapter 5. Large and Small-Scale Bioprocessing Market: Workflow Business Analysis
5.1. Workflow Market Share, 2024 & 2030
5.2. Workflow Segment Dashboard
5.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Workflow, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)
5.4. Downstream Processing
5.5. Fermentation
5.6. Upstream Processing
Chapter 6. Large and Small-Scale Bioprocessing Market: Product Business Analysis
6.1. Product Market Share, 2024 & 2030
6.2. Product Segment Dashboard
6.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Product, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)
6.4. Bioreactors/Fermenters
6.5. Cell Culture Products
6.6. Filtration Assemblies
6.7. Bioreactors Accessories
6.8. Bags & Containers
6.9. Other
Chapter 7. Large and Small-Scale Bioprocessing Market: Application Business Analysis
7.1. Application Market Share, 2024 & 2030
7.2. Application Segment Dashboard
7.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Application, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)
7.4. Biopharmaceuticals
7.5. Speciality Industrial Chemicals
7.6. Environmental Aids
Chapter 8. Large and Small-Scale Bioprocessing Market: Use Type Business Analysis
8.1. Use Type Market Share, 2024 & 2030
8.2. Use Type Segment Dashboard
8.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Use Type, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)
8.4. Multi-Use
8.5. Single-Use
Chapter 9. Large and Small-Scale Bioprocessing Market: Mode Business Analysis
9.1. Mode Market Share, 2024 & 2030
9.2. Mode Segment Dashboard
9.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Mode, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)
9.4. Biopharmaceuticals
9.5. Speciality Industrial Chemicals
9.6. In-House
9.7. Outsourced
Chapter 10. Large and Small-Scale Bioprocessing Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
10.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030
10.2. Regional Market Dashboard
10.3. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030
Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. Participant Overview
11.2. Company Market Position Analysis
11.3. Company Categorization
11.4. Strategy Mapping
11.5. Company Profiles
- Merck KGaA
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- GE healthcare
- Corning, Inc.
- Sartorius AG
- CESCO BIOENGINEERING CO., LTD
- Bio-Process Group
- Bioprocess Control AB
- Eppendorf AG
- Applikon Biotechnology
- Lonza
- PBS Biotech, Inc
- Finesse
- Meissner Filtration Products, Inc.
- CellGenix GmbH
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Samsung BioLogics
- Patheon
- CMC Biologics
- Binex Co., Ltd
- Rentschler Biotechnology GmbH
- TOYOBA CO., LTD.
- Inno Biologics Sdn Bhd
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wpltgi
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.