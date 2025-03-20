VANTAGE ADDS FOUR NEW INGREDIENTS TO ITS NATURAL-FUELED, EFFICACY FOCUSED SOLUTIONS PORTFOLIO FOR BEAUTY & PERSONAL CARE APPLICATIONS

Deerfield, IL., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage, a leading innovator in the personal care industry, will launch four new personal care ingredients at the upcoming in-cosmetics global tradeshow in Amsterdam, The Netherlands on April 8-10, 2025 (Stand 1A30). The innovative ingredients highlight the company’s continued emphasis on natural-fueled, efficacy focused ingredients for skin and hair care and build on its long history of expertise in premium natural oils.

Through a serene, immersive booth experience, the company will also present its trend concept “Vantage Oasis: The Beauty in Balance” which includes 12 new formulations that celebrate how a balanced life can contribute to longer, healthier living by prioritizing three main pillars: nutrition, movement and purpose.

“Consumers across the globe are looking for personal care products that deliver not only efficacy but also a compelling story. Using longevity and wellness, we are featuring a collection of ingredients and prototypes that convey experience and sustainability in a unique way to inspire our customers,” says Beto Pino, Vice President of Technical Marketing and Innovation, Personal Care. “Beauty is not just skin deep – it’s about creating harmony in our everyday routines and how we care for our bodies.”

New Innovations Launching at in-cosmetics Global:

ANGEL-EYE EFX™ is a natural active ingredient developed on prejuvenation. Boosted by millenary herbal knowledge from Asia, this ingredient brings anti-wrinkle and hydration benefits to the overall eye area.

LIPOVOL® ORIGIN CACAY is a premium, cold-pressed oil from the Colombian rainforest. Known as “Amazonian Gold,” this sustainable natural oil delivers benefits for luxurious skin and hair formulations, and its traceable production supports local communities.

DISTINCTIVE® SUNBOOSTER is a versatile multi-functional ingredient with excellent emollient and solvent properties that enhance Sun Protection Factor (SPF) defense.

TUCUM-HA EFX™ features a unique blend of tucuma oil, hyaluronic acid, and jojoba esters. Results of an in vitro study indicate that the tucuma oil significantly increases the synthesis of hyaluronic acid in human fibroblasts.

About Vantage Personal Care

Vantage Personal Care, a business unit of Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Inc., is a supplier of personal care and beauty formulations and ingredients built on a responsible platform of natural chemistry. As an agile provider of forward-looking solutions, Vantage Personal Care provides formulation troubleshooting, new product development, alternative sourcing options and dynamic evolution of new product concepts in sensorial textures, skin health & delivery systems and natural oils for skin, hair and sun care and color cosmetics. Learn more at: www.vantagepersonalcare.com

™ or ®Trademark of Vantage Specialty Chemicals, Inc. ("Vantage") or a subsidiary of Vantage.