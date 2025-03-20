Helm Group Named a 2025 USA Today Top Workplace

FREEPORT, Ill., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helm Group, guided by its philosophy of "People Building Value," has been named a 2025 USA Today Top Workplace, a national recognition based on employee feedback about workplace culture and job satisfaction. This award honors organizations that cultivate a people-first culture and prioritize employee engagement, growth, and well-being.





At Helm, success is built on our people. We've grown into one of the Midwest’s most skilled and innovative construction companies all while staying true to our people and hard-working values.

The USA Today Top Workplaces is determined by scoring 15 culture drivers linked to high-performing organizations. Helm Group stood out among more than 42,000 organizations invited to participate, reinforcing its reputation as an employer of choice.

“We’re extremely proud to be recognized as a Top Workplace by USA Today,” said Brian Helm, CEO of Helm Group. “This award is a testament to the collaborative spirit of our entire team, where we are all empowered to achieve our best and inspired to foster an environment of excellence.”

Founded in 1946, Helm Group has been at the forefront of construction, engineering, and specialty contracting across the U.S. providing top-tier services across various industries. The company is known for workplace culture that values innovation, collaboration and professional growth. Helm prioritizes employee development, safety and respect, making it one of the most sought-after employers in the industry.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor, especially because it comes from employees,” said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage, a workplace culture firm. “That’s something to be proud of. In today’s market, leaders must ensure employees have a voice and feel heard. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

At Helm Group, "People Building Value" is more than just a motto—it’s the foundation of the company’s success. Helm believes that its people are the driving force behind every project, fostering a culture where innovation, craftsmanship, and continuous learning are prioritized. By investing in professional development, providing industry-leading training, and encouraging collaboration, Helm empowers its employees to grow while delivering exceptional results for clients. The company’s strong focus on mentorship, teamwork, and career advancement ensures that every team member has the tools and support needed to thrive, reinforcing Helm’s commitment to building value—for employees, clients, and the communities it serves.





Helm fosters a safe, respectful, and supportive workplace, leading to strong employee loyalty and long-lasting careers. Our culture is rooted in collaboration, recognition, and continuous development.

About Helm Group, Inc.

Helm Group has been building excellence for over 75 years. The company specializes in mechanical, civil, plumbing, electrical, service, design-build, virtual design and prefabrication solutions. Guided by the core values of integrity, innovation, and collaboration, Helm is dedicated to building a legacy of quality projects, meaningful partnerships and impactful community engagement.

Press inquiries

Helm Group, Inc.

https://www.helmgroup.com/

Katie Wentz

marketing@helmgroup.com

708-576-9381

2283 Business US 20 East

PO Box 750

Freeport, IL 61032

