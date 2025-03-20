PARADISE Looks To Revolutionize Gaming Through Upcoming Launch





HONG KONG, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PARADISE is set to officially launch on April 2nd, 2025. It is the only Web3 game in the world to achieve such massive success in terms of player numbers. It will be available on Epic Games, Steam and its own launch program.

In anticipation of the official release, a playtest will take place at the end of March, giving players an exclusive opportunity to try out the game before the Initial DEX Offering (IDO/Presale $PAR token) concludes, which runs through March 31.

Popularity & Market Traction

PARADISE has already captured the attention of the global gaming community, with over 700,000 players across various platforms. The game ranks as the TOP-1 free-to-play game on Steam and holds a spot in the TOP-40 on the Epic Games Store.

It also has over 700,000 wishlists on Steam alone and 1 million views on the game’s official trailer. The game has additionally garnered over 100 million views from top influencers on platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram.

Web3 Integration & The $PAR Token

PARADISE incorporates the $PAR token, which allows players to buy in-game items, real estate, fancy clothes, and more. This integration offers players the unique opportunity to experience both traditional and blockchain-based gameplay.

Furthermore, players can switch between the standard version and the blockchain (XRPL) version whenever they wish to do so. Lastly, PARADISE has also formed key partnerships with industry leaders like xMagnetic and Epic Games, further highlighting the game’s credibility.

IDO Countdown

Currently, the IDO for the $PAR token is underway, with the IDO scheduled to conclude on March 31, 2025. In an effort to make the token more accessible to early supporters, PARADISE’s team has priced it at 0.0001 XRP. After the IDO, unsold tokens will be burned, and the token will be listed on Tier 2-3 exchanges initially, with plans for a listing on a Top-1 exchange in the future.

For those interested in purchasing $PAR tokens before the IDO ends, a comprehensive guide is available. The $PAR token follows a deflationary tokenomics model, with a blackholed address ensuring no new tokens will be issued after the IDO.

Lastly, PARADISE is carrying out an airdrop for IDO buyers, wherein additional $PAR can be earned by holding. Payments will be made in $PAR to XRP Wallets following the IDO’s conclusion. The Top 5 IDO buyers will also receive exclusive rewards.

Massive Marketing Campaign

PARADISE is conducting a robust marketing campaign with mentions from top international influencers and bloggers across multiple social media platforms. The idea behind these global partnerships is to ensure that PARADISE maintains its momentum, keeping players engaged while attracting even more attention as the launch date approaches.

Moreover, in order to separate itself from its competition, PARADISE took the time to build its game first, gather a substantial audience, and prove its traction before turning to fundraising. This approach has resulted in a project that is already highly anticipated and has demonstrated real-world engagement, setting it apart from others that often launch tokens before building a product or community.

About PARADISE

PARADISE is an innovative, free-to-play game that blends AAA-quality gameplay with blockchain technology. The game offers players the chance to engage in exciting shootouts, car races, and complete daily missions, all while earning $PAR tokens to buy in-game assets and items.

With a growing community of over 600,000 players and significant backing from industry leaders like Epic Games and xMagnetic, PARADISE looks to reshape the future of gaming.

For more information and regular updates, visit PARADISE’s official website as well as its X (Twitter), YouTube , and Telegram channels.

