Suunto introduces Aqua Light: Waterproof bone conduction headphones for land and water adventures

Vantaa, Finland , March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suunto expands its range of bone conduction headphones with the launch of the Aqua Light, a lightweight, waterproof model designed for seamless use both on land and underwater. The Aqua Light headphones offer open-ear comfort, environmental awareness, and high-performance audio, making them an ideal companion for athletes and adventurers alike.

Building on Suunto’s expertise in sports technology, the Aqua Light joins a growing lineup of bone conduction headphones, including the Wing, Sonic, and Aqua models. The introduction of the Aqua Light brings a more compact and versatile option to users, particularly those engaging in both dryland and watersports activities.

Designed for versatility and performance

The Suunto Aqua Light headphones are engineered for a snug, slim, and ultra-light fit, weighing just 33 grams. They feature an IP68 waterproof rating, ensuring durability for up to two hours at a depth of two meters. The combination of a 10-hour battery life and a rapid 10-minute charge for three hours of playback ensures uninterrupted use during extended training sessions or spontaneous adventures.

For underwater use, where Bluetooth is ineffective, the Aqua Light includes 32GB of built-in audio storage, allowing users to preload up to 8,000 songs, audiobooks, or podcasts from platforms like Amazon, Apple Music, and audiobookstore.com. The transition between Bluetooth 5.3 and MP3 playback makes these headphones highly adaptable for multi-environment use.

The downloaded audio can be managed in the Suunto App, which has also been updated for enhanced music storage and management​, and a button customization feature to make the use of the headphones as smooth as possible.

The benefits of bone conduction technology

Unlike traditional earbuds or over the ear headphones that sit inside or over the ear canal, bone conduction technology transmits sound through vibrations on the cheekbones, leaving the ears open. This design enhances situational awareness, allowing users to remain attentive to their surroundings - an essential safety feature for runners, cyclists, and swimmers. It also reduces ear fatigue and discomfort, making it an excellent choice for prolonged wear.

Additionally, bone conduction is particularly effective for underwater listening, as it bypasses the muffling effect of water on traditional speakers, delivering clearer sound. Whether swimming, paddling, or hiking, users can stay immersed in their activity while enjoying high-quality audio without compromising awareness or comfort.

Key Features of the Suunto Aqua Light:

Ultra-lightweight (33 grams) with a comfortable, secure fit

Bone conduction technology for open-ear listening and environmental awareness

IP68-rated waterproof (submersible up to 2 meters for 2 hours)

10-hour battery life; fully charged in 1 hour, with quick-charge capability (10 minutes for 3 hours of playback)

Dual connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3 for everyday use, 32GB offline storage for underwater playback

Environmental noise cancellation (ENC) with dual-microphone system

Durable construction using silicone and titanium alloy, resistant to corrosion and extreme temperatures (-4°F to 140°F)

Available in two colour options: Tidal Black and

Reef Blue

Reef Blue Retail price: USD $149 CAD $209



A solution for a wide range of activities

With its rugged build and versatile features, the Suunto Aqua Light is suited for a wide range of activities - from cycling through busy streets to running in the wilderness to swimming, paddling, or snorkeling. The seamless shift from Bluetooth streaming to offline MP3 storage ensures that users can enjoy their audio no matter where their adventures take them.

The Suunto Aqua Light will be available beginning on March 20th 2025 on Suunto.com, Amazon.com, and through select retailers in the United States and Canada.

About Suunto



In 1936, our founder, Finnish inventor Tuomas Vohlonen, pioneered a new standard for precision in navigation with his field compass, which was stronger, steadier, and more accurate than any other handheld navigational tool in existence. It was the first of many products built to withstand the harsh conditions of Finland.



In the near century since then, Tuomas’s spirit of innovation has continued to chart Suunto’s course. From some of history's first dive computers and high-altitude wrist altimeters to the GPS watches of modern day, Suunto continues to be a trusted companion for outdoor adventurers across the globe. It remains our primary mission to support explorers, athletes, and weekend warriors alike, giving them the tools to dive deeper, climb higher, and push the limits of human potential.



www.suunto.com

Attachment