Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 of the SIX Swiss Exchange Listing Rules

gategroup – potential new credit financing

gategroup Holding AG and its subsidiaries (together "gategroup") have taken note of media reports regarding a potential new credit financing by gategroup.

gategroup confirms that it is currently evaluating an ordinary new credit financing to refinance certain existing loans of the group, including a refinancing of the existing term loan A in the amount of EUR 250 million and the existing revolving credit facility in the amount of EUR 415 million, pay accrued interest and for general corporate purposes.

The parameters of the potential new credit financing are still being evaluated and no final decision has been taken whether to do such new financing and gategroup will communicate further about any material developments in this respect at the appropriate point in time.

About gategroup

gategroup is the global leader in airline catering, retail-on-board and hospitality products and services. gategroup provides passengers with superior culinary and retail experiences, leveraging innovation and advanced technology solutions. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, gategroup delivers operational excellence through the most extensive catering network in the aviation industry, serving passengers from over 200 operating units in over 60 countries/territories across all continents. For further information, please visit www.gategroup.com.

