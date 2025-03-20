Touax: RESULTS 2024 Growth in turnover and operating profitability

PRESS RELEASE Paris, 20 March 2025 – 5:45 pm

YOUR OPERATIONAL LEASING SOLUTION FOR SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORTATION

RESULTS 2024

Growth in turnover and operating profitability

Turnover 1 of €165.0m, up +€7.9m

Increase of the operating EBITDA 2 to €59.0m (+€3.6m) Group share of net profit: €3.9m (+€0.3m) Book value per share: €11.63 (+6%) Dividend increase to €0.15 per share (+25%)





“The 2024 results confirm the strength of the TOUAX’s business model, characterized by a diversified product offering, spread over various geographical areas, a strong implementation in various complementary business segments, recurring revenues and selective investment in quality logistics assets. Moreover, the dynamism of our asset management activities reflects the confidence of our investment partners in the Group’s ability to offer several asset classes with long-term recurring yields.” remarked Fabrice and Raphaël Walewski, TOUAX SCA’s managing partners.

Restated income from activities amounts to €165.0 million in 2024, up +€7.9 million. The operating EBITDA amounts to €59.0 million, a +€3.6 million increase, supported by the good performance of the management activity.

After depreciation and amortisation, financial expenses and non-recurring income, the Group share of net profit amounts to €3.9 million, versus €3.6 million in 2023.

The book value per share is €11.63, up +6% compared with December 2023.

At the Annual General Meeting, the managing partners will propose a dividend of 15 cents per share (corresponding to c.27% of net profit for the year), up 25% on last year.

The consolidated financial statements for the period ended December 31, 2024 were approved by the Management Board on March 19, 2025 and were submitted to the Supervisory Board on March 20, 2025. The auditing of these statements is underway.

KEY ACCOUNTING ITEMS

Key figures Dec. 2024





Dec. 2023





Variation





(in € million) Restated Revenue (*) from activities 165.0 157.1 5% Of which Freight Railcars 58.1 58.3 -0.3% Of which River barges 14.8 15.0 -1% Of which Containers 70.9 66.9 6% Of which Miscellaneous and eliminations 21.1 16.9 25% Operating EBITDA 59.0 55.3 7% Current operating income 26.2 25.9 1% Other operating income and expenses 0.4 2.4 -83% Operating income 26.6 28.3 -6% Financial result -21.9 -21.0 4% Corporate tax -1.6 -1.5 7% Profit from discontinued operations. 1.5 0.0 - Consolidated net profit (loss) (Group's share) 3.9 3.6 8% Earnings per share (€) 0.56 0.52 8% Total non-current assets 424.8 406.3 5% Total assets 611.4 563.4 9% Total shareholders' equity 153.3 147.6 4% Net financial debt (a) 304.7 285.7 7% Operating cash flow (b) 16.6 21.1 -21% Loan to Value ratio (c) 59.0% 59.1% -0.1%





(a) including €262.1m non-recourse debt and €1.9m derivative financial instrument at 31 December 2024 (b) including €47.6m net equipment acquisitions (vs €29.6m in 2023) (c) LTV: consolidated gross financial debt / Total assets less goodwill and intangible fixed assets

(*) The key indicators in the Group’s activity report are presented differently from the IFRS income statement, to enable an understanding of the activities’ performance. As such, no distinction is made in third-party management, which is presented solely in agent form.

This presentation has no impact on operating EBITDA, operating income, or net income. The accounting presentation of revenue from activities is presented in the appendix to the press release.

A GROWING BUSINESS

Restated revenue from activities totals €165.0 million, up +€7.9 million (+5%) compared with 2023.

The owned activity, which came to €152.5 million at the end of December 2024, slightly increased by +€4.5 million.

The leasing revenues continue to grow over the year (+€2.4 million; +3.4%) confirming their recurring contribution to Group revenues. The average utilisation rates of Freight Railcars (86.2%), River Barges (97.9%) and Containers (96.8%) were at a high level. However, ancillary services decline by -€5.8 million, mainly from the Freight Railcars and the River Barges divisions.

Sales of owned equipment also increase by +€8.0 million (+13.9%), mainly thanks to Container and Modular Buildings activities.

The management activity amounts to €12.5 million with an increase of +€3.4 million (+36.7%). With a sustained pace of transactions, syndication fees increase significantly in the Containers, Freight Railcars and River Barges activities by a total of +€5.2 million. This change is partly offset by the -€1.8 million fall in sales of second-hand containers owned by investors.

ANALYSIS OF CONTRIBUTION BY DIVISION

The restated revenue from the Freight Railcars division reaches €58.1 million in 2024, stable compared with 2023 (-0.3% y-o-y).

Total of owned activity decreases by -€0.4 million (€55.4 million in 2024). This decrease is due to a -€2.5 million fall in ancillary services following the end of a maintenance contract, which offsets the increase of leasing revenue on owned equipment (+€1.1 million). The average utilisation rate fell over the year 2024 by -2.5 points to 86.2%. The European rail transport market declined in 2024, mainly the intermodal traffic, impacted by a strong competition and a slowdown of European industries. This is partly offset by the strong growth of the Indian rail market, where Touax Rail has been active since 2011.

Thanks to the syndications operated during the year, management activities increase by +€0.2 million to €2.7 million in December 2024.

The restated revenue from the River Barges division is slightly down by -€0.2 million to €14.8 million. The decrease of -€2.6 million of the chartering activity on the Rhine basin is offset by the management activity booming in 2024 with the sale of assets to investors.

The restated revenue from the Containers division comes to €70.9 million in 2024, an increase of +€4.0 million (+6%).

The owned activity is up +€3.5 million, with revenue amounting to €63.9 million end-December 2024. The leasing activity rises by €1.5 million, benefiting from new investments and the increase of the average utilisation rates (from 95.1% in 2023 to 96.8% in 2024). Ancillary services are down by -€0.7 million due to the drop in container returns to depots and lower repair costs. Sales of owned equipment increase by +€2.8 million, from €39.8 million to €42.6 million in 2024.

The management activity is up +€0.5 million to €7.0 million in 2024 with a mix of syndication fees increasing and commissions on sales of investor equipment decreasing (lower availability for sale due to higher average utilisation rates, and unfavourable comparison with a significant transaction accounted in 2023).

Revenue from the Modular Buildings division presented under "Miscellaneous” keeps growing in 2024, rising by +€4.2 million to €21.1 million.

GROWTH IN OPERATING PROFITABILITY

Operating EBITDA amounts to €59.0 million, an increase of +€3.6 million (+6.6%).

Operating EBITDA in the Freight Railcars division slightly rises by +0.7 million (+2%) to €32.1 million, supported by a decrease of +€2.2 million in operating expenses, with a reduction in maintenance cost due to the end of a maintenance contract for part of managed assets.

The River Barges division accounts an operating EBITDA of €6.9 million over the year, giving an increase of +€1.6 million (+31.1%) thanks to the management activity and lower operating expenses related to a lower chartering activity.

Operating EBITDA in the Containers division falls by -€0.8 million (-5%). The increase of the restated revenue is offset by a -€3.3 million rise in operating expenses, including provisions for customers risks.

Operating EBITDA for the Modular Buildings division slightly increases by +€0.9 million.

The Group’s depreciations and amortisations increase by -€3.4 million (of which -€2.3 million from the Freight Railcars division and -€1.0 million from the Containers division) due to new investments.

Current operating income reaches €26.2 million, up +€0.3 million compared with 2023.

Financial income amounts to -€21.9 million, compared with -€21.0 million in 2023. The increase in net interest expense is mainly explained by a price effect due to average interest rates rising over the year, as well as the increase in the Freight Railcars division’s Indian debt to support investments.

While a net exceptional income of €2.4 million was accounted in 2023 (accounting income of €3.5 million relating to the purchase in January 2023 of minority interests in the Modular Buildings business in Africa; $1.0 million judgement in a legal case in the United States related to an old dispute involving the former Modular Buildings subsidiary), TOUAX reported in 2024 a non-recurring income of €0.4 million related to the favourable outcome of the same US dispute. Moreover, as the sale of the former Modular Buildings activity in 2017 was finalised with the payment of an earn-out of €1.5 million in 2024, a profit from discontinued operations was accounted.

Net income Group share amounts to €3.9 million, a +€0.3 million increase compared with 2023.

A BALANCED FINANCIAL STRUCTURE

The year 2024 is marked by an increase in net investments (+€39.4 million in tangible assets and stocks compared with December 2023). The TOUAX’s balance sheet remains strong, reflected in the Loan to Value ratio of 59% as of December 2024, compared with 59.1% in December 2023.

Shareholders' equity amounts to €153.3 million, compared with €147.6 million euros in December 2023. This increase comes from the allocation of the net income Group share (€3.9 million) and positive translation adjustments.

The level of cash on the balance sheet at 31 December 2024 is quite strong, at €48.9 million.

SHAREHOLDER PERFORMANCE

TOUAX's objective is to maximise shareholder performance through growth in book value per share and dividend payouts.

The average shareholder performance over the last 5 years is +12% CAGR (increase in book value per share and dividends paid). In 2024, the shareholder return equals to 7.4%.

The net asset value per share (NAV) is no longer disclosed as the unrealised capital gains on equipment – calculated with experts’ appraisals – are before taxes and theoretical in the strategy of a long-term lessor (which generally disposes of its assets at the end of their leasing life). The Managing Partners then prefer to communicate on shareholder performance based on the audited accounts and the dividend payout.

FAVOURABLE STRUCTURAL OUTLOOK AT THE HEART OF SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORT INFRASTRUCTURE

Geopolitical issues in 2025, US tariff threat and the low European economic growth (impacting intermodal rail transport) will affect world trade growth.

Despite a sensitive global context, containerised shipping traffic increased by +5.9% in 2024 and should grow by +2.9%3 in 2025. The IMF forecasts a global GDP growth of +3.3% in 2025, while the WTO expects trade in goods volume to improve from +2.7% in 2024 to +3.0% in 2025, supported by the decreases in interest rates and energy costs. Supply chains and world trade are evolving, adapting and becoming more complex, keeping pace with global economic growth. Moreover, a positive outcome to the conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine could also boost trade.

The trend remains positive for all the Group’s activities: the e-commerce booming, the resulting logistics needs and the growing demand for sustainable transport solutions (intermodal, rail and inland waterway) are strong supports for our business.

To support its organic growth, the Group will use its financing resources and will be able to rely on third-party investors (infrastructure funds, pension funds and institutional investors) who are showing increasing interests in leasing investment strategies in real assets linked to transport infrastructure. The momentum that began in 2024 is continuing, with €80 million of third-party investment in advanced discussions in 2025, which will complete the €1.3 billion of assets under management (of which 46% are managed on behalf of third-parties).

CSR DYNAMICS AND EXTRA-FINANCIAL RATINGS

By offering solutions for the leasing, sale and management of intermodal, rail and river transport equipment, TOUAX is a key player in low-carbon transport and continues to implement its Corporate Social Responsibility action plan for a low-carbon economy.

This commitment is validated by the improvement of its 2024 extra-financial ratings. TOUAX obtained an EcoVadis4 score of 79/100 (golden medal, +7 points vs. 2023), belonging to the top 2% of companies evaluated by EcoVadis across all sectors; and a EthiFinance5 score of 75/100 (golden medal, +5 points), ranking first in the Industry sector / Transport sub-sector.

UPCOMING EVENTS

March 21, 2025: Video conference call to present the annual results in English

May 15, 2025: Q1 2025 revenue from activities

June 12, 2025: Annual General Meeting





TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and containers) on a daily basis worldwide, both on its own account and for investors. With €1.3 billion of assets under management, TOUAX is one of the leading European players in the leasing of such equipment.

TOUAX is listed on the EURONEXT stock market in Paris - Euronext Paris Compartment C (ISIN code: FR0000033003) - and is listed on the CAC® Small, CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext©PEA-PME 150 indices.

For further information please visit: www.touax.com

Contacts :

TOUAX SEITOSEI ● ACTIFIN

Fabrice & Raphaël WALEWSKI Ghislaine Gasparetto

touax@touax.com ghislaine.gasparetto@seitosei-actifin.com

www.touax.com Tel : +33 1 56 88 11 22 +33 1 46 96 18 00

APPENDICES

1 – Analysis of revenue from activities

Restated Revenue from activities Q1 2024





Q2 2024





Q2 2024





Q3 2024





2024





Q1 2023





Q2 2023





Q3 2023





Q4 2023





2023





Variation





(in € thousand) Leasing revenue on owned equipment 19,381 18,108 17,524 18,424 73,437 17,139 17,510 17,412 18,985 71,046 2,391 Ancillary services 3,021 3,939 3,083 3,843 13,886 5,030 4,271 5,299 5,124 19,724 -5,838 Sales of owned equipment 12,213 15,898 18,806 18,215 65,132 13,053 16,895 13,024 14,206 57,178 7,954 Total of owned activity 34,615 37,945 39,413 40,482 152,455 35,223 38,675 35,735 38,315 147,948 4,507 Total of management activity 1,765 6,096 1,683 3,000 12,544 1,882 3,272 1,696 2,328 9,178 3,366 Other capital gains on disposals 0 5 -1 10 14 1 1 -1 -1 1 13 Total Others 0 5 -1 10 14 1 1 -1 -1 1 13 Total Restated Revenue from activities 36,380 44,046 41,095 43,492 165,013 37,105 41,949 37,430 40,642 157,127 7,886

2 - Table showing the transition from summary accounting presentation to restated presentation

Revenue from activities 2024





Retreatment





Restated 2023





Retreatment





Restated (in € thousand) 2024 2023 Leasing revenue on owned equipment 73,437 73,437 71,046 71,046 Ancillary services 17,040 -3,154 13,886 23,867 -4,143 19,724 Sales of owned equipment 65,132 65,132 57,178 57,178 Total of owned activity 155,609 -3,154 152,455 152,091 -4,143 147,948 Total of management activity 42,910 -30,366 12,544 43,329 -34,151 9,178 Other capital gains on disposals 14 14 1 1 Total Others 14 0 14 1 0 1 Total Revenue from activities 198,533 -33,520 165,013 195,421 -38,294 157,127

3 - Breakdown of restated revenue from activities by division

Restated Revenue from activities Q1 2024





Q2 2024





Q2 2024





Q3 2024





2024





Q1 2023





Q2 2023





Q3 2023





Q4 2023





2023





Variation





(in € thousand) Leasing revenue on owned equipment 12,234 12,125 11,978 11,839 48,176 11,124 11,615 11,857 12,443 47,039 1,137 Ancillary services 1,137 1,555 1,203 1,894 5,789 1,938 1,937 2,082 2,308 8,265 -2,476 Sales of owned equipment 136 332 143 804 1,415 76 132 133 86 427 988 Total of owned activity 13,507 14,012 13,324 14,537 55,380 13,138 13,684 14,072 14,837 55,731 -351 Total of management activity 746 882 542 546 2,716 538 553 586 871 2,548 168 Total Freight railcars 14,253 14,894 13,866 15,083 58,096 13,676 14,237 14,658 15,708 58,279 -183 Leasing revenue on owned equipment 1,749 1,908 1,824 1,826 7,307 1,878 1,886 1,880 1,895 7,539 -232 Ancillary services 1,196 1,311 1,282 949 4,738 2,072 1,629 2,090 1,567 7,358 -2,620 Sales of owned equipment 1 0 0 0 1 0 5 0 47 52 -51 Total of owned activity 2,946 3,219 3,106 2,775 12,046 3,950 3,520 3,970 3,509 14,949 -2,903 Total of management activity 32 1,674 55 1,026 2,787 11 14 20 31 76 2,711 Total River Barges 2,978 4,893 3,161 3,801 14,833 3,961 3,534 3,990 3,540 15,025 -192 Leasing revenue on owned equipment 5,393 4,072 3,717 4,755 17,937 4,133 4,004 3,671 4,643 16,451 1,486 Ancillary services 688 1,073 598 1,000 3,359 1,021 704 1,127 1,249 4,101 -742 Sales of owned equipment 8,955 9,365 12,861 11,429 42,610 10,211 10,949 8,994 9,656 39,810 2,800 Total of owned activity 15,036 14,510 17,176 17,184 63,906 15,365 15,657 13,792 15,548 60,362 3,544 Total of management activity 987 3,540 1,086 1,428 7,041 1,333 2,705 1,090 1,426 6,554 487 Total Containers 16,023 18,050 18,262 18,612 70,947 16,698 18,362 14,882 16,974 66,916 4,031 Leasing revenue on owned equipment 5 3 5 4 17 4 5 4 4 17 0 Sales of owned equipment 3,121 6,201 5,802 5,982 21,106 2,766 5,809 3,897 4,417 16,889 4,217 Total of owned activity 3,126 6,204 5,807 5,986 21,123 2,770 5,814 3,901 4,421 16,906 4,217 Other capital gains on disposals 0 5 -1 10 14 1 1 -1 -1 1 13 Total Others 0 5 -1 10 14 1 1 -1 -1 1 13 Total Miscellaneous and eliminations 3,126 6,209 5,806 5,996 21,137 2,771 5,815 3,900 4,420 16,907 4,230 Total Restated Revenue from activities 36,380 44,046 41,095 43,492 165,013 37,105 41,949 37,430 40,642 157,127 7,886





1 Corresponds to the restated revenue from activities.

2 Operating EBITDA corresponds to the recurring operating income excluding depreciation, amortisation and impairment.

3 In million TEUs – source : Clarksons

4 EcoVadis: 150,000 companies evaluated worldwide in 2024

5 Ethfinance Ratings: 1,868 European listed-companies evaluated in 2024

Attachment