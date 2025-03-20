Ascenz Marorka, GTT’s smart shipping arm, expands its real-time fleet performance monitoring service to cover the Americas

Paris, 20 March 2025 - Ascenz Marorka is expanding its Real-Time Fleet Performance Monitoring Service to the Americas time zones. Following successful deployments in France and Singapore, this extension to Vancouver strengthens Ascenz Marorka’s global reach and reinforces its commitment to delivering

best-in class fleet optimisation services. With operations now spanning three key locations, Ascenz Marorka ensures round-the-clock support, helping ship-owners, charterers, and ship managers maintain seamless and efficient operations across multiple time zones.

Ascenz Marorka’s Real-Time Fleet Performance Monitoring Service is powered by a team of seasoned maritime experts specialising in navigation, meteorology, vessel performance management, as well as LNG and offshore operations. A key feature of this service is the advanced Voyage Optimisation solution, which harnesses AI-driven ship models and intelligent navigation algorithms to optimise routes, enhance fuel efficiency, and cut greenhouse gas emissions. By factoring in operational, regulatory, and environmental constraints, this solution allows safer and more cost-effective voyages, in varying sea conditions.

Anouar Kiassi, VP Digital at GTT Group and Managing Director of Ascenz Marorka, commented: “Expanding our Real-Time Fleet Performance Monitoring Service to the Americas marks a significant milestone in our mission to deliver cutting-edge solutions that enhance both performance and sustainability. By strengthening our global support network, we empower ship-owners, charterers and ship managers to operate with greater efficiency and confidence, across multiple time zones.”

About GTT

GTT is a technology and engineering group with expertise in the design and development of cryogenic membrane containment systems for use in the transport and storage of liquefied gases. Over the past 60 years, the GTT Group has designed and developed, to the highest standards of excellence, some of the most innovative technologies used in LNG carriers, floating terminals, onshore storage tanks and multi-gas carriers. As part of its commitment to building a sustainable world, GTT develops new solutions designed to support ship-owners and energy providers in their journey towards a decarbonised future. As such, the Group offers systems designed to enable commercial vessels to use LNG as fuel, develops cutting-edge digital solutions to enhance vessels’ economic and environmental performance, and actively pursues innovation in the field of low-carbon solutions. Through its subsidiary, Elogen, which designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers, GTT is also actively involved in the green hydrogen sector.

GTT is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN FR0011726835 Euronext Paris: GTT) and is notably included in the CAC Next 20, SBF 120, Stoxx Europe 600 and MSCI Small Cap indices.

Investor Relations Contact: information-financiere@gtt.fr / +33 1 30 23 20 87

Press Contact: press@gtt.fr / +33 1 30 23 56 37

For more information, visit www.gtt.fr

About Ascenz Marorka

Ascenz Marorka, GTT Group smart shipping arm, is a leading provider of digital solutions for Smart Ships in the maritime industry, offering one of the most comprehensive, innovative and reliable digital platforms for ship-owners and charterers around the world. Ascenz Marorka portfolio comprises solutions for LNG Cargo Management, Electronic Fuel Monitoring, Vessel Performance Management, Emissions Monitoring, Operational and Regulatory Reporting, Voyage Optimisation.

For more information, visit: https://ascenzmarorka.com

Attachment