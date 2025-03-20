Philippines Gift and Incentive Card Market Report 2025, with Puregold Price Club, The SM Store, Lazada, Mercury Drug, Robinsons Supermarket, Shopee, SM Hypermarket, Jollibee, Grab and Watsons

Dublin, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Philippines Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) - Q1 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The gift card market in Philippines is expected to grow by 11.6% on annual basis to reach US$829.8 million in 2025. Philippines gift card market experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 13.1%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the gift card sector is projected to expand from its 2024 value of USD 743.3 million to approximately USD 1.22 billion.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the gift card sector in Philippines, covering market opportunities and risks across consumer segments (retail and corporate); product categories; retail sectors; and store formats. With over 100+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of gift card market dynamics.



It offers a comprehensive analysis of market dynamics in the gift card sector, segmented by digital and e-gift card sales, distribution channels, key occasions, demographic trends, and market share statistics of leading retailers. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spending dynamics. KPIs in both value and volume terms help in getting an in-depth understanding of end market dynamics.





Key Insights



The gift card market in the Philippines is evolving rapidly, fueled by the increasing adoption of digital gift cards, their integration into e-commerce platforms, and their growing use in corporate incentive programs. These trends reflect broader technological advancements, shifting consumer preferences, and strategic business investments. The market is expected to expand further over the next few years, providing businesses with opportunities to innovate and tailor their gift card offerings. Companies that adapt to these trends by enhancing digital platforms and improving consumer engagement will benefit from the growing demand for flexible and convenient gifting solutions.



Growing Demand for Digital Gift Cards

E-commerce platforms in the Philippines increasingly embed gift card solutions within their services, making it easier for consumers to purchase and redeem them online. This integration enhances the overall shopping experience and expands payment flexibility.

The rapid growth of the e-commerce sector, fueled by changing consumer behavior and digital adoption, has led retailers to diversify their payment and gifting options. Gift cards encourage repeat purchases and provide customers with a convenient payment method.

As the e-commerce industry in the Philippines continues to expand, gift card integration is expected to become standard among major online retailers. This development will likely increase gift card sales and customer engagement.

Corporate Adoption of Gift Cards for Employee Rewards

An increasing number of companies in the Philippines are incorporating gift cards into their employee incentive and reward programs. This method provides a flexible and convenient approach to recognizing and motivating employees.

Organizations are realizing the effectiveness of gift cards as an incentive tool. They allow for customization and cater to individual employee preferences, making them a preferred choice in corporate incentive programs.

The corporate use of gift cards is expected to grow, contributing to the overall expansion of the Philippines' gift card market. Companies adopting gift card-based incentives may see increased employee engagement and improved retention rates.

Competitive Landscape of the Philippines Gift Card Market



The Philippine gift card market is on a strong growth trajectory, driven by increasing digital adoption, integration with e-commerce, and expanding corporate use of gift cards. The entry of international players and strategic partnerships. These developments highlight the sector's growing significance in retail and digital transactions, positioning gift cards as a key financial tool in consumer and corporate settings. Over the next few years, the market is expected to expand, fueled by regulatory changes promoting transparency and financial compliance. As companies adapt to these evolving regulations and market dynamics, those who invest in innovative and flexible gift card solutions will likely gain a competitive advantage. With the ongoing digital transformation in the Philippines, businesses that enhance their digital payment ecosystems and customer engagement strategies will be well-positioned for sustained growth in the country's expanding gift card industry.



Current Market Dynamics

Gift card growth is driven by the increasing adoption of digital gift cards, integration with e-commerce platforms, and the rising use of gift cards in corporate incentive programs. The shift towards digital solutions reflects broader trends in consumer behavior and payment preferences.

Key Players and Market Share

Major retailers and e-commerce platforms that offer gift card services to enhance customer engagement and loyalty are prominent players in the Philippine gift card market. Additionally, international companies are entering the market through strategic partnerships and product offerings.

Anticipated Market Evolution (Next 2-4 Years)

Over the next 2-4 years, the Philippine gift card market is expected to become more dynamic, with established players and new entrants innovating to capture market share. The continuous growth of e-commerce and digital payments will likely drive further advancements in platform features and user experiences.

Companies may focus on personalized and versatile gift card solutions to meet evolving consumer preferences. Additionally, strategic partnerships and potential mergers could reshape the market, enhancing competitiveness and expanding market reach.

Regulatory Changes

In the Philippines, gift cards are subject to regulations aimed at consumer protection and financial transparency. Recent legislative amendments have impacted mergers and acquisitions, including changes to the Philippine Competition Commission's notification thresholds and updates to the Public Service Act.

These regulatory changes reflect a growing recognition of the gift card sector's significance in consumer spending and economic development. As companies adapt to these changes, the gift card industry is poised to expand.

Companies Featured

Puregold Price Club

The SM Store

Lazada

Mercury Drug

Robinsons Supermarket

Shopee

SM Hypermarket

Jollibee

Grab

Watsons

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 325 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $0.83 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $1.22 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.2% Regions Covered Philippines

Report Scope



This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of gift card industry in Philippines through 100+ tables and 280+ charts. Below is a summary of key market segments.

Philippines Total Spend on Gifts

Philippines Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments

Philippines Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment

Philippines Digital Gift Card Market Size

Philippines Gift Card Market Size by Retail Consumer

Philippines Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics

Philippines Gift Card Market Size by Corporate Consumer

Philippines Gift Spend by Product Categories (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)

Philippines Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)

Philippines Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers)

Philippines Gift Card Purchase by Payment Method

