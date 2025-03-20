Shareholders that lost money on Novo Nordisk A/S(NVO) should contact The Gross Law Firm about pending Class Action - NVO

NEW YORK, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO).

Shareholders who purchased shares of NVO during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: November 2, 2022 to December 19, 2024

ALLEGATIONS: According to the complaint, on December 20, 2024, Novo issued a press release announcing the below-expected results of their “REDEFINE 1” trial, “a 68-week efficacy and safety trial investigating subcutaneous CagriSema.” The trial showed that patients treated with CagriSema exhibited weight loss of 22.7% after 68 weeks, well short of Novo’s targeted expectation of at least 25% weight loss. The press release further indicated that participant patients were permitted to modify their own dosage during the trial and, as a result, only 57.3% of patients treated with CagriSema were on the highest dosage contemplated by the study. Following this news, Novo’s stock price fell by $18.44 per share to close at $85.00 per share.

DEADLINE: March 25, 2025

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of NVO during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is March 25, 2025. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

