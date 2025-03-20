Successful Conclusion: EKOUAER’s March Event Rekindles Childhood Joy and Strengthens Community Bonds

New York, NY, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The EKOUAER March Offline Event successfully concluded at LA Proper Hotel, delivering a thoughtfully curated experience that blended nostalgia, comfort, and brand storytelling. Among the notable attendees were influencers Summer McKeen, Michelle Kennelly, and Rose Vandekerckhove, whose presence added to the event’s vibrant atmosphere. The event reinforced EKOUAER’s vision of comfort beyond clothing. Through immersive activities and a shared appreciation for comfort and self-expression, the day became a memorable celebration of both style and sentiment.





A Journey Back to Bliss

The EKOUAER March Offline Event was more than a nostalgic gathering—it was a deliberate invitation to reconnect with an unfiltered, carefree sense of happiness. By recreating the simple pleasures of childhood—late-night laughter, playful games, and the comfort of soft loungewear—the event served as a reminder that bliss isn’t something we outgrow; rather, it’s something we sometimes forget how to access.

EKOUAER sought to bridge that gap between past and present, creating a space where participants could momentarily shed the pressures of adulthood and step back into the lightness of simply being.

Reconnecting with Joy: EKOUAER’s Immersive Celebration of Comfort, Nostalgia, and Community

The event was a carefully curated experience that brought attendees into a space where connection, creativity, and community took center stage.





Through friendship bracelet making, guests engaged in a tactile expression of connection, crafting something personal yet universally meaningful. Slumber party games encouraged uninhibited joy, breaking down social barriers and reminding everyone of the ease of shared laughter. At the custom pajama embroidery station, personalization became an act of self-expression, reinforcing the idea that comfort is not just physical but also deeply personal. The nostalgic snack bar offered more than familiar flavors—it became a catalyst for conversation, drawing out memories and shared experiences that transcended backgrounds. The mini print station transformed fleeting moments into tangible memories, emphasizing the importance of presence in a fast-moving world.





As part of its commitment to social responsibility, EKOUAER partnered with St. Joseph Center to donate products to fire victims in Los Angeles. The event featured a care package assembly, where attendees took part in preparing essential items for those in need. This initiative highlighted the power of collective action, demonstrating how small contributions can make a meaningful difference in the community. By integrating philanthropy into the event, EKOUAER reinforced its dedication to providing comfort through its products and extending that comfort to those facing hardship.

Through these activities, the event became more than just a gathering; it was a reflection of how moments of simplicity can reconnect people to themselves and to others, proving that comfort is not just about what we wear, but about the environments we create and the care we extend beyond ourselves.

Spring & Summer 2025 New Arrivals



As part of the event, EKOUAER unveiled its latest Spring & Summer 2025 Collection:

EKOUAER Women’s Sleeveless Lounge Dress: Lightweight, breathable, and effortlessly stylish, this dress offers a relaxed fit with superior comfort—perfect for lounging or casual wear.

EKOUAER Button-Down Satin Pajama Set: Crafted from ultra-soft silk-like fabric with a breathable and skin-friendly feel, this pajama set offers a perfect balance of elegance and comfort.



EKOUAER Silk Satin Pajamas Set: With a relaxed fit, elastic-waist bottoms, and a chic V-neck top, it’s perfect for lounging, sleeping, or special occasions, making it a stylish and thoughtful gift.



EKOUAER Women’s Silk Satin Pajama Set: The versatile button-down top doubles as a chic casual blouse, while the wide-leg pants with an elastic waist and pockets offer a relaxed yet stylish fit

About EKOUAER

Founded in 2015, EKOUAER is a fast-growing fashion brand specializing in high-quality, comfortable sleepwear. With comfort at its core, EKOUAER combines self-developed fabrics with modern designs to create loungewear that enhances everyday relaxation.