Telangana IT Minister Inaugurates Viyona Fintech’s GraamPay, Empowering Rural India

HYDERABAD, India, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D. Sridhar Babu, Telangana's Minister for Information Technology, Electronics & Communications, Industries & Commerce, and Legislative Affairs, inaugurated GraamPay at Viyona Fintech’s headquarters. The new platform aims to improve digital financial access for rural communities by providing secure and efficient digital payment solutions.

GraamPay connects rural users with secure digital payment options, helping local businesses integrate into the digital economy. With over 65% of India's population residing in rural areas, access to financial services remains a challenge. GraamPay seeks to address this by enabling fast, reliable, and secure transactions that comply with banking standards. The platform empowers rural entrepreneurs, small traders, and farmers by reducing cash dependency and enhancing financial security.

During the launch, IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu emphasized the importance of technology in expanding financial access. "GraamPay is an important initiative that aligns with India’s vision for digital and financial inclusion. It ensures financial access is a right for all, not just a privilege," he stated.

GraamPay operates through a Village-Level Entrepreneur (VLE) model, where trained individuals assist their communities by promoting digital payments and onboarding rural merchants. These local entrepreneurs educate users on secure transactions, fostering financial literacy and digital adoption. The platform supports QR code payments, UPI transactions, and mobile-based financial solutions, making digital payments more accessible.

Ravindranath Yarlagadda, Chairman of Viyona Fintech , reiterated the company's commitment to bridging the financial gap. "At Viyona Fintech, we are dedicated to advancing financial inclusion through innovative solutions. GraamPay is more than a payment platform; it is a step toward a digitally empowered rural economy," he said.

GraamPay will play a key role in supporting India's transition to a cashless economy by integrating digital commerce with secure financial services. The platform offers e-commerce integration, fast payment processing, and compliance with banking regulations, ensuring scalability in rural areas. Through partnerships with banks and financial institutions, GraamPay establishes a reliable digital financial ecosystem tailored to the needs of rural communities.

As digital adoption grows, platforms like GraamPay are set to transform rural business operations and financial transactions. By removing economic barriers, enabling secure payments, and promoting digital literacy, GraamPay contributes to a stronger and more inclusive rural economy. The platform is now available for rural entrepreneurs, merchants, and consumers, encouraging widespread participation in India’s digital transformation.

