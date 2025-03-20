Probiotics Market Industry Report 2025, with IFF, I-Health, Lifeway Foods, Danone, Mejii, Probi, AB-Biotics, Arla Foods, Biogaia, Kerry Foods, Novonesis, Winclove Probiotics, Yakult and more

Dublin, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Probiotics Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035: Distribution by Type of Probiotic, Type of Food and Beverage, Type of Probiotic Dietary Supplement, Type of Ingredient, End User, Target Human Population, Distribution Channel, Geographical Regions and Key Players" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global probiotics market size is estimated to grow from USD 70.9 million in the current year to USD 165.1 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period, till 2035.

Probiotics Market: Key Insights

The report delves into the current state of the probiotics market and identifies potential growth opportunities within the industry. The key takeaways of the report are:

Several key companies (established as well as start ups) in the probiotics domain offer various types of products, including probiotic foods, beverages, dietary supplements and infant formula

More than 500 patents related to probiotics have been filed / granted by the probiotic providers to protect the intellectual property generated within this field.

Owing to the numerous advantages offered by probiotics for the prevention and treatment of diseases, the market is anticipated to grow at an annualized rate of 8.0% in the coming decade

The projected market opportunity is likely to be well-distributed across different food and beverages, ingredients, end users and distribution channels

Probiotics Market: Research Coverage

The report on Probiotics Market features insights on various sections, including:

Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis: An in-depth analysis of the current market opportunity and the future growth potential of probiotics market, across several segments, including type of probiotic, type of food and beverage, type of probiotic dietary supplement, type of ingredient, end user, target human population, distribution channel, geographical regions.

An in-depth analysis of the current market opportunity and the future growth potential of probiotics market, across several segments, including type of probiotic, type of food and beverage, type of probiotic dietary supplement, type of ingredient, end user, target human population, distribution channel, geographical regions. Market Impact Analysis: A thorough analysis of various factors, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and existing challenges that are likely to impact market growth.

A thorough analysis of various factors, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and existing challenges that are likely to impact market growth. Probiotics Market Landscape: A comprehensive evaluation of probiotics providers, based on several relevant parameters, such as number of probiotics brands, type of probiotic, type of Ingredient, and end user.

A comprehensive evaluation of probiotics providers, based on several relevant parameters, such as number of probiotics brands, type of probiotic, type of Ingredient, and end user. Probiotics Developer Landscape: The report features a list of leading players engaged in the probiotics domain, along with analyses based on year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters.

The report features a list of leading players engaged in the probiotics domain, along with analyses based on year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters. Company Competitiveness Analysis: An insightful competitiveness analysis of the leading players in the probiotics domain, based on various relevant parameters, such as company strength, portfolio strength, and benchmarking analysis.

An insightful competitiveness analysis of the leading players in the probiotics domain, based on various relevant parameters, such as company strength, portfolio strength, and benchmarking analysis. Company Profiles: In-depth profiles of key industry players offering probiotics across various geographies, focusing on company overview, probiotics portfolio, financial information (if available), recent developments, future outlook statements.

In-depth profiles of key industry players offering probiotics across various geographies, focusing on company overview, probiotics portfolio, financial information (if available), recent developments, future outlook statements. Patents Analysis: An in-depth analysis of patents filed / granted till date in the probiotics domain, based on various relevant parameters, such as type of patent, publication year, patent jurisdiction, CPC symbols, patent age, leading industry players, patent benchmarking, and patent valuation analysis.

An in-depth analysis of patents filed / granted till date in the probiotics domain, based on various relevant parameters, such as type of patent, publication year, patent jurisdiction, CPC symbols, patent age, leading industry players, patent benchmarking, and patent valuation analysis. Value Chain Analysis: A detailed analysis of the value chain including various steps involved in the production of probiotics, along with the stakeholders involved at each step.

A detailed analysis of the value chain including various steps involved in the production of probiotics, along with the stakeholders involved at each step. Strategy Framework Analysis: A detailed outline of various approaches that help in devising strategies for the players engaged in this domain, including business-related strategies, and operation-related strategies.

A detailed outline of various approaches that help in devising strategies for the players engaged in this domain, including business-related strategies, and operation-related strategies. Porter Five Forces: A qualitative analysis, highlighting five most prevalent competitive forces in probiotics domain, including threats of new entrants, Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of probiotics providers, threats of substitute products, and rivalry among existing competitors.

Probiotics Market: Key Segments



Foods and Beverages is the Fastest Growing Segment of the Probiotics Market

Based on the type of probiotic, the global market for probiotics is segmented into foods and beverages, probiotic dietary supplements, animal feed and other probiotics. Currently, the majority share of the probiotic market is captured by foods and beverages, owing to its higher consumer preference (as general foods), easy availability (without any prescription) and high nutritional value of functional foods. Further, the probiotic dietary supplement segment is likely to grow at a higher CAGR (around 8.9%) in the coming years.

Fermented Foods are Likely to Hold the Largest Share of the Probiotics Market During the Forecast Period

Based on the types of foods and beverages, the global market for probiotics is segmented into fermented foods, beverages, dry foods and other foods and beverages. Amongst these types, the fermented foods segment occupies the largest share of the current overall market and is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period.

Probiotics Market for Nutritional Supplements is Likely to Grow at a Relatively Faster Pace During the Forecast Period

Based on the types of probiotic dietary supplements, the global market for probiotics is segmented across nutritional supplements, specialty supplements, infant formula, and other probiotic dietary supplements. Notably, the nutritional supplements segment dominates the current market. This can be attributed to the increasing consumption of these probiotics amongst the consumers owing to their health benefits.

Probiotics Market for Bacteria is Likely to Grow at a Higher CAGR During the Forecast Period

Based on the types of ingredients, the global market is segmented into bacteria and yeast. The current market is dominated by the revenues generated from probiotic bacteria; this segment is expected to continue dominating the market, during the forecast period.

In terms of End user, Probiotics for Humans Hold the Largest Share of the Probiotics Market

Based on the end users, the global market is segmented across humans and animals. Presently, the probiotics intended for human consumption is anticipated to dominate the probiotics market and this trend is unlikely to change during the forecast period.

By Target Human Population, Probiotics for Adults are Likely to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

Based on the target human population, the global market for probiotics is segmented across adults, children / infants. Currently, probiotics for adults hold the maximum share in the overall market. It is worth highlighting that probiotic market for children / infants is likely to grow at a relatively higher CAGR.

Hypermarkets / Supermarkets Supporting the sale of Probiotics are Likely to Dominate the Probiotics Market During the Forecast Period

Based on the distribution channels, the global market for probiotics is distributed as hypermarkets / supermarkets, pharmacies / drug stores, specialty stores, online stores, and other distribution channels. It is worth highlighting that, currently, hypermarkets / supermarkets occupy majority of the market share. This can be attributed to the easy accessibility of diversified food probiotics and probiotic supplements through the abovementioned distribution / sales channel.

Asia-Pacific Accounts for the Largest Share of the Market

Based on key geographical regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and North Africa and Latin America. In the current scenario, Asia-Pacific is likely to capture the largest market share. This can be attributed to the high acceptance and consumption of probiotics foods, nutritional supplements and specialty supplements within this region (due to the heightened focus of the consumers towards preventative healthcare). However, Middle East and North Africa is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Players in the Probiotics Market Profiled in the Report include:

AB-Biotics

ADM

Arla Foods

BioGaia

Danone

General Mills

i-Health

IFF

Kerry

Lallemand

Lifeway Foods

Meiji

Morinaga Milk

Mother Dairy

Nestle

Novonesis (a merger of Novozymes and Chr Hansen)

Probi

Velbiom

Winclove Probiotics

Yakult Honsha

Key Topics Covered:

1. BACKGROUND

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. MARKET DYNAMICS

4. ECONOMIC AND OTHER PROJECT SPECIFIC CONSIDERATIONS

5. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

6. INTRODUCTION

6.1. Overview of Probiotics

6.2. Types of Probiotics

6.2.1. Foods and Beverages

6.2.2. Probiotic Dietary Supplements

6.2.3. Animal Feed

6.3. Applications of Probiotics

6.4. Recent Developments in the Probiotics Domain

6.5. Future Perspectives

7. MARKET IMPACT ANALYSIS

8. GLOBAL PROBIOTICS MARKET

8.1. Key Assumptions and Methodology

8.2. Global Probiotics Market: Historical Trends (since 2019) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

8.3. Key Market Segmentations

8.4. Roots Analysis Perspective on Market Growth

9. PROBIOTICS MARKET, BY TYPE OF PROBIOTIC

10. PROBIOTICS MARKET, BY TYPE OF FOOD AND BEVERAGE

11. PROBIOTICS MARKET, BY TYPE OF PROBIOTIC DIETARY SUPPLEMENT

12. PROBIOTICS MARKET, BY TYPE OF INGREDIENT

13. PROBIOTICS MARKET, BY END USER

14. PROBIOTICS MARKET, BY TARGET HUMAN POPULATION

15. PROBIOTICS MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

16. PROBIOTICS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHICAL REGIONS

17. PROBIOTICS MARKET, BY KEY PLAYERS

18. MARKET LANDSCAPE: PROBIOTIC PROVIDERS

19. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS: LEADING PROBIOTIC PROVIDERS

20. COMPANY PROFILES: LEADING PROBIOTIC PROVIDERS HEADQUARTERED IN NORTH AMERICA

Leading Probiotic Providers Headquartered in North America

ADM

IFF

Lallemand

Other Leading Probiotic Providers Headquartered in North America

General Mills

I-Health

Lifeway Foods

21. LEADING PROBIOTIC PROVIDERS HEADQUARTERED IN EUROPE

Leading Probiotic Providers Headquartered in Europe

Danone

Nestle

Probi

Other Leading Probiotic Providers Headquartered in Europe

AB-BIOTICS

Arla Foods

Biogaia

Kerry

Novonesis

Winclove Probiotics

22. LEADING PROBIOTIC PROVIDERS HEADQUARTERED IN ASIA-PACIFIC

Leading Probiotic Providers Headquartered in Asia-Pacific

Morinaga Milk

Velbiom

Yakult

Other Leading Probiotic Providers Headquartered in Asia-Pacific

Meiji

Mother Dairy

23. PATENT ANALYSIS

23.1. Scope and Methodology

23.2. Key Parameters

23.3. Probiotics: Patent Analysis

23.4. Patent Benchmarking Analysis

23.5. Patent Valuation Analysis

24. VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS: PROBIOTICS MARKET

24.1. Overview of Probiotics Manufacturing Process and Stakeholders Involved

24.2. Schematic Representation of Probiotics from Formulation to Large Scale Production

25. STRATEGY FRAMEWORK ANALYSIS

25.1. Chapter Overview

25.2. Fundamental Strategies to Achieve a Sustainable Competitive Edge

26. PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

