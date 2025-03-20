Digital Health Coaching Market Report 2025-2030, with Profiles of Atlantis Health, Naluri Therapeutics, Noom, Lark Technologies, Omada Health, Avidon Health, Quartet Health, Lyra Health & more

Dublin, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Health Coaching Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Service (Nutrition & Diet Coaching, Fitness & Exercise Coaching), Type (Holistic Health Coaching), Payment Model (Per Session), Duration, and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Digital Health Coaching Market was valued at USD 10.99 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 22.06 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 12.51%. Favorable government initiatives, growing health consciousness, and a rising number of educational programs regarding developing healthcare, diet, nutrition, and fitness-related digital coaching apps fuel the market's growth. Moreover, the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and obesity propels market growth.



Moreover, digital health coaching is a powerful tool for enhancing patient engagement. Providing real-time support, personalized care, and convenient access empowers patients to participate actively in their health. Implementing this approach in healthcare settings improves outcomes and increases patient satisfaction. Thus, such factors are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.



Furthermore, growing awareness regarding digital health solutions among people and rising educational and certification programs boost market growth. The following are some of the certification programs or courses offered by recognized organizations:

Certified Health and Wellness Coach (CHWC) from the National Board for Health and Wellness Coaching

Certified Stress Management Coach from the Spencer Institute

Certified Sleep Science Coach from the Spencer Institute

Registered Dietitian Nutritionist (RDN) for coaches focusing on nutrition from the Spencer Institute

Digital Health Coaching Market Report Highlights

Based on service, the nutrition and diet coaching segment accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2024. The increasing emphasis on health awareness has prompted widespread adoption of nutrition and diet coaching apps, which boosts market growth.

Based on type, the holistic health coaching segment held the largest revenue share in 2024, owing to users increasingly seeking integrated solutions that combine fitness, nutrition, stress management, and sleep tracking, making digital platforms with AI-driven personalization.

Based on payment model, the freemium model with paid upgrades segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024. The freemium model, where basic features are free and premium features come at a cost, is particularly popular among youths and thus fuels the segment's growth.

Based on duration, the 1-3 months' segment held the largest revenue share in 2024. Factors such as the growing working population and increase in disposable income boost the segment's growth.

North America dominated the market with the largest market revenue share in 2024 due to the presence of a large number of major market players and the high adoption of advanced technologies.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making.

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030.

Growth opportunities and trend analyses.

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment.

Competition strategy and market share analysis.

Product innovation listings for you to stay ahead of the curve.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $10.99 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $22.06 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Service outlook

2.2.2. Type outlook

2.2.3. Payment Model outlook

2.2.4. Duration outlook

2.2.5. Regional outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Digital Health Coaching Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.3. Digital Health Coaching: Market Analysis Tools

3.4. Regulatory Landscape

3.5. Technology Landscape

3.6. Digital Health Coaching: Accomplishments and Opportunities Across the Health System Sectors

3.7. Analysis on Start-ups and Established companies in Digital Health Coaching Market

3.8. Competitive Ranking

3.9. Digital Health Venture Capital (VC) Deal Activity



Chapter 4. Digital Health Coaching Market Segment Analysis, by Service, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.1. Definition and Scope

4.2. Service Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

4.3. Segment Dashboard

4.4. Global Digital Health Coaching Market, by Service, 2018 to 2030

4.5. Nutrition and Diet Coaching

4.6. Fitness and Exercise Coaching

4.7. Women's Health Coaching

4.8. Chronic Condition Coaching

4.9. Mental Wellbeing Coaching

4.10. Others



Chapter 5. Digital Health Coaching Market Segment Analysis, by Type, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.1. Definition and Scope

5.2. Type Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

5.3. Segment Dashboard

5.4. Global Digital Health Coaching Market, by Type, 2018 to 2030

5.5. Holistic Health Coaching

5.6. Wellness Health Coaching

5.7. Primal/Paleo Health Coaching



Chapter 6. Digital Health Coaching Market Segment Analysis, by Payment Model, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.1. Definition and Scope

6.2. Payment Model Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

6.3. Segment Dashboard

6.4. Global Digital Health Coaching Market, by Payment Model, 2018 to 2030

6.5. Monthly Subscription

6.6. Annual Subscription

6.7. Per Session

6.8. Freemium Model with Paid Upgrades

6.9. Others



Chapter 7. Digital Health Coaching Market Segment Analysis, by Duration, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

7.1. Definition and Scope

7.2. Duration Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

7.3. Segment Dashboard

7.4. Global Digital Health Coaching Market, by Duration, 2018 to 2030

7.5. 1 Month or Less

7.6. 1-3 Months

7.7. Per Session

7.8. 3-6 Months

7.9. More than 6 Months



Chapter 8. Digital Health Coaching Market Segment Analysis, by Region, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

8.1. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2024 & 2030

8.2. Regional Market Dashboard

8.3. Regional Market Snapshot

8.4. Digital Health Coaching Market Share by Region, 2024 & 2030



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

9.2. Company Categorization

9.3. Company Profiles

Atlantis Health

Naluri Therapeutics Ltd.

Noom, Inc.

Lark Technologies, Inc.

Omada Health Inc.

Advanced Wellness Systems

Choose Health Services

Avidon Health

Wellness Coaches USA

Quartet Health

Lyra Health, Inc.

