Textured Vegetable Protein Market Report 2025, with Profiles of Kansas Protein Foods, Foodchem, Dacsa, Crown Soya Protein, Fuji Oil, Vestkron Ingredion, Agridient, CerealVeneta, Devansoy & more

The textured vegetable protein market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $1.91 billion in 2024 to $2.04 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to globalization of dietary trends, retail and foodservice adoption, shift in consumer preferences, food security, cost-effectiveness.



The textured vegetable protein market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $23.53 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 84.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to diverse product offerings, nutritional value emphasis, allergen-free and gluten-free attributes, culinary adaptability, expanded market presence.

Major trends in the forecast period include product innovations, health and wellness trends, sustainability concerns, technological advancements in food processing, clean label movement.





The increasing demand for plant-based ingredients is anticipated to drive the growth of the textured vegetable protein market in the future. Plant-based ingredients are sourced from various parts of plants, including roots, fruits, vegetables, rice, wheat, maize, pulses, and other crops. This rising demand is fueled by growing health consciousness and heightened concern for animal welfare among consumers. Textured vegetable proteins serve as a plant-derived alternative to meat products. For example, in 2022, the Plant Based Foods Association, a U.S.-based non-profit organization, reported that plant-based food sales grew by 6.6% to reach $8 billion, even though unit sales, similar to those of total food and animal-based products, decreased by 3%. Research indicates that 70% of the U.S. population now consumes plant-based foods, an increase from 66% the previous year. Additionally, plant-based foods achieved a 60% household penetration rate in 2022 and an 80% repeat purchase rate across all categories. Consequently, the rising demand for plant-based ingredients is driving the growth of the textured vegetable protein market.



The growth of the vegan population is expected to further propel the textured vegetable protein market. The vegan population comprises individuals who adopt a vegan lifestyle, which involves avoiding all animal products and by-products in their diet and daily choices. Textured vegetable protein is essential for the vegan community, serving as a versatile and protein-rich meat substitute that offers a sustainable, plant-based alternative to fulfill nutritional needs. For instance, in January 2023, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service, a government agency, reported that Germany had the highest rate of vegetarianism, with over 1.5 million vegans living there in 2022. This figure includes 1.58 million individuals identifying as vegans and nearly 8 million people consuming vegetarian food. In contrast, a decade ago, only 0.1 million individuals were recognized as vegans. Therefore, the increase in the vegan population is driving the growth of the textured vegetable protein market.



Prominent companies in the textured vegetable protein market are increasingly focusing on launching innovative plant-based proteins, such as Vertis Textured Pea Canola Protein, to establish a competitive advantage. This innovative plant-based protein solution offers high-quality nutritional benefits to meet the rising demand for alternative protein sources across various food applications. For instance, in December 2022, DSM, a Netherlands-based chemical company, unveiled the world's first textured vegetable protein (TVP) containing all nine essential amino acids necessary for a complete protein - Vertis Textured Pea Canola Protein. This groundbreaking product is soy-free, gluten-free, and dairy-free, making it a versatile and nutritionally attractive choice for meat alternatives and plant-forward applications. Its formulation supports low-fat and low-salt recipes, boasts excellent processing capabilities, and requires a brief hydration time, making it ideal for large-scale production.



In February 2024, Cargill, a US-based global food corporation, enhanced its partnership with Enough, a sustainable protein company, through a commercial agreement to utilize and promote Enough's Abunda protein. This expanded collaboration aims to co-create nutritious and sustainable alternative meat and dairy products by leveraging Cargill's expertise in plant-based proteins, texturizers, fats, as well as its formulation and application capabilities. Enough, a UK-based food technology company, specializes in sustainable protein solutions and is recognized for developing Abunda mycoprotein, which is used in alternative protein foods.



Major companies operating in the textured vegetable protein market are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, Roquette Freres SA, Shandong Yuxin Biotechnology Co. Ltd, Axiom Foods Inc., Kansas Protein Foods LLC, Foodchem International Corporation, Dacsa Group, Crown Soya Protein Group, Wilmar International Ltd, Fuji Oil Co. Ltd, Vestkron A/S, Ingredion Inc, Tereos Syral, Agridient B.V., Beneo GmbH, CerealVeneta S.r.l., CHS Inc., Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA, Devansoy Inc., Emsland Group, Gushen Biological Technology Group Co. Ltd., Kerry Group PLC, MGP Ingredients Inc., Nutri Pea Ltd., Puris Proteins LLC.



This report focuses on textured vegetable protein market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the trends which will be shaping the market over the next ten years and beyond.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Scope

Markets Covered:

by Product Type: Textured Soy Protein; Textured Wheat Protein; Textured Pea Protein; Other Product Types

by Nature: Organic; Conventional

by Application: Food Products; Animal Nutrition/Pet Food

Subsegments:

by Textured Soy Protein: Soy Protein Isolate; Soy Protein Concentrate; Soy Protein Nuggets

by Textured Wheat Protein: Vital Wheat Gluten; Wheat Protein Isolate; Wheat Protein Concentrate

by Textured Pea Protein: Pea Protein Isolate; Pea Protein Concentrate; Textured Pea Protein Products

by Other Product Types: Textured Corn Protein; Textured Potato Protein; Other Plant-Based Proteins

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.04 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $23.53 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 84.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Textured Vegetable Protein Market Characteristics



3. Textured Vegetable Protein Market Trends and Strategies



4. Textured Vegetable Protein Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, and the Recovery from COVID-19 on the Market



5. Global Textured Vegetable Protein Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework

5.1. Global Textured Vegetable Protein PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

5.2. Analysis of End Use Industries

5.3. Global Textured Vegetable Protein Market Growth Rate Analysis

5.4. Global Textured Vegetable Protein Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019-2024, Value ($ Billion)

5.5. Global Textured Vegetable Protein Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024-2029, 2034F, Value ($ Billion)

5.6. Global Textured Vegetable Protein Total Addressable Market (TAM)



6. Textured Vegetable Protein Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Textured Vegetable Protein Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Textured Soy Protein

Textured Wheat Protein

Textured Pea Protein

Other Product Types

6.2. Global Textured Vegetable Protein Market, Segmentation by Nature, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Organic

Conventional

6.3. Global Textured Vegetable Protein Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Food Products

Animal Nutrition/Pet Food

6.4. Global Textured Vegetable Protein Market, Sub-Segmentation of Textured Soy Protein, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Soy Protein Isolate

Soy Protein Concentrate

Soy Protein Nuggets

6.5. Global Textured Vegetable Protein Market, Sub-Segmentation of Textured Wheat Protein, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Vital Wheat Gluten

Wheat Protein Isolate

Wheat Protein Concentrate

6.6. Global Textured Vegetable Protein Market, Sub-Segmentation of Textured Pea Protein, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Pea Protein Isolate

Pea Protein Concentrate

Textured Pea Protein Products

6.7. Global Textured Vegetable Protein Market, Sub-Segmentation of Other Product Types, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

Textured Corn Protein

Textured Potato Protein

Other Plant-Based Proteins

7. Textured Vegetable Protein Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Textured Vegetable Protein Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Textured Vegetable Protein Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion



8-29. Country Specific Textured Vegetable Protein Market Analysis



30. Textured Vegetable Protein Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

30.1. Textured Vegetable Protein Market Competitive Landscape

30.2. Textured Vegetable Protein Market Company Profiles

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill Incorporated

Roquette Freres

Shandong Yuxin Biotechnology Co. Ltd

Axiom Foods Inc.

31. Textured Vegetable Protein Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Kansas Protein Foods

Foodchem International

Dacsa Group

Crown Soya Protein Group

Wilmar International

Fuji Oil Co.

Vestkron

Ingredion Inc

Tereos Syral

Agridient

Beneo

CerealVeneta

CHS Inc.

Cosucra Groupe Warcoing

Devansoy Inc.

32. Global Textured Vegetable Protein Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



33. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Textured Vegetable Protein Market



34. Recent Developments in the Textured Vegetable Protein Market



35. Textured Vegetable Protein Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

