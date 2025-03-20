MENA Data Center Portfolio Database 2025 - Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Data Center Growth, Capturing 50% of Upcoming Capacity

Dublin, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MENA Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Saudi Arabia dominates the upcoming data center market in the Middle East & North Africa, with almost 50% of the total power capacity. Almost 700 MW of additional power capacity is expected to be added by the end of 2025
The existing data center capacity in MENA is over 1 GW, while the upcoming capacity in the region is expected to be around 4.5 GW. Around $12 billion in new investments is expected to flow into upcoming data centers in MENA by 2027.
This database product covers the MENA data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 182 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 130 upcoming data centers
- Countries covered: Bahrain, Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and UAE.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2024)
- Future capacity additions (2024-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (182 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (Manama Data Center, Petak Tikva.)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (130 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
The major operators/investors covered in this MENA data center database include:
- 3samnet
- Adgar Investments and Development
- Africa Data Centres
- Africa50 & Raya Data Center
- Agility
- Alastyr Telecommunication
- Alfnar project
- Anan (Swiss fund Lian Group + P.A.I.)
- Batelco
- Bezeq International
- Borsa Istanbul
- Bynet Data Communications
- CityNet Telecom
- Cizgi Telekom
- CloudAcropolis
- Comnet Data Center
- Compass Datacenters
- Damac Data Centres (Edgnex) + King Hussein Business Park
- Datacenter Vaults
- Datatelekom Telekomunikasyon Hizmetleri Ltd Sti
- Datema Bilisim
- Desert Dragon Data Center
- Detecon Al Saudia Co. Ltd.
- DGN Teknoloji
- Du
- Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) Morohub
- Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)
- ECC Solutions
- EdgeConneX
- Edgenex Damac & Vodafone Turkey
- EDGNEX Data Centres by DAMAC
- EgyptNetwork
- eHosting DataFort
- Equinix
- Etisalat
- Etix Everywhere (Orange)
- Ezditek
- GarantiServer
- Global Technical Realty
- Goldacre + The Levinstein Group (NED Data Centers)
- GPX Global Systems
- Grifols Egypt and Orange Business Services
- Gulf Data Hub
- Gulf Data Hub + Elsewedy Data Centers
- Hqserv
- Infinity
- Injazat
- inwi
- Iozera
- Isttelkom
- Kardan Israel and Geva Real Estate (MULTIDC)
- Keystone
- Khazna Data Centers + Benya Group
- Koc Sistem
- Mannai
- Marka
- Maroc Telecom
- Medasys
- MedOne
- Meeza
- Mega Data Centers
- Mobily
- Morohub
- N+One Datacenters
- Netdirekt
- Netinternet
- Neutel Communications
- NGN Bilgi ve Iletisim Hizmetleri Ticaret
- Niatel (Aqaba Digital Hub)
- NourNet
- Oman Data Park & Intro Technology
- Omantel
- Ooredoo
- Orange Business Services
- Oxagon
- PacificControls
- PenDC
- PlusLayer
- Pure Data Centres and Dune Vaults
- Quantum Switch Tamasuk and MCIT
- Radore Hosting
- Raya Data Center
- SadeceHosting (Sh)
- Sahayeb Data centers (Al Moammar Information Systems)
- Saudi Telecom Company (center3)
- SC3 Electronic Industry Trade Inc.
- SDS Data Center
- Serverfarm
- Serverz Data Center
- sloution by stc (Qualitynet)
- Techtonic
- Telecom Egypt
- Telecom Italia Sparkle
- Telehouse
- TONOMOUS (ZeroPoint DC)
- Turk Telekom
- Turkcell
- VeriTeknik
- Vital Technology
- Vodafone
- Zain
- Zajil Telecom
- ZEUUS
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database
- Scope & Assumptions
- Definitions
- Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Data Center Database
- Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
- Colocation Pricing
