Refractory Metastatic Melanoma Pipeline Report 2025, with Focus on BioNTech SE, Y-mAbs and Therapeutics Seagen

The report provides comprehensive insights about 4+ companies and 4+ pipeline drugs in Refractory Metastatic Melanoma pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



Report Highlights



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Refractory Metastatic Melanoma R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Refractory Metastatic Melanoma.



Refractory Metastatic Melanoma Emerging Drugs Chapters



This segment of the Refractory Metastatic Melanoma report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including Phase III, II, I, Preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Refractory Metastatic Melanoma Emerging Drugs

BNT111: BioNTech SE

BNT111 is an mRNA cancer vaccine candidate encoding a fixed set of four melanoma-associated antigens aiming to trigger a strong and precise immune response in patients with anti-PD-(L) 1 refractory/relapsed, unresectable Stage III or IV melanoma. BNT111 is an mRNA-based off-the-shelf cancer immunotherapy candidate for intravenous administration encoding a fixed set of four non-mutated melanoma-associated antigens (NY-ESO-1, MAGE-A3, tyrosinase, and TPTE) delivered as uridine mRNA-lipoplex formulation. Over 90% of patients with cutaneous melanomas express at least one of these antigens. The BNT111 program has also received Fast Track designation and Orphan Drug designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Refractory Metastatic Melanoma.

GD2-SADA: Y-mAbs Therapeutics

The GD2-SADA construct is created using SADA technology, that utilizes a pre-targeted payload delivery method where antibody constructs assemble in tetramers and bind to the tumor target. Unbound constructs predictably disassemble into smaller antibody fragments and are excreted through the kidneys within hours after administration. In a second infusion, a radioactive payload binds to the antibody constructs attached to the tumor target in order to radiate the tumor. This provides the possibility of targeting tumors with precision while minimizing radiation of normal tissues. The SADA technology platform can deliver a variety of payloads and could potentially be developed against multiple tumor targets, as well as for theragnostic purposes. Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of Refractory Metastatic Melanoma.

Refractory Metastatic Melanoma: Therapeutic Assessment



This segment of the report provides insights about the different Refractory Metastatic Melanoma drugs segregated based on following parameters that define the scope of the report, such as:



Major Players in Refractory Metastatic Melanoma

There are approx. 4+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Refractory Metastatic Melanoma. The companies which have their Refractory Metastatic Melanoma drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Phase II include, BioNTech SE.

Key Players

BioNTech SE

Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Seagen Inc.

Key Products

BNT111

GD2-SADA

SEA-CD40

