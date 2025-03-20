Toll Brothers at Overlook at Lenox Park, a New Luxury Townhome Community, is Coming Soon to Brookhaven, Georgia

BROOKHAVEN, Ga., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, is excited to announce the upcoming opening of Toll Brothers at Overlook at Lenox Park, an exclusive enclave of sophisticated townhomes nestled in the heart of Brookhaven, Georgia near downtown Atlanta. This future community, which will be located at 2184 Crestview Drive in Brookhaven, is anticipated to open for sale in summer 2025.

Toll Brothers at Overlook at Lenox Park will feature thoughtfully designed three- and four-story townhomes, ranging from 2,600 to 3,700 square feet, with 3 to 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and 2-car garages. Each home will showcase sophisticated, modern architecture and offer versatile flex spaces to suit each homeowner’s lifestyle. Pricing will start in the low $900,000s.

Residents will enjoy exclusive amenities, including a serene pool and cabana, providing a tranquil retreat within the community. Additionally, Toll Brothers customers will have the opportunity to personalize their living spaces through the Toll Brothers Design Studio, selecting from a wide array of high-end finishes and design elements to create a home that reflects their unique style.





"We are thrilled to introduce Toll Brothers at Overlook at Lenox Park, offering luxury townhome living in one of Atlanta's most sought-after locations," said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Atlanta. "This community exemplifies our commitment to quality craftsmanship and exceptional design, providing homeowners with a sophisticated lifestyle and unparalleled convenience."

Toll Brothers at Overlook at Lenox Park is located within the DeKalb County School District, ensuring access to quality education for families. Strategically located just minutes from Buckhead and downtown Atlanta, this community will offer residents unparalleled access to premier shopping, dining, and entertainment venues, including Phipps Plaza, Lenox Square, Town Brookhaven, and Buckhead Village. Proximity to major highways ensures effortless connectivity to Atlanta's top employers and attractions.

Prospective homeowners are invited to join the interest list by calling 888-686-5542 or visiting TollBrothers.com/Georgia.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

