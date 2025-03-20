Huhtamäki Oyj - Managers' Transactions (Rabe)

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 20.3.2025 AT 20.00 EET
Huhtamäki Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Johan Rabe
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Huhtamäki Oyj
LEI: 5493007050SJVMXN6L29
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 100887/9/10
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-03-20
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000459
Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 5953 Unit price: 0 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 5953 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR
