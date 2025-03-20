Huhtamäki Oyj - Managers' Transactions (Thom)

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 20.3.2025 AT 20.00 EET

Huhtamäki Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Ingolf Thom

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Huhtamäki Oyj

LEI: 5493007050SJVMXN6L29

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 100890/9/8

Transaction date: 2025-03-20

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000459

Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 7718 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 7718 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR

About Huhtamaki

Huhtamaki is a leading global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, and personal care products, ensuring hygiene and safety, driving accessibility and affordability, and helping prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do.

Huhtamaki has over 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage. Our around 18 000 professionals are operating in 36 countries and 101 locations around the world. Our values are Care Dare Deliver. In 2024 Huhtamaki’s net sales totaled EUR 4.1 billion. Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland. Find out more at www.huhtamaki.com.



