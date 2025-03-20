Teclison, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

PRINCETON, N.J., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teclison, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company dedicated to advancing immunotherapeutic treatments for solid tumors, today announced that Ray Lee, chief executive officer and co-founder of Teclison will participate in the MedInvest Biotech + Pharma Investor Conference March 27 – 28, 2025.

MedInvestor Biotech + Pharma Conference

Presentation: Thursday, March 27, 2025, at 2:05 p.m. ET

Location: 55 Hudson Yards, New York, New York and Virtual

URL Link: Zoom Registration Link

About Teclison

Teclison is a clinical stage oncology company advancing an immunotherapy treatment for solid tumors utilizing a three-pronged approach that: (1) induces tumor necrosis; (2) expands anti-tumor T cells to synergize with immune checkpoint inhibitors; and (3) facilitates the direct and cost-effective expansion of anti-tumor immunity from PBMCs. Teclison’s innovative platform has shown broad reach across solid tumor types in early clinical trials, providing Teclison access to numerous multi-billion dollar markets. Teclison’s lead asset, TEC-001, is initially targeting advanced liver and colorectal cancer, with additional cancer indications in the pipeline. In the coming ASCO annual meeting, Teclison will report a robust response for advanced HCC patients who were refractory to immunotherapy. Blood sample analysis confirmed that its treatment significantly expands the population of anti-tumor T cells, explaining the synergy with anti-PD-1 antibodies. For more information, please visit teclison.com.

Contacts:

Diane Lu

Chief Financial Officer

info@teclison.com