Dickey's Marketing Director Joins Panel at Franchising & Innovation Summit in Myrtle Beach

Dallas, TX, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ranee Champion, Director of Marketing at Dickey's Barbecue, made her debut as a representative of the brand at the Restaurant Franchising & Innovation Summit in Myrtle Beach. As a panelist in the session “Navigating Global Expansion: Understanding International Laws and Regulations,” Champion shared valuable insights on the complexities of expanding restaurant operations into international markets.

Champion was joined by other industry leaders, including Carolyne Canady, Chief Development Officer of Dave’s Hot Chicken; Kevin Moran, Chief Development Officer of Blaze Pizza; and Steve Weigel, COO of Goodberry’s. The panel, moderated by Francesco Brachetti, Founder and CEO of AVO, covered topics such as intellectual property protection, food safety regulations, and the cultural considerations involved in global franchising.

Champion expressed her excitement about representing Dickey's on such a significant platform. "It’s an honor to share my perspective on how Dickey's can successfully navigate international expansion," she said. "This experience has been invaluable as we look toward growing Dickey's globally and understanding the complex regulations that come with it."

Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, applauded Champion's contributions. "Ranee's participation in this panel highlights her leadership in positioning Dickey’s for continued growth," she remarked. "Her expertise is essential as we explore new international markets."

Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, echoed this sentiment. "Ranee is a key player in our marketing strategy," he said. "Her insights at the summit demonstrate her deep understanding of the global franchising landscape and how we can expand responsibly."

The session emphasized the importance of understanding international laws and regulations, especially in areas like taxation, compliance, and food safety. Champion’s involvement marked an important step for Dickey's as it looks to further its international footprint.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by The Dickey Family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world’s largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For over 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey’s barbecued meats are paired with a variety of southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey’s never takes shortcuts—because real barbecue can’t be rushed.

With over 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey’s Barbecue Franchise and Dickey’s Restaurant Brands continues to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Inc.

Dickey’s has been recognized on Newsweek’s 2022 "America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation’s Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine.

