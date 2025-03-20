Micron Technology, Inc. Reports Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2025

Micron HBM revenue crosses $1 billion milestone in fiscal Q2
Strong execution and robust AI demand drives record data center DRAM revenue

BOISE, Idaho, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU) today announced results for its second quarter of fiscal 2025, which ended February 27, 2025.

Fiscal Q2 2025 highlights

  • Revenue of $8.05 billion versus $8.71 billion for the prior quarter and $5.82 billion for the same period last year
  • GAAP net income of $1.58 billion, or $1.41 per diluted share
  • Non-GAAP net income of $1.78 billion, or $1.56 per diluted share
  • Operating cash flow of $3.94 billion versus $3.24 billion for the prior quarter and $1.22 billion for the same period last year

 

“Micron delivered fiscal Q2 EPS above guidance and data center revenue tripled from a year ago,” said Sanjay Mehrotra, Chairman, President and CEO of Micron Technology. “We are extending our technology leadership with the launch of our 1-gamma DRAM node. We expect record quarterly revenue in fiscal Q3, with DRAM and NAND demand growth in both data center and consumer-oriented markets, and we are on track for record revenue and significantly improved profitability in fiscal 2025.”

Quarterly Financial Results
(in millions, except per share amounts)
GAAP(1) Non-GAAP(2)
FQ2-25FQ1-25FQ2-24 FQ2-25FQ1-25FQ2-24
Revenue$8,053 $8,709 $5,824  $8,053 $8,709 $5,824 
Gross margin 2,963  3,348  1,079   3,053  3,441  1,163 
percent of revenue 36.8% 38.4% 18.5%  37.9% 39.5% 20.0%
Operating expenses 1,190  1,174  888   1,046  1,047  959 
Operating income 1,773  2,174  191   2,007  2,394  204 
percent of revenue 22.0% 25.0% 3.3%  24.9% 27.5% 3.5%
Net income 1,583  1,870  793   1,783  2,037  476 
Diluted earnings per share 1.41  1.67  0.71   1.56  1.79  0.42 


For the second quarter of 2025, investments in capital expenditures, net(2) were $3.09 billion and adjusted free cash flow(2) was $857 million. Micron ended the quarter with cash, marketable investments, and restricted cash of $9.60 billion. On March 20, 2025, Micron’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.115 per share, payable in cash on April 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2025.

Business Outlook

The following table presents Micron’s guidance for the third quarter of 2025:

FQ3-25GAAP(1) OutlookNon-GAAP(2) Outlook
Revenue$8.80 billion ± $200 million$8.80 billion ± $200 million
Gross margin35.5% ± 1.0%36.5% ± 1.0%
Operating expenses$1.27 billion ± $15 million$1.13 billion ± $15 million
Diluted earnings per share$1.37 ± $0.10$1.57 ± $0.10


Further information regarding Micron’s business outlook is included in the prepared remarks and slides, which have been posted at investors.micron.com.

Investor Webcast

Micron will host a conference call on Thursday, March 20, 2025 at 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time to discuss its second quarter financial results and provide forward-looking guidance for its third quarter. A live webcast of the call will be available online at investors.micron.com. A webcast replay will be available for one year after the call. For Investor Relations and other company updates, follow us on X @MicronTech.

About Micron Technology, Inc.

We are an industry leader in innovative memory and storage solutions transforming how the world uses information to enrich life for all. With a relentless focus on our customers, technology leadership, manufacturing, and operational excellence, Micron delivers a rich portfolio of high-performance DRAM, NAND, and NOR memory and storage products through our Micron® and Crucial® brands. Every day, the innovations that our people create fuel the data economy, enabling advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and compute-intensive applications that unleash opportunities — from the data center to the intelligent edge and across the client and mobile user experience. To learn more about Micron Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: MU), visit micron.com.

© 2025 Micron Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Micron, the Micron logo, and all other Micron trademarks are the property of Micron Technology, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our technologies, demand for our products, our industry and our financial and operating results, including our guidance for the third quarter of 2025. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Please refer to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Form 10-K and our upcoming Form 10-Q. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. These certain factors can be found at investors.micron.com/risk-factor. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

(1)GAAP represents U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.
(2)Non-GAAP represents GAAP excluding the impact of certain activities, which management excludes in analyzing our operating results and understanding trends in our earnings, adjusted free cash flow, and business outlook. Further information regarding Micron’s use of non-GAAP measures and reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP measures are included within this press release.


MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In millions, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 
 2nd Qtr.1st Qtr.2nd Qtr.Six months ended
 February 27,
2025		November 28,
2024		February 29,
2024		February 27,
2025		February 29,
2024
Revenue$8,053 $8,709 $5,824 $16,762 $10,550 
Cost of goods sold 5,090  5,361  4,745  10,451  9,506 
Gross margin 2,963  3,348  1,079  6,311  1,044 
      
Research and development 898  888  832  1,786  1,677 
Selling, general, and administrative 285  288  280  573  543 
Other operating (income) expense, net 7  (2) (224) 5  (239)
Operating income (loss) 1,773  2,174  191  3,947  (937)
      
Interest income 108  107  130  215  262 
Interest expense (112) (118) (144) (230) (276)
Other non-operating income (expense), net (11) (11) (7) (22) (34)
  1,758  2,152  170  3,910  (985)
      
Income tax (provision) benefit (177) (283) 622  (460) 549 
Equity in net income (loss) of equity method investees 2  1  1  3  (5)
Net income (loss)$1,583 $1,870 $793 $3,453 $(441)
      
Earnings (loss) per share     
Basic$1.42 $1.68 $0.72 $3.10 $(0.40)
Diluted 1.41  1.67  0.71  3.08  (0.40)
      
Number of shares used in per share calculations     
Basic 1,115  1,111  1,104  1,113  1,102 
Diluted 1,123  1,122  1,114  1,123  1,102 


MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
 
As ofFebruary 27,
2025		November 28,
2024		August 29,
2024
Assets   
Cash and equivalents$7,552 $6,693 $7,041 
Short-term investments 663  895  1,065 
Receivables 6,504  7,423  6,615 
Inventories 9,007  8,705  8,875 
Other current assets 963  777  776 
Total current assets 24,689  24,493  24,372 
Long-term marketable investments 1,375  1,156  1,046 
Property, plant, and equipment 42,528  41,476  39,749 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 637  622  645 
Intangible assets 423  419  416 
Deferred tax assets 552  474  520 
Goodwill 1,150  1,150  1,150 
Other noncurrent assets 1,699  1,671  1,518 
Total assets$73,053 $71,461 $69,416 
    
Liabilities and equity   
Accounts payable and accrued expenses$6,176 $7,126 $7,299 
Current debt 504  533  431 
Other current liabilities 1,197  1,356  1,518 
Total current liabilities 7,877  9,015  9,248 
Long-term debt 13,851  13,252  12,966 
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 599  588  610 
Noncurrent unearned government incentives 836  570  550 
Other noncurrent liabilities 1,257  1,239  911 
Total liabilities 24,420  24,664  24,285 
    
Commitments and contingencies   
    
Shareholders’ equity   
Common stock 126  126  125 
Additional capital 12,711  12,317  12,115 
Retained earnings 43,839  42,427  40,877 
Treasury stock (7,852) (7,852) (7,852)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (191) (221) (134)
Total equity 48,633  46,797  45,131 
Total liabilities and equity$73,053 $71,461 $69,416 


MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In millions)
(Unaudited)
 
Six months endedFebruary 27,
2025		February 29,
2024
Cash flows from operating activities  
Net income (loss)$3,453 $(441)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:  
Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets 4,109  3,839 
Stock-based compensation 469  401 
Change in operating assets and liabilities:  
Receivables 338  (1,759)
Inventories (132) (57)
Other current assets (204) (799)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses (714) 573 
Other current liabilities (321) 706 
Other 188  157 
Net cash provided by operating activities 7,186  2,620 
   
Cash flows from investing activities  
Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment (7,261) (3,180)
Purchases of available-for-sale securities (816) (465)
Proceeds from government incentives 1,028  234 
Proceeds from maturities and sales of available-for-sale securities 874  726 
Other (125) (24)
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (6,300) (2,709)
   
Cash flows from financing activities  
Repayments of debt (2,626) (1,101)
Payments of dividends to shareholders (261) (256)
Payments on equipment purchase contracts   (82)
Proceeds from issuance of debt 2,682  999 
Other (121) (18)
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (326) (458)
   
Effect of changes in currency exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (49) (8)
   
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 511  (555)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 7,052  8,656 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period$7,563 $8,101 


MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(In millions, except per share amounts)
 2nd Qtr.1st Qtr.2nd Qtr.
 February 27,
2025		November 28,
2024		February 29,
2024
GAAP gross margin$2,963 $3,348 $1,079 
Stock-based compensation 89  90  80 
Other 1  3  4 
Non-GAAP gross margin$3,053 $3,441 $1,163 
    
GAAP operating expenses$1,190 $1,174 $888 
Stock-based compensation (144) (127) (129)
Patent cross-license agreement gain     200 
Non-GAAP operating expenses$1,046 $1,047 $959 
    
GAAP operating income$1,773 $2,174 $191 
Stock-based compensation 233  217  209 
Patent cross-license agreement gain     (200)
Other 1  3  4 
Non-GAAP operating income$2,007 $2,394 $204 
    
GAAP net income$1,583 $1,870 $793 
Stock-based compensation 233  217  209 
Patent cross-license agreement gain     (200)
Other 4    2 
Estimated tax effects of above and other tax adjustments (37) (50) (328)
Non-GAAP net income$1,783 $2,037 $476 
    
GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted 1,123  1,122  1,114 
Adjustment for stock-based compensation 20  16  20 
Non-GAAP weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted 1,143  1,138  1,134 
    
GAAP diluted earnings per share$1.41 $1.67 $0.71 
Effects of the above adjustments 0.15  0.12  (0.29)
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share$1.56 $1.79 $0.42 


RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES, Continued
 
 2nd Qtr.1st Qtr.2nd Qtr.
 February 27,
2025		November 28,
2024		February 29,
2024
GAAP net cash provided by operating activities$3,942 $3,244 $1,219 
    
Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment (4,055) (3,206) (1,384)
Payments on equipment purchase contracts     (26)
Proceeds from sales of property, plant, and equipment 7  9  13 
Proceeds from government incentives 963  65  149 
Investments in capital expenditures, net (3,085) (3,132) (1,248)
Adjusted free cash flow$857 $112 $(29)


The tables above reconcile GAAP to non-GAAP measures of gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, net income, diluted shares, diluted earnings per share, and adjusted free cash flow. The non-GAAP adjustments above may or may not be infrequent or nonrecurring in nature, but are a result of periodic or non-core operating activities. We believe this non-GAAP information is helpful in understanding trends and in analyzing our operating results and earnings. We are providing this information to investors to assist in performing analysis of our operating results. When evaluating performance and making decisions on how to allocate our resources, management uses this non-GAAP information and believes investors should have access to similar data when making their investment decisions. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures increase transparency by providing investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enabling enhanced comparison of our operating results between periods and with peer companies. The presentation of these adjusted amounts varies from amounts presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and therefore may not be comparable to amounts reported by other companies. Our management excludes the following items as applicable in analyzing our operating results and understanding trends in our earnings:

  • Stock-based compensation;
  • Gains and losses from settlements;
  • Restructure and asset impairments; and
  • The estimated tax effects of above, non-cash changes in net deferred income taxes, assessments of tax exposures, certain tax matters related to prior fiscal periods, and significant changes in tax law. The divergence between our GAAP and non-GAAP income tax provision relates to the difference in our GAAP and non-GAAP estimated annual effective tax rates, which are computed separately.

Non-GAAP diluted shares are adjusted for the impact of additional shares resulting from the exclusion of stock-based compensation from non-GAAP income.

MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OUTLOOK

FQ3-25GAAP Outlook  Adjustments Non-GAAP Outlook 
Revenue$8.80 billion ± $200 million      $8.80 billion ± $200 million 
Gross margin35.5% ± 1.0%   1.0%A 36.5% ± 1.0% 
Operating expenses$1.27 billion ± $15 million  $144 million B $1.13 billion ± $15 million 
Diluted earnings per share(1)$1.37 ± $0.10   $0.20 A, B, C $1.57 ± $0.10 


Non-GAAP Adjustments
(in millions)
AStock-based compensation – cost of goods sold $106 
BStock-based compensation – research and development  89 
BStock-based compensation – sales, general, and administrative  55 
CTax effects of the above items and other tax adjustments  (29)
   $221 


(1)GAAP earnings per share based on approximately 1.13 billion diluted shares and non-GAAP earnings per share based on approximately 1.14 billion diluted shares.


The tables above reconcile our GAAP to non-GAAP guidance based on the current outlook. The guidance does not incorporate the impact of any potential business combinations, divestitures, additional restructuring activities, balance sheet valuation adjustments, strategic investments, financing transactions, and other significant transactions. The timing and impact of such items are dependent on future events that may be uncertain or outside of our control.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
