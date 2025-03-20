Solésence To Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call

ROMEOVILLE, Ill., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solésence, Inc. (OTCQB: NANX), a leader in scientifically-driven health care solutions across beauty and life science categories, today announced that the Company will report results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 after the market close on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, and host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, March 27.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Conference Call Details

Date / Time: Thursday, March 27, 2025 - 7:00 a.m. CDT, 8:00 a.m. EDT

Speakers: Jess Jankowski, President & CEO, and Kevin Cureton, Chief Operating Officer

Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5vfh7m2x

Dial-In Link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIcd1760ffa58444b1967f8887796d1b08

To receive the dial-in number, as well as your personalized PIN, you must register at the above link. Once registered, you will also have the option to have the system dial-out to you once the conference call begins. If you forget your PIN prior to the conference call, you can simply re-register.

The call may also be accessed through the company’s investor relations website, at https://ir.solesence.com/. Please join the conference call at least five minutes before prior to the start time.

About Solésence, Inc.

Solésence, Inc. (OTCQB: NANX), is a leader in scientifically-driven health care solutions across beauty and life science categories. With a mission to deliver joy through innovation, inclusivity and the science of beautiful skin, we have redefined mineral-based sun protection by maximizing transparency, effectiveness, aesthetics, and wearability — empowering individuals to embrace beauty on their own terms. Combining best-in-class skin health solutions with the celebration of self-care, we allow brands to deliver unique product claims and attributes by seamlessly integrating protection, prevention, and treatment technologies into daily use products. Learn more at solesence.com.

Media Contact:

media@solesence.com

Investor Relations Contact:

investors@solesence.com

(630) 771-6736