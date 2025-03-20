Warrior Protection and Readiness Coalition Hosts 2025 Legislative Summit and Announces New Members of Board of Directors

MARBLEHEAD, Mass., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Warrior Protection and Readiness Coalition (WPRC) is pleased to announce the election of a new Chairman of the Board, as well as the addition of new members to its Board of Directors. At the WPRC’s Annual Board Meeting in December, Mr. Markin Dornan, Managing Director of National Safety Apparel’s Military, Law Enforcement, and Government Business Unit, was elected as the new Chairman of the Board. Mr. David Milgrom, CEO of Bernard Cap LLC, was elected as Secretary, and Ms. Katrina Gendell, Program Development Director of Brookwood Companies, was elected as Treasurer. New additions to the Board include Mr. William (Bill) Jarvis, President of Goldbelt Security; Mr. Bryon Robinson, Senior Manager at YKK; Mr. Mark Smith, Defense BD at DuPont; and Mr. Brandon Cates, CEO of Ametrine Inc. These new appointments bring significant expertise and leadership to the Coalition, further strengthening its mission to support the protection and readiness of military, law enforcement, and first responders.

This past week, the Warrior Protection and Readiness Coalition (WPRC) hosted its 16th annual Legislative Summit in Washington, D.C., bringing together more than 100 industry leaders from domestic manufacturing companies that support the uniform and equipment needs of the warfighter. During this event, the WPRC announced that Senator Tammy Duckworth and U.S. Representative Mike Rogers (R-AL) have been awarded the 2025 WPRC Sentinel Award. This accolade recognizes their outstanding legislative work to bolster the U.S. domestic defense industrial base, which plays a crucial role in supporting U.S. servicemembers and homeland security personnel.

The Sentinel Award is annually bestowed upon members of Congress who have made significant efforts to ensure the federal government has access to high-quality, American-made helmets, body armor, uniforms, footwear, textiles and equipment, securing the best value for taxpayers.

“Senator Duckworth and the Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, Mike Rogers, have consistently demonstrated their unwavering support for the combat effectiveness of American servicemembers,” said David Costello, Executive Director of the WPRC. “Their commitment towards ensuring that the United States maintains a healthy domestic supply chain for uniforms, textiles, combat boots, ballistic helmets, armor and related items deserves to be recognized, as properly outfitting American warfighters is foundational to the readiness of the armed services. The WPRC is honored to recognize both Senator Duckworth’s and Chairman Rogers’ commitment to this enduring effort.”

The 2025 Legislative Summit included a speaking program featuring U.S. Marine Corps Colonel Paul Gillikin, Program Manager, Combat Support Systems (CSS); U.S. Army Colonel Tony Lindh, Project Manager, Soldier Survivability, Program Executive Office – Soldier; and Mr. Matt Beebe, the Director of Acquisition, Defense Logistics Agency. This was an opportunity for WPRC members to hear directly from Department of Defense (DoD) and congressional leadership regarding the nation’s defense industrial base priorities. The WPRC continues to lead advocacy initiatives on Capitol Hill to ensure U.S. service members are appropriately equipped to carry out their missions safely, with American-made gear and equipment.

This year the WPRC is actively supporting report language that encourages Army leadership to leverage existing programs to expand the “Transformation in Contact” operational testing program. Additionally, the WPRC is advocating for service branches to strengthen war reserve inventories through improved scalability and uniform item commonality. Finally, our work on our signature initiative, the immediate Executive Branch approval of a Defense Production Act Title III Presidential Waiver for the domestic clothing, textile and individual equipment industrial base continues to advance and gain support through our engagement with the Department of Defense and Capitol Hill.

U.S. Representative Mike Rogers (R-AL) accepts the 2025 Sentinel Award

presented by WPRC Board Chairman Markin Dornan and Executive Director David Costello





U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) accepts the 2025 Sentinel Award

presented by WPRC Board Chairman Markin Dornan and Executive Director David Costello





United States Army Colonel Tony Lindh, Project Manager,

Soldier Survivability, Program Executive Office Soldier, addresses WPRC members





U.S. Marine Corps Colonel Paul Gillikin, Program Manager,

Combat Support Systems (CSS) addresses the WPRC members





Mr. Matt Beebe, the Director of Acquisition, Defense Logistics Agency,

addresses the audience of WPRC members

