Dyne Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Erick J. Lucera as Chief Financial Officer

- Proven financial leader brings decades of experience in capital allocation, business development and shareholder value creation -

WALTHAM, Mass., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DYN), a clinical-stage company focused on advancing life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven neuromuscular diseases, today announced the appointment of Erick J. Lucera, as chief financial officer (CFO) of Dyne, effective March 31, 2025. Mr. Lucera brings more than thirty years of financial, operational and investment experience in the life science industry to Dyne and will be instrumental in helping the company advance two late-stage clinical programs toward potential regulatory approvals.

“Erick’s deep industry expertise and extensive track record in financial strategy, efficient capital allocation and operations make him a vital addition to our team,” said John Cox, president and chief executive officer of Dyne. “His leadership will be critical as we prepare for the potential expedited approvals and commercialization of our DM1 and DMD programs.”

“I am deeply impressed by Dyne’s platform, and its ability to execute on its goals to rapidly advance clinical programs,” said Mr. Lucera. “With two highly promising late-stage clinical assets and a strong pipeline, the company is poised to create significant value for both patients and shareholders. It’s exciting to join Dyne at this pivotal moment, and I look forward to applying my experience to help Dyne effectively deliver on all of the valuable opportunities ahead.”

Erick joins Dyne from Editas Medicine, where he served as CFO, overseeing financial strategy, financing initiatives, strategic licensing transactions and infrastructure scaling to prepare the company for commercialization. Previously, as CFO of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, he led its transition from a clinical-stage company to commercialization, drove R&D pipeline growth and played a key role in its acquisition by LG Chem. Before that, he was CFO, treasurer, and secretary at Valeritas, where he helped develop the company’s global distribution strategy. Prior to Valeritas, Erick was CFO, treasurer, and secretary at Viventia Bio, where he prepared the company for an initial public offering. Erick also served as Vice President of corporate development at Aratana Therapeutics, securing multiple financings and managing licensing transactions and acquisitions to strengthen the company’s pipeline. Earlier in his career, he spent 15 years in investment management as a healthcare analyst. He holds a Certificate in Public Health from Harvard University, an MS in finance from Boston College, an MBA from Indiana University and a BS in accounting from the University of Delaware.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics is discovering and advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven neuromuscular diseases. Leveraging the modularity of its FORCE™ platform, Dyne is developing targeted therapeutics that deliver to muscle and the central nervous system (CNS). Dyne has a broad pipeline for neuromuscular diseases, including clinical programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and preclinical programs for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) and Pompe disease. For more information, please visit https://www.dyne-tx.com/ , and follow us on X , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, including statements regarding Dyne’s strategy, future operations, prospects and plans, objectives of management, and the potential of DYNE-101 and DYNE-251, and the availability of expedited approval pathways constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “should,” or “would,” or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Dyne may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: uncertainties inherent in the identification and development of product candidates, including the initiation and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials; uncertainties as to the availability and timing of results from preclinical studies and clinical trials; the timing of and Dyne’s ability to enroll patients in clinical trials; whether results from preclinical studies and data from clinical trials will be predictive of the final results of the clinical trials or other trials; whether data from clinical trials will support submission for regulatory approvals; uncertainties as to the FDA’s and other regulatory authorities’ interpretation of the data from Dyne's clinical trials and acceptance of Dyne's clinical programs and as to the regulatory approval process for Dyne’s product candidates; whether Dyne’s cash resources will be sufficient to fund its foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements; as well as the risks and uncertainties identified in Dyne’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s most recent Form 10-K and in subsequent filings Dyne may make with the SEC. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Dyne’s views as of the date of this press release. Dyne anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while Dyne may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Dyne’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Contacts:

Investors

Mia Tobias

ir@dyne-tx.com

781-317-0353

Media

Stacy Nartker

snartker@dyne-tx.com

781-317-1938

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e655e1a8-1957-4a00-8932-411404b68d94